Game of Thrones

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo and HBO teamed up in 2019 to create nine whiskeys inspired by the beloved drama. In December of that year, the final limited-edition bottle, known as Six Kingdoms – Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky, hit shelves. It’s said to be bold and smooth with notes of vanilla and spice, but that’s not all. The whiskey’s Easter egg-filled label features a Three-Eyed Raven for King Bran.