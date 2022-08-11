Top 5

Amp up Your Style With the Best Women’s Sneakers

Want an instant style upgrade and to express your individuality while running errands? Sneakers never go out of style because of their comfort and versatility. Every woman should have at least one pair of chic sneakers in their wardrobe to flaunt this classic, no-frills style. Thanks to the combination of comfort and numerous designs, sneakers have been at the forefront of fashion for decades. A good pair of sneakers can effortlessly transform a casual at-home outfit into something suitable for a party or night out.

Unfortunately, finding the right sneakers from the extensive range of choices available online can quickly turn into a daunting task. To help, we’ve rated and reviewed some of the top women’s sneakers of 2022, so you can find exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Comparing the Top Women’s Sneakers of 2022

New Balance – Best Overall

Want to be a trendsetter? The New Balance Women’s Sneakers are made of 100% synthetic material with a rubber sole to provide excellent comfort and a unique style. These women’s sneakers also feature a REVlite midsole to ensure that your feet get the required cushioning while jogging, running errands, or hitting an off-road trail.

These sneakers are incredibly lightweight, and you can wear them all day long without feeling muscle strain or weighing your feet down. The snug performance fit and memory sole insert further boost comfort to make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. With sturdy construction, sleek design, and supportive fit, these women’s sneakers are the best overall on our list.

Pros
  • Fashionable bootie design offers snug fit
  • Mesh upper for enhanced breathability
  • Easy to wear, slip-on style
Cons
  • Potentially unsuitable for heavy use

Puma – Minimalist Design

The Puma Women’s Sneakers have a minimalist yet trendy design that wins at both comfort and style. These practical and stylish sneakers have a luxurious feel that looks good and feels great on your feet. These women’s sneakers are made from 100% leather and will last a long time while looking almost as good as brand new even after regular use.

The comfy rubber sole of these sneakers adds just the right amount of cushioning, making your everyday tasks a breeze. They’re available in various colors, so you can choose a pair that matches your style and fits your wardrobe. Whether you’re planning to hit your ideal hangout spot or want to explore the city with your loved ones, these women’s sneakers are an excellent option.

Pros
  • Available in 14 color options
  • 100% leather build for a luxurious feel
  • Simple yet attractive design
Cons
  • May feel a little tight

Blowfish Malibu – Most Attractive

Featuring unique animal print patterns, the Blowfish Malibu Women’s Sneakers are sure to send a unique style statement that’ll turn heads wherever you go. The canvas upper of these sneakers has a street-style look that makes them ideal for many occasions and women of all ages.

We love the contrast stitching on these sneakers, making them more vibrant and edgy. What’s more, with the synthetic and flexible sole and elastic upper for easy on and off, these women’s sneakers can effortlessly go with anything from denim skirts to midi dresses. The high-quality construction will also stand the test of time.

Pros
  • Pull-on closure for added convenience
  • Durable, synthetic sole lasts longer
  • Contrast stitching for an appealing look
Cons
  • May lack cushioning

Nike – Highest Quality

Nike is a brand that needs no introduction. The brand is known for its quality athletic wear, and these women’s sneakers are no exception. These sneakers are specifically designed for low-impact workouts and circuit training but can also be used for running errands or on a day out with friends. These sneakers not only look good but also offer exceptional cushioning and support, featuring synthetic textile and a rubber sole.

You’ll also be getting amazing flexibility and unparalleled traction, and if you’re fed up with shoes that don’t have great support, these sneakers come with a helpful heel strap.

Pros
  • Thick foam doubles as the outsole
  • Mesh forefoot for enhanced breathability
  • The tri-star outsole disperses pressure
Cons
  • Won’t absorb high impacts

Skechers – Most Comfortable

Pay homage to the classic style with the Skechers Women’s Sneakers. These sneakers add versatility to your wardrobe with the amazing neutral color palette. The lace-up design with pull-on closure makes them extremely easy to wear, and the rubber sole offers fantastic traction for various activities.

The lightweight, dual-density Ultra Go outsole is designed using comfort pillar technology to ensure maximum comfort. What we love the most about these shoes is that these sneakers come with Air Cooled Goga mat insoles to keep sweat and moisture at bay. When you pair them with long skirts or denim jeans, these sneakers will look extra stylish.

Pros
  • Mesh upper for optimal breathability
  • Lace-up design looks appealing
  • Easy-to-wear, pull-on closure
Cons
  • Design is not very exciting

Buying Guide: Women’s Sneakers

Sneakers are the ideal choice for those who want to be stylish without compromising comfort. The great thing about sneakers is that they go well with casual and alternative attire. But with so many styles and designs available, it can be hard to decide on the pair you should buy. We’ve compiled this detailed guide to help you choose the perfect pair for you. 

Factors To Consider

Check the fit

High-quality women’s sneakers will conform to your feet after you wear them for a couple of days. If you mistakenly end up buying poorer quality women’s sneakers, they won’t break in and may hurt your feet when worn for extended periods.

Purpose

Consider the “why” behind your sneaker purchase. Do you want sneakers for running outdoors, working out in a gym, casual nights out, or because your work requires you to be on your feet for most of the day? Subtle differences between sneakers make them more suited for specific tasks that should be considered. Read the specifications and buyer reviews so you can buy a pair that fits your needs.

Support level

Not everyone needs the same level of support from their sneakers. Most runners opt for neutral shoes and feel comfortable running in them. If you have a history of rolling your ankles or are recovering from an injury, you’ll need special sneakers with additional support to address your needs.

Consider cushioning

The right or wrong type of cushioning can make or break your sneakers. When you walk, your feet contour naturally to withstand the force that comes with each stride. Because our muscles are interconnected, poorer quality shoes that offer no shock absorption can result in foot, joint, and lower back pain.

Tips for Purchasing Women’s Sneakers

Measure your feet

You should measure your feet with a measuring tape and refer to the size chart provided by the manufacturer to order the correct size. Your foot size can vary slightly during the day, so measuring it at night is better. 

Leave some space for your toes

Your toes will need a little bit of wiggle room for optimal comfort, which is why the width of the toe box should be snug yet allow some room for movement without rubbing.

Try on both sneakers

Many women make the mistake of trying on only one shoe rather than both. Most people have one foot slightly bigger than the other, so you might get the wrong size if you just try on only one shoe. 

How To Clean Women’s Sneakers

The ideal way to keep your sneakers in excellent condition is to spray them with a waterproof solution to keep splashes and dirt at bay. You can also keep them in pristine condition by rubbing the dirt or scuff marks off with a gentle brush and quality cleaning solution once a week. 

While some women’s sneakers are machine-washable, we don’t recommend throwing them in the washing machine because a rougher machine cycle can rub off the leather or rubber inserts. Instead, simply soak your sneakers in a cleaning solution for a few hours, gently rub the stains and wash them off with water.

People Also Asked

Q: Can sneakers hurt my feet?

A: Not all women’s sneakers are made equal. If you end up buying poor-quality sneakers, they might cause bruises or discomfort. Consider the comfort and cushioning when purchasing sneakers for a better experience.

Q: Why do my sneakers look pale?

A: Your white sneakers can appear pale if you don’t keep them clean or happen to wash them with a low-quality cleaning agent. Investing in a good-quality cleaner with bleaching properties is better to keep your white sneakers as good as new.

Q: Can I wear sneakers all day?

A: Absolutely! You can do so if you feel like rocking your sneakers to work or school.

