Selena Gomez Loves Popcorn and Pickle Juice

Selena Gomez

During a July 2010 appearance on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, the “It Ain’t Me” songstress introduced the host to something she dubbed “Texas popcorn.” Basically, it’s a bowl of popcorn tossed with pickle juice, Tabasco sauce and a pinch of salt. “Now the pickle juice is optional, so you don’t have to use it,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained at the time. “But basically you get Tabasco sauce … put a lot in the bag and then you put salt in it. Then you mix it up, you eat it and you dip it in the pickle juice.”