Michael Voltaggio (Season 6, Las Vegas)

The LA-based chef with a fondness for molecular gastronomy, edged out his older brother Bryan in a finale that highlighted the siblings’ contrasting cooking styles. Though Michael’s first restaurant, ink, has since closed, he partnered with Bryan to run Estuary in Washington, D.C., Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and Voltaggio STRFSH in Santa Monica. He also hosted a Travel Channel show called Breaking Borders in 2015 that featured him traveling to conflict areas around the world to see how food could bring people together.

Bryan went on to compete on Top Chef Masters season 5 and Top Chef: All-Stars L.A.