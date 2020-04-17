We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Lashify founder Sahara Lotti to chat about the groundbreaking lash system she created, which has been worn by the hottest celebrities on and off the red carpet! (Lupita Nyong’o, Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger are just a few who rocked the brand through this past awards season.) And now, Lotti reveals how those very same featherweight “Gossamer” lashes can help you do a DIY replacement for the eyelash extensions you may have gotten gotten at the salon before the COVID-19 quarantine. If you’re in need of some fill-ins, or your lash extensions are looking busted, you do not want to miss this episode because Lotti is giving Us Weekly readers and Get Tressed With Us listeners an exclusive discount code!

Lotti, who hails from the Hollywood world as a screenwriter, regales Us with the tale of how she got the idea to completely disrupt the lash category and the lengths she went to make sure her small business got off the ground and was built into a success. If you’re interested in entrepreneurs and how they get their drive, listen closely, because Lotti offers a plethora of inspiration.

She also shares the secret of what makes Lashify different from all other false eyelash strips and clusters and tells Us her tried-and-true secrets for getting perfect lashes every time — that can last up to 10 days.

See for yourself! Lotti is offering an exclusive discount code just for Us! Check out the episode to learn why and how to wear Lashify, then go to lashify.com and use code LASHIFYUS.

And of course, since social distancing has led to a lot of television viewing, we had to dish on everyone’s favorite Netflix obsession: Tiger King. The gang breaks down all of Joe Exotic’s unique fashion and beauty moves, from his perfectly-placed hoop earrings to the navy blue eyeliner that Lotti enlightens Us on – listen to the episode, and crack up with Us!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including more ways we’re practicing self-care while we #StayAtHome — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

