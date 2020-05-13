Hot Hollywood >Episode 78

Kate Gosselin’s Son Collin Makes Instagram Private After Appearing to Shade Her

Switching up his settings! Kate Gosselin’s son Collin made his Instagram account private after appearing to shade her on Mother’s Day.

The 16-year-old posted a sweet shout-out on Sunday, May 10, to his dad Jon Gosselin’s girlfriend, Colleen Conrad, writing, “Turns out today is Mother’s Day, today we pay love forward to our mothers, but I don’t think mother can describe all the things Colleen has done for me. Yes a mother clothes her children and cooks for them but it’s the best feeling when your mother or mother figure is one of your best friends and always has your back, the one who always shares that laugh of the humor only you guys get.”

The teenager went on to write, “I could call it Mother’s Day, but it’s more than that, Colleen, you are so much more than a mother to me, you are one of my guidelines and one of my guiding lights. Thank you doesn’t say enough, I love you so much and you’ve done so much for me that claims you my strong, happy, loving and awesome mother figure, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you so much Colleen love you so much!!!”

Kate Gosselin Son Collin Makes Instagram Private After Appearing to Shade Her
Kate Gosselin and son Collin. Shutterstock; Courtesy of Colleen Conrad/Instagram

That same day, the Kate Plus Date star, 45, wished Collin and his sextuplet siblings — Leah, Aaden, Joel, Alexis and Hannah — a happy 16th birthday via social media.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth!” the Multiple Blessings author captioned an Instagram post. “I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life!”

Jon, 43, was granted sole legal and physical of his son in December 2018. Collin’s sister Hannah also lives with the DJ and is in contact with her other siblings, unlike her brother.

Kate has no contact with him,” Jon explained during a February episode of the “First Class Fatherhood” podcast. “Right now, it’s very tumultuous pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings. There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings, [but not with Collin]. We have parent alienation and sibling alienation.”

Episode 79

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Looked Romantic’ With Mystery Woman Before Megan News
Not exclusive? Machine Gun Kelly was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman days before news of his budding romance with Megan Fox broke. Machine Gun Kelly’s Dating History A source tells Us Weekly exclusively...
Flip podcast card

Episode 80

Captain Sandy on Chances Hannah Would Hook Up With a Charter Guest — Again
Captain Sandy Yawn always has her hands full while driving the charter yacht on Below Deck Mediterranean, but one thing she doesn’t have to worry about anymore? Hannah Ferrier flirting with guests. Couples Who Survived...
Flip podcast card

Episode 81

Porsha Williams Gets Real About Protesting: ‘My Child's Future Is on the Line’
Porsha Williams has a platform – and she’s not afraid to use it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opened up about her involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement on the new episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood”...
Flip podcast card

Episode 82

Love, Loss and … Botox? LadyGang’s Becca, Keltie and Jac Get Real in Book
The LadyGang has always been unfiltered, but in their new book, Becca Tobin, Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek will likely surprise even their most dedicated podcast listeners. Books Stars Are Reading Amid Quarantine “We...
Flip podcast card

Episode 83

Saweetie Talks Her New Summer Anthem and Black Lives Matter
A summer anthem and a global movement. Saweetie is inspiring her fans with her new music and making a call to action to fight systemic racism, speaking all about it on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. The singer,...
Flip podcast card