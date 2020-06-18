Richard Blais (Season 8, New York)

After losing to Izard in season 4, the New York native nabbed the Top Chef title in the show’s first all-stars season, in which every chef was a contestant who had lost in previous years. In 2014, Blais opened Juniper & Ivy restaurant in San Diego. In addition to that eatery, the “Starving For Attention” podcast host owns a fast-casual fried chicken chain called the Crack Shack, which has several locations around Southern California. Blais is also a frequent Top Chef guest judge.