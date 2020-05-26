We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett to give Us tips for making every day in lockdown a great hair day. Scarlett, the mane man of young Hollywood (think Kaia Gerber, Lily Aldridge, Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Camila Morrone and more), is known for creating easy-sexy styles for the red carpet, tells Us how to dress down some iconic celeb looks so that you can look perfectly put together, but not too “done” for your next Zoom meeting or virtual date.

Lily Aldridge and celebrity hairstylist Bryce Scarlett.

Scarlett shares his go-to looks whether you have long hair or short hair, and the accessory you should always have on hand in a pinch. (Hint: he loves a headband, specifically, Slip’s Silk Headband, since it won’t make dents in strands and you can stretch your blowout another day.) The pro tells Us the secret to looking polished fast, even on second or third day hair, is boosting volume. So while there are many ‘dos that will do, one essential product is the key — and that’s — a dry texturizing spray. Scarlett favors the one by Moroccanoil, since it comes in two hues for lighter or darker hair, and never leaves any residue, he says.

As for when, or how often, you should be washing your hair in quarantine, Scarlett shares his tips for taking this time to give your hair a rest from heat styling. Listen to the episode and get the scoop! But what about your haircolor?

Of course, we had to talk to the pro about roots, as so many of Us are struggling with grays, growing out color, fading blonde or other conundrums. Scarlett shares a genius super-quick trick for hiding roots — check out the podcast and hear how to camouflage the situation in literal seconds! When it comes to boosting vibrance for blondes and other hues, he recommends Moroccanoil’s new purple shampoo, which he says works better than any violet-toned wash he’s ever tried. The brightening formula is a gamechanger on blondes, those with gray hair and of course for platinum locks. It also crushes brassiness in all shades.

But, of course, color in quarantine is not all about problem-solving. Some celebs are going seriously bold and experimenting with wild fashion hues (we’re looking at you, Sarah Hyland in magenta and Hilary Duff wearing teal!) Wondering Scarlett has to say about now being the time to try something new? Make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

