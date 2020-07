Staying Fit

FitOn, the #1 free fitness app, has partnered with Baby2Baby to encourage people to stay active and destress at home while helping families who need it most. Many of us are working from home but not everyone has the resources to “shelter in place.” Some live paycheck to paycheck – in particular, families with kids are the most vulnerable. FitOn will donate up to $1 Million Dollars to Baby2Baby for every person who signs up for the app through https://fitonapp.com/fit4baby/