Downton Abbey

The “real” Downton Abbey — a.k.a Highclere Castle — was more than just an inspiration for Highclere Castle gin, which debuted in September 2019 just as the Downton Abbey feature film hit theaters. In fact, the super-premium London Dry Gin is made with botanicals from the estate’s herb gardens as well as Highclere’s acclaimed homegrown oats. Furthermore, the spirit comes in a custom glass bottle, designed and manufactured in England, which channels the castle and its architect, Sir Charles Barry. The vessel’s shape invokes the symbol of the main tower at Highclere, while the deep purple glass recognizes the Carnarvon family’s heritage and captures the brand’s premium qualities.