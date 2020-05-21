The strongest alliance ever? The Challenge: Total Madness features the pairing that the world never saw coming: Wes Bergmann and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. The longtime reality stars have been on dozens of Challenges but never have worked together — until now.

But, can they be stopped? Once it’s revealed to the rest of the group that these Challenge beasts have teamed up, will they turn on them? Or be scared of them?

The Challenge airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.