Festive Eats

Justin Combs stopped by Chef Geo and Francisco’s, of Eatburgers99 and Shomi Noods, Cinco de Mayo food truck in Downtown Los Angeles. DeLeón Tequila, owned by Sean ‘LOVE’ Combs, partnered with Latin chefs to give free food and cocktails around the city to celebrate culture and community. The truck served festive Mexican fare paired with DeLeón cocktails including the Spicy Serrano & Cucumber Martini, Coco Horchata Colada, and Red Raspberry Raspado.