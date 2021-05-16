Hot Pics Hot Pics By Us Weekly Staff May 16, 2021 Janet Mayer/Startraks 34211 6 / 34211 Well Suited Irina Shayk sported a monochromatic pink ensemble in New York on Friday, May 14. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News