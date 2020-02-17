The Handmaid’s Tale

A wine inspired by the Hulu drama that’s based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name debuted in August 2018. Its time on the market was short-lived, however, as consumers blasted MGM for releasing booze inspired by a show that features the subjugation of women and non-consensual relationships. The collection, which included two reds in tribute to Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel‘s characters, Offred and Ofglen, and a white wine for Yvonne Strahovski‘s Serena Joy, was pulled less than a day after its release following intense backlash.