Best Cuticle Oil Pens For Healthier Looking Nails

Taking care of your nails is essential if you want to keep them healthy, and nothing does the job better than a good cuticle oil. These types of oils are enriched with essential vitamins and minerals that nourish the cuticles and nails, preventing them from becoming dry and brittle. Unfortunately, not all cuticle oils are created equal, and there’s a wide range of products available. To help you choose the most suitable option, we’ve reviewed the top cuticle oil pens of 2023 currently available on the market.

Whether you’re looking for a simple model or an advanced formula with hydrating ingredients, we’ve got you covered. Read on to find out what the best option for you is. Without further ado — let’s jump in.

The Most Effective Cuticle Oil Pens of 2023

Bliss Kiss Cuticle Oil Pen – Best Overall

The Bliss Kiss Nail Oil Cuticle Pen is an innovative and convenient solution for those suffering from brittle, peeling, and breaking nails. With its superior formula of Vitamin E and Jojoba, this product provides immediate relief and lasting success for those with damaged nails. It can easily fit in your pocket or purse so you can take it wherever you go. It has been hand-made with love since 2012, right here in the USA. But this unique product not only helps treat your painful skin issues but also breaks the cycle of lifelong nail habits, which can often prevent nails from growing reliably. It also does this without using harsh chemicals or nail strengtheners, which can make nails too rigid and brittle. Those who are looking for fast relief for stubborn nails and painful skin should certainly consider getting this cuticle oil pen — it’s efficient and super-affordable, which makes it stand out from all the other options on our listing.
Pros
  • Moisturizes cuticles and nails
  • Removes hard skin without picking off
Cons
  • Can be difficult to release oil from the pen

Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen – Most Effective Strengthening

The Ecco Pure Cuticle Oil Pen is the perfect addition to any home care kit. This professional manicure & pedicure accessory helps keep your nails healthy and beautiful. With its easy-to-apply brush pen design, you can quickly and effectively apply the oil to the base of your nails without any mess or waste. The unique formula contains Vitamin E, which helps to strengthen and protect your nails, keeping them looking neat and healthy. The oil also penetrates deeply and quickly to soften your cuticles, making them more resilient and less prone to damage. So you can be sure that your nails will look fabulous! Using this cuticle oil pen is an easy way to keep your nails looking fresh and healthy. Plus, it’s so convenient — the cuticle oil pen allows accurate, efficient application of the oil without any mess or waste.
Pros
  • Easy to use and store
  • Helps strengthen and lengthen nails
Cons
  • The twisty mechanism may get stuck when using the pen

Magique Cuticle Oil Pen – Most Soothing

Next up on our list, we have a pretty in-demand cuticle oil pen coming from one of the most reputable brands in the whole industry — Magique. From the very start, their dedication was mainly focused on creating quality products. This specific cuticle oil pen is no different. It is made out of top-quality jojoba wax ester, olive oil, vitamin A, and vitamin C. The oil pen has gentle, all-natural aromas arrives in compact packaging, and offers fast-absorbing capabilities, which is pretty much everything that you actually need. Apply this incredible formula to your nails as much as needed. It is developed to revitalize almost instantly, so you will start experiencing the benefits right away. Whether you’re traveling or at work, you can easily take this little pen everywhere you go.
Pros
  • Super-portable design
  • Versatile applications
Cons
  • May take longer than expected to notice a difference in cuticles

Maccibelle Cuticle Oil Pen – Most Portable

Maccibelle Cuticle Oil Pen is the perfect product for those looking for a moisturizing and nourishing nail care solution. With its light lavender aroma, this product offers a pleasant scent that adds to its appeal as well. It contains a blend of honey and lactic acid from milk, which provides soothing and refreshing effects to the skin. Plus, the formula also includes vitamin E, which helps to nourish and strengthen your cuticles and nails. This oil comes in an easy-to-travel pen-shaped bottle that is just small enough to fit into any purse. The cuticle oil itself appears light and is lightly scented with lavender, making it a great choice for those who are not fond of overly strong scents. This product penetrates quickly into the skin, so no greasy feeling is left behind. Additionally, it has antioxidant properties that help to protect against premature aging. What really sets this product apart from other nail care options on the market is that it is manufactured and bottled in the United States with the highest standards. With this oil, you can be sure that you are getting a quality product that will deliver the results you want.
Pros
  • Super easy to carry around and use
  • Smells good, subtle scent
Cons
  • Does not come with instructions on the proper use

Sullmar Cuticle Oil Pen – Most Convenient

The Sullmar Cuticle Oil Pen is an excellent choice for anyone looking to keep their nails looking vibrant and healthy. It contains six different flavors, each of which are derived from pure natural ingredients. Each flavor — lavender, cherry, jasmine, blueberry, rose and lemon — can help improve dry and rough skin on the nails and soften any exfoliation. The design of the oil pen is perfect for on-the-go use. To apply, simply brush gently over your non-stained stratum corneum before massaging the oil in for a few times. This pen has been specifically designed for a variety of nail art, including UV glue nail art, acrylic nail art, fake nail art, and natural nail art, making it ideal for both professional salon or home settings. What stands out about this product is that the ingredients are mild, so they won’t cause any side effects or damage your nails. Additionally, it helps to nourish and protect the nails from further damage. In summary, this particular oil Pen is an ideal product for anyone looking to keep their nails looking vibrant and healthy.
Pros
  • Helps to prevent dryness
  • Easy to apply with no mess
Cons
  • Not effective for moisturizing toes

Buying Guide: Cuticle Oil Pens

Having a healthy cuticle can be quite important for your nail health. So, in order to find the right oil pen there are several important product features to consider. From the quality of ingredients and texture, to the amount of oil and ease of application, to the absorption time, scent and moisturizing abilities, each element will affect your overall satisfaction with the product.

Ingredients

It is important to check the ingredients carefully when selecting a cuticle oil pen. Look for natural, safe products that are free of harsh chemicals and avoid synthetic fragrances or preservatives. Common products to look for include Vitamin E, Jojoba Oil and Sweet Almond Oil. These will help nourish your nails and cuticles and reduce dryness and irritation.

Price

The price of the product will depend on the quantity, quality and brand. Decide on how much you are willing to spend beforehand and compare different brands to find the best value for money.

Texture

Choose an oil that is light in viscosity and easily absorbed into the cuticle without leaving behind any greasy residue. Thicker oils can sit on top of the cuticle instead of being absorbed, which can leave you feeling oily or greasy.

Amount of Oil

Make sure the pen has enough cuticle oil to treat your entire hand or foot. If you are treating both hands or feet, opt for one with a larger oil capacity to ensure that you have enough product to cover both sets of cuticles.

Ease of Application

Look for a product formulated in a pen applicator that is easy to use and does not leave behind any residue on your skin or nails. To avoid any accidental messes, choose one with a secure cap so it won’t accidentally spill during use or storage.

Absorption Time

Select a product with an absorption time that works well for you — some may be fast-absorbing, while others may require more time before they can be wiped away. Keep in mind that faster absorption rates may not provide as much moisture as products with slower absorption rates.

Scent

If desired, look for an oil that has a pleasant aroma to match your individual preference. The scent should be subtle enough that it does not overpower other scents or odors. Avoid opting for overly fragrant products, as these may cause irritation or dryness if used too often. 

Moisturizing Abilities

Look for a product that provides nourishing hydration and helps soften the cuticle area through rich moisturization from natural oils like shea butter, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. These ingredients help strengthen the delicate skin around the nails and lock in moisture for all-day softness and shine. 

Packaging

Consider how the product is packaged — from twist pens to dropper bottles — so you can comfortably carry it with you wherever you go without worrying about spills or messes in your bag or purse. Twist pens tend to be more convenient since they don’t require any additional tools (like droppers) to dispense the product onto your skin or nails. 

Reviews/Feedback

Reading feedback from other people who have actually used the product can be helpful in making an informed decision about whether the product is worth investing in or not. Read customer reviews from different websites and consider both positive and negative feedback before making your purchase decision.

Brand Reputation

Research the brand offering the product to gauge how reliable and trustworthy their products are, as this will give you more peace of mind when making your purchase decision. Check online reviews and testimonials to get an idea of how past customers view their products as well as customer service standards before investing in their products.

People Also Asked

Q: What is a cuticle oil pen?

A: A cuticle oil pen is a small and convenient tube filled with a nourishing blend of natural oils and vitamins specifically designed to moisturize and repair cuticles, nails, and the surrounding skin. The applicator is like a pen-like stick with a roller ball at the end which allows for precise application of the oil directly onto the nails.

Q: What are the benefits of using a cuticle oil pen?

A: Using a cuticle oil pen can help to promote healthy and strong nails. The oils contained in the pen help to keep nails hydrated nourished and protected against breakage or splitting. It also helps to prevent dryness and cracking while promoting a smooth surface. Additionally, applying cuticle oil can help to restore nutrients to dulled or discolored nails.

Q: How often should I use a cuticle oil pen?

A: It is recommended to apply cuticle oil at least twice per week for best results, in order to maintain healthy nails and cuticles. If you have particularly dry nails or live in an area with harsh winters, you may want to apply it more frequently than twice per week.

Q: Can I use a cuticle oil pen on all types of nails?

A: Yes, you can use a cuticle oil pen on any type of nail whether they are natural or artificial. However, it’s important to take care when using acrylic or gel nails because these products often contain harsh chemicals that can damage the nail bed if used incorrectly.

Q: Are cuticle oil pens easy to carry and travel with?

A: Yes! Cuticle oil pens are small enough to fit in any purse or pocket so they are perfect for traveling with or carrying around with you on the go. They also come in various scents so you’re sure to find one that suits your individual preference!

Q: Are there any side effects of using a cuticle oil pen?

A: No, there are no known side effects from using a cuticle oil pen as long as you are following the proper application instructions included with each product. As always when using skincare products it is recommended that you do an allergy test first before fully applying it to your skin or nails just in case you may have an adverse reaction to any ingredient contained inside it.

