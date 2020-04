Channing Tatum

The Magic Mike star is a peanut butter and jelly sandwich fan, but he likes the classic food with a cheesy hint from an unexpected source. In a June 2015 Reddit AMA, the actor revealed he makes his sandwiches with white bread, creamy peanut butter and a double portion of grape jelly. He then adds a finishing touch of Cheetos that he’s shoved in between the slices of bread.