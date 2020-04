Jennifer Lawrence

“It’s called a chili pizza sandwich,” the Oscar winner told Glamour in January 2016 when asked about her greatest culinary invention. “You have a piece of pizza, you put chili in it with noodles, like southern chili with noodles, and then another piece of pizza and then you eat it like a sandwich,” she explained. The Hunger Games star joked that she was “totally sober” when she invented this unusual pairing.