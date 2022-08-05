Bath bombs are gumball-looking products that fizz out therapeutic ingredients like essential oils, moisturizers, and calming salts. These elements blend when added to bath water. They turn your bath into a pool full of colors and bubbles that can drown your worries.
Today, we’ll be taking you through all there is to know about bath bombs and provide tips on how to pick the best one for you! We’re also sharing the most popular options on Amazon.
Comparing the Top Bath Bombs of 2022
LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs – Best Overall
Key Features
These products are made out of all-natural ingredients that will absolutely transform your nightly bath routine. From scents such as lavender to coconut, there is something for everyone in this set of a dozen. Due to the luxurious ingredients and enticing aroma, these bath bombs have earned the number one spot on our list.
- All-natural, moisturizing formula
- Have a pleasant aroma
- Reasonably priced set
- Some dark colors might stain the tub
INTEYE Bath Bombs – Runner-up
Key Features
These bath bombs have six unique scents, each composed of different ingredients and essential oils. You can use these bath bombs to brighten your skin tone and help moisturize scars. They are sure to provide you with a relaxing experience after a stress-filled day. Plus, the formula offers a bubbling and floating effect in the tub without leaving any stains.
- Free of toxic elements
- Helps brighten skin tone
- Does not stain the tub
- Is not very fizzy
BELLISSO Bath Bombs – Most Relaxing
Key Features
These bath bombs are a product of vegan composition and organic ingredients. The main ingredients that encourage the healing of dead skin cells are sea salt, shea butter, cocoa butter, sunflower oils, and vitamin E among others. Not only do they work on rejuvenating your skin but also even out the skin tone and provide a natural glow on your body.
- Vegan-friendly bath bombs
- Include high-quality essential oils
- Has a long-lasting effect
- Long dissolving time
Aofmee Bath Bombs – Most Moisturizing
Key Features
These bath bombs dissolve in water in a flash and won’t leave any residue behind on your tub. They are so moisturizing and nourishing that you will feel like slipping into pure silk when using them. These scents are the best thing about them, coming with unique scents such as Lemongrass, Sweet Orange and Victorian Rose.
- Cruelty-free and safe ingredients
- Multiple scents and colors
- Don’t leave any residue
- No fizzing effect
Bubbly Belle Bath Bombs – Honorable Mention
Key Features
You are promised a spa-like experience with these luxury bath bombs that offer endless hours of aromatherapy. They have long-lasting perfuming and calming effects due to their larger size. No matter what your age is, their skin-moisturizing ingredients will make your skin feel soft, smooth, and radiant. You can pick your favorite color combination and fragrance from plenty of options to see how these gorgeous bath bombs dissolve in lukewarm water.
- Top-quality essential oils
- Provide a natural glow to your skin
- Large size for longer effect
- Extremely strong aroma
The Ultimate Buying Guide for Finding the Perfect Bath Bomb
Ingredients
When looking for a new bath bomb—whether it’s your first time or you want to try something new, you should consider its ingredients, primarily. Look for hydrating and nourishing ingredients like Epsom salt, baking soda, shea butter, jojoba, and sea salt. Any blend of vitamins or minerals should also be kept an eye out for.
While you’re browsing through the ingredient list, make sure that it doesn’t contain anything that might cause an allergic reaction. If you have sensitive skin, consider consulting your physician regarding the ingredients before purchasing.
Scent
Along with nourishing properties, your bath bomb’s ingredients will also determine its scent. While calming scents are great for late-night baths before you tuck yourself in, consider investing in refreshing scents if you’d like to try bath bombing in the morning before work. We recommend citrus scents for morning baths. Once again, if you have sensitive nostrils, you should buy ones that have a mild fragrance or none at all.
Size
The general rule of thumb is that bigger bath bombs will last longer. So, if you usually take long baths, consider large or extra-large bath bombs.
Packaging
Last but not least, you should also consider the overall packaging of your bath bombs, especially if you’re looking to gift them to someone. Nobody wants to receive a gift that is poorly wrapped.
Why not try packaging that has an attractive colorful box, or a glamorous bow that ties everything together?
