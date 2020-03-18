Food Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Gives an Inside Look at Her Fridge Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: ‘Stocked the F Up’ By Dory Jackson March 18, 2020 Courtesy of Scheana Shay/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Rocking On Shay revealed that she’s “stocked the f up” on Rockstar energy drinks as well. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Demi Lovato Is Dating ‘Young and the Restless’ Star Max Ehrich 3 Months After Austin Wilson Split More News