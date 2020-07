Bambucha’s Hibiscus Rose Kombucha

“One of the benefits of having to wait in line before entering a grocery store is that you don’t rush through the experience anymore,” Paltrow wrote. “Apple and I have been discovering new-to-us products and are finding simple pleasure in seasonal fruit, like cherries and peaches.” Other favorites include Bambucha’s Hibiscus Rose Kombucha and Califia Farms’ almond milk creamer with coconut milk.