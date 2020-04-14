Jake Owen

The country star is a fan of an unusual sweet and salty combo. “When I was a kid, like around 13 years old, I used to ride to Perry, Georgia, with my dad,” the “American Country Love Song” crooner told CMT.com in May 2012. “He used to ride cutting horses … and I remember the first time we stopped, he got some bags of peanuts and Coca-Colas, and he’s like, ’Son, there’s something about the mix of the Coca-Cola and the salt that makes it really nice.’” Owen dips the peanuts in the soda.