Avoid a Flaky Scalp With the Best Shampoo for Dandruff

Dandruff is the second most common hair problem after hair loss, and many people have had dandruff in their hair at some point in their lives. It can appear naturally in the hair or as a result of a medical condition. Generally, dandruff is not considered a serious problem; however, dandruff can cause hair loss if it is accompanied by severe itching or irritation.

So, to keep dandruff at bay, you should get your hands on good-quality shampoo for dandruff. That said, finding a decent product out of the wide range on the market is easier said than done. To help, we’ve put together this buying guide that’ll ensure you’re making a well-informed purchase next time you’re shopping for shampoo for dandruff.

What Is Dandruff?

Dandruff is a scalp condition in which skin cells congregate to form flakes. As a result, the scalp becomes irritated and scaly. These flakes are visible in the hair and, in extreme cases, fall while brushing or nodding the head.

Dandruff on the scalp is caused by a variety of factors. It can be caused by Malassezia yeast on the scalp or because of excessive oil production by the sebaceous glands. The presence of yeast on the scalp also triggers the immune system to produce more dandruff.

Mild dandruff can generally be treated by regularly cleaning hair with over-the-counter shampoos. But, when dandruff is stubborn and refuses to go away, you should treat it with dandruff-specific shampoos.

What Is Dandruff Shampoo?

Shampoo for dandruff contains antimicrobial and antifungal properties that aid in relieving itchy dandruff flakes and removing excess sebum buildup in the scalp. It contains ingredients that either remove yeast from the scalp or control sebum production from the sebaceous glands.

Different dandruff-relieving agents that work to stop the production of dandruff or to clear out existing dandruff are present as active ingredients in anti-dandruff shampoo.

Ingredients That Fight Dandruff

Coal tar

This ingredient can be found in a variety of shampoos for dandruff. Coal tar aids in the reduction of skin cells that cause dandruff on the scalp and also helps to remove existing dandruff scales from the scalp.

Salicylic acid

Dandruff flakes are formed when skin cells stick to one another. Salicylic acid dissolves scales and prevents your skin cells from adhering together.

Additionally, if sulfur is added to the shampoo along with salicylic acid, it removes cell buildup and prevents yeast formation. This is because sulfur has antimicrobial properties that relieve itching caused by dandruff on the scalp.

Ciclopirox

Ciclopirox is an antifungal agent that inhibits the groantiwth of fungus on the scalp and eliminates fungus-caused dandruff. It is mostly found in medicated shampoos for dandruff.

Zinc pyrithione (ZPT)

This scalp healing agent inhibits yeast growth on the scalp and reduces sebaceous gland oil production. It also prevents the overproduction of skin cells, which would otherwise adhere to form dandruff flakes.

Ketoconazole

This antifungal agent works specifically to eliminate the Malassezia fungus. The Malassezia fungus stimulates and irritates the oil-producing glands on the scalp. This overproduction of oil on the scalp can, in turn, cause dandruff.

Selenium sulfide

Shampoos for dandruff with selenium sulfide have antimicrobial properties that inhibit yeast growth and skin cell overproduction, which can cause dandruff.

Important Tips

When shopping for a shampoo for dandruff, look for one that contains any of the active ingredients listed above. Because of the different functions of different ingredients, certain ingredients may not work for some people. A dermatologist can help you determine which active ingredient will work best for you.

Keep in mind that, while shampoo for dandruff may be effective in treating dandruff on the scalp, it may not be effective in general hair health and maintenance.

Hair Type

Shampoo for dandruff reacts differently on different hair types. According to research, men are more likely than women to have dandruff in their hair. Men who used shampoo containing 1% ZPT had a much greater response in terms of reduced dandruff than women who used shampoo containing 1% ZPT as an active ingredient.

Similarly, if you have oily hair, avoid dandruff shampoos that contain selenium sulfide at all costs because they make your hair oilier. Instead, use dandruff shampoo with salicylic acid, which works to remove excess cells that stick together in the oily scalp and cause dandruff.

Color-treated hair

If you have light-colored hair, avoid using a dandruff shampoo that contains coal tar. Coal tar has the ability to stain or darken hair color. But, if you already have dark-colored hair or are okay with your hair color turning dark, feel free to use shampoo for dandruff that has coal tar.

Frizzy hair

If you have frizzy hair and dandruff, try using dandruff shampoo with 1% or 2% ZPT as the active ingredient. According to research, ZPT works as an active ingredient in dandruff shampoo to reduce frizz in hair, clear away dandruff, and make it neater by reducing excess oil production.

Medicated Dandruff Shampoo

If you have dandruff, we generally recommend that you try an over-the-counter dandruff shampoo. Only use medicated dandruff shampoo if your doctor has prescribed it. Medicated shampoos for dandruff are intended for specific conditions, particularly when dandruff is severe and does not respond to over-the-counter anti-dandruff shampoo.

If your doctor has prescribed medicated shampoo, follow the dermatologist’s recommendations. Medicated shampoo for dandruff should not be frequently used; applying it twice a week is usually sufficient. Also, its use should be discontinued once your dandruff has been controlled or improved.