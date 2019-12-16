What Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and More Royals Eat Every Day

Prince Charles

The 71-year-old heir to the throne has always been a forward thinker when it comes to food. Like his mother, Prince Charles eats smaller portions and everything is made from scratch, including ice cream and mayonnaise. Whenever possible, the ingredients are organic and sourced from his own farm at Highgrove House. He even hunts his own game!

“The world is gradually waking up to the fact that creating sustainable food systems will become paramount in the future,” the Prince of Wales has said of his commitment to healthy farming. “We have to put nature back at the heart of the equation. My concern is that we seek to produce the healthiest food possible and to ensure that it is affordable for ordinary consumers.”