The Walking Dead

The post-apocalyptic drama has inspired numerous beers, wines and other spirits, but comic book creator Robert Kirkman finally got behind some of the TWD-inspired booze in October 2019 with the release of The Walking Dead Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The limited-edition whiskey is a collaboration between Skybound Entertainment, the company Kirkman founded with producer David Alpert, and Diageo. The bottle’s label is loaded with inside references including markers of the story’s four factions – Survivors, Saviors, Hilltop or The Kingdom – and features a cork carrying a signature of authenticity from Rick Grimes, the character who starred in the comic and the TV series.