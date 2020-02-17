Outlander

The Starz hit was the inspiration for a six-bottle wine collection that debuted in October 2017. The blends were modeled after the time-traveling drama’s two main characters — Claire and Jamie — and each bottle featured a unique label and wine designed to “highlight the various facets and personalities” of the duo. Three of the wines were devoted to Claire’s monikers (Sassenach, Mo Nighean Donn, and La Dame Blanche) and the remaining three were dedicated to Jamie’s (Red Jamie, Mac Dubh, and A. Malcolm).