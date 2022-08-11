Amp up Your Style With the Best Women’s Sneakers

Unfortunately, finding the right sneakers from the extensive range of choices available online can quickly turn into a daunting task. To help, we’ve rated and reviewed some of the top women’s sneakers of 2022, so you can find exactly what you’ve been looking for.
Comparing the Top Women’s Sneakers of 2022
New Balance – Best Overall
These sneakers are incredibly lightweight, and you can wear them all day long without feeling muscle strain or weighing your feet down. The snug performance fit and memory sole insert further boost comfort to make you feel like you’re walking on clouds. With sturdy construction, sleek design, and supportive fit, these women’s sneakers are the best overall on our list.
- Fashionable bootie design offers snug fit
- Mesh upper for enhanced breathability
- Easy to wear, slip-on style
- Potentially unsuitable for heavy use
Puma – Minimalist Design
The comfy rubber sole of these sneakers adds just the right amount of cushioning, making your everyday tasks a breeze. They’re available in various colors, so you can choose a pair that matches your style and fits your wardrobe. Whether you’re planning to hit your ideal hangout spot or want to explore the city with your loved ones, these women’s sneakers are an excellent option.
- Available in 14 color options
- 100% leather build for a luxurious feel
- Simple yet attractive design
- May feel a little tight
Blowfish Malibu – Most Attractive
We love the contrast stitching on these sneakers, making them more vibrant and edgy. What’s more, with the synthetic and flexible sole and elastic upper for easy on and off, these women’s sneakers can effortlessly go with anything from denim skirts to midi dresses. The high-quality construction will also stand the test of time.
- Pull-on closure for added convenience
- Durable, synthetic sole lasts longer
- Contrast stitching for an appealing look
- May lack cushioning
Nike – Highest Quality
You’ll also be getting amazing flexibility and unparalleled traction, and if you’re fed up with shoes that don’t have great support, these sneakers come with a helpful heel strap.
- Thick foam doubles as the outsole
- Mesh forefoot for enhanced breathability
- The tri-star outsole disperses pressure
- Won’t absorb high impacts
Skechers – Most Comfortable
The lightweight, dual-density Ultra Go outsole is designed using comfort pillar technology to ensure maximum comfort. What we love the most about these shoes is that these sneakers come with Air Cooled Goga mat insoles to keep sweat and moisture at bay. When you pair them with long skirts or denim jeans, these sneakers will look extra stylish.
- Mesh upper for optimal breathability
- Lace-up design looks appealing
- Easy-to-wear, pull-on closure
- Design is not very exciting
Buying Guide: Women’s Sneakers
Factors To Consider
Check the fit
High-quality women’s sneakers will conform to your feet after you wear them for a couple of days. If you mistakenly end up buying poorer quality women’s sneakers, they won’t break in and may hurt your feet when worn for extended periods.
Purpose
Consider the “why” behind your sneaker purchase. Do you want sneakers for running outdoors, working out in a gym, casual nights out, or because your work requires you to be on your feet for most of the day? Subtle differences between sneakers make them more suited for specific tasks that should be considered. Read the specifications and buyer reviews so you can buy a pair that fits your needs.
Support level
Not everyone needs the same level of support from their sneakers. Most runners opt for neutral shoes and feel comfortable running in them. If you have a history of rolling your ankles or are recovering from an injury, you’ll need special sneakers with additional support to address your needs.
Consider cushioning
The right or wrong type of cushioning can make or break your sneakers. When you walk, your feet contour naturally to withstand the force that comes with each stride. Because our muscles are interconnected, poorer quality shoes that offer no shock absorption can result in foot, joint, and lower back pain.
Tips for Purchasing Women’s Sneakers
Measure your feet
You should measure your feet with a measuring tape and refer to the size chart provided by the manufacturer to order the correct size. Your foot size can vary slightly during the day, so measuring it at night is better.
Leave some space for your toes
Your toes will need a little bit of wiggle room for optimal comfort, which is why the width of the toe box should be snug yet allow some room for movement without rubbing.
Try on both sneakers
Many women make the mistake of trying on only one shoe rather than both. Most people have one foot slightly bigger than the other, so you might get the wrong size if you just try on only one shoe.
How To Clean Women’s Sneakers
The ideal way to keep your sneakers in excellent condition is to spray them with a waterproof solution to keep splashes and dirt at bay. You can also keep them in pristine condition by rubbing the dirt or scuff marks off with a gentle brush and quality cleaning solution once a week.
While some women’s sneakers are machine-washable, we don’t recommend throwing them in the washing machine because a rougher machine cycle can rub off the leather or rubber inserts. Instead, simply soak your sneakers in a cleaning solution for a few hours, gently rub the stains and wash them off with water.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!