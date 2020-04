Chrissy Teigen

In the question-and-answer section of her Cravings website, the Bring the Funny judge revealed that she sometimes pairs two of her favorite foods that don’t traditionally go together. “I like to dip pork rinds into spicy shrimp paste for some sort of asian street tough surf and turf,” she explained. “I also don’t like the taste of alcohol so I will grab anything, anything near me to chase it with, even after one sip. Peperoncinis, blueberries, soda, ham, anything.”