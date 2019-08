Lil Nas X

The “Old Town Road” rapper kicked off VMAs day by surprising a fan with a panini from Panera Bread. “It’s the day of the VMAs and I’m about to surprise a fan who loves my new single, ‘Panini,’ with a panini,” he said on Instagram Stories. The new owner of two VMA trophies (he won for Best Direction and Song of the Year) then proceeded to eat a panini of his own alongside the thrilled fan. “This is literally the best day of my life,” she exclaimed.