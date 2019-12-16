What Duchess Kate, Duchess Meghan and More Royals Eat Every Day

Queen Elizabeth

At 93, the queen of England is the oldest world leader — and the longest-ruling one! Her secret to spending 67 years on the throne is small portion sizes. Instead of having three big meals, the ruler opts for four lighter ones. What’s on the menu is equally important.

Typically, the queen eats a smoked salmon sandwich or grilled fish — both of which are packed with healthy omega-3s. She dines on seasonal fruits and veggies, which can lose nutritional value when imported during the off-season. When it comes to favorites, the queen is a big mango fan. The famous coronation chicken dish, which was created for her 1953 crowning ceremony, included the fruit. Of course, the queen drinks Earl Grey tea every day and frequently eats dark chocolate. Both contain plant pigments known as flavonoids that lower cholesterol and defend against heart disease and strokes. She also doesn’t allow starchy side dishes when eating at the palace, meaning no helpings of rice, potatoes or pasta.