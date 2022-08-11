Amp up Your Style With the Best Women’s Sneakers

Factors To Consider

Check the fit

Sneakers are the ideal choice for those who want to be stylish without compromising comfort. The great thing about sneakers is that they go well with casual and alternative attire. But with so many styles and designs available, it can be hard to decide on the pair you should buy. We’ve compiled this detailed guide to help you choose the perfect pair for you.

High-quality women’s sneakers will conform to your feet after you wear them for a couple of days. If you mistakenly end up buying poorer quality women’s sneakers, they won’t break in and may hurt your feet when worn for extended periods.

Purpose

Consider the “why” behind your sneaker purchase. Do you want sneakers for running outdoors, working out in a gym, casual nights out, or because your work requires you to be on your feet for most of the day? Subtle differences between sneakers make them more suited for specific tasks that should be considered. Read the specifications and buyer reviews so you can buy a pair that fits your needs.

Support level

Not everyone needs the same level of support from their sneakers. Most runners opt for neutral shoes and feel comfortable running in them. If you have a history of rolling your ankles or are recovering from an injury, you’ll need special sneakers with additional support to address your needs.

Consider cushioning

The right or wrong type of cushioning can make or break your sneakers. When you walk, your feet contour naturally to withstand the force that comes with each stride. Because our muscles are interconnected, poorer quality shoes that offer no shock absorption can result in foot, joint, and lower back pain.

Tips for Purchasing Women’s Sneakers

Measure your feet

You should measure your feet with a measuring tape and refer to the size chart provided by the manufacturer to order the correct size. Your foot size can vary slightly during the day, so measuring it at night is better.

Leave some space for your toes

Your toes will need a little bit of wiggle room for optimal comfort, which is why the width of the toe box should be snug yet allow some room for movement without rubbing.

Try on both sneakers

Many women make the mistake of trying on only one shoe rather than both. Most people have one foot slightly bigger than the other, so you might get the wrong size if you just try on only one shoe.

How To Clean Women’s Sneakers

The ideal way to keep your sneakers in excellent condition is to spray them with a waterproof solution to keep splashes and dirt at bay. You can also keep them in pristine condition by rubbing the dirt or scuff marks off with a gentle brush and quality cleaning solution once a week.

While some women’s sneakers are machine-washable, we don’t recommend throwing them in the washing machine because a rougher machine cycle can rub off the leather or rubber inserts. Instead, simply soak your sneakers in a cleaning solution for a few hours, gently rub the stains and wash them off with water.