Best Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth and Strength

highly rated rosemary oil for hair
Talk about the natural healing properties of oils, and olive and coconut oil will probably top the list. But what most people don’t know is that rosemary essential oil can be a life savior too. It isn’t something to just spruce up the flavors of some dishes but can also be used to fix a lot of your hair problems.

If you’re looking for a natural ingredient to add to your hair-care routine, rosemary oil can be a game changer. It can help stimulate hair growth and treat hair loss. So if those are the problems, you’re dealing with right now, time to give this miraculous essential oil a chance. Check out our list of the top rosemary oil for hair of 2022 and treat your tresses with the best.

Top Rosemary Oils for Hair in 2022 Reviewed in Detail

Maple Holistics Rosemary Oil for Hair – Best Overall

rosemary oil for hair reviews
Looking for an all-in-one pure solution that can better your skin, increase hair growth and offer sufficient aromatherapy? Look no further than Maple Holistics Rosemary Oil for Hair, with its excellent diffusive properties and the ever-reliable seal of approval of the increasingly popular Maple Holistic.

In addition to being suitable for promoting follicle and hair growth, the oil also has some fierce anti-aging properties that hydrate and make your skin glow to give you a more confident, uplifting look. All these attributes make it our top pick in this category1

Pros
  • The four-ounce bottle will last you long
  • Suitable for hydrating dry scalps
  • Add to humidifiers for extensive aromatherapy
  • Is 100% eco-friendly
Cons
  • Safety cap is a little too tight

Majestic Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair – Premium Choice

rosemary oil for hair reviews
We live in a world where capitalism thrives, and big companies will take all the shortcuts they can to ensure steady profits. It still warms our hearts, however, to know that there are products like the Majestic Pure Rosemary Oil for Hair that is 100% pure and contains absolutely no additional toxins or additives.

This ensures that it stimulates hair growth as fast as possible. It is also an incredible sleep stimulator that comes in handy for people struggling with insomnia. The accompanying glass dropper is also made from pure amber, which prevents harmful UV (ultraviolet) rays from reaching into the oil inside the dropper.

Pros
  • Created from therapeutic grade oils
  • A few drops daily stimulate hair growth
  • Rosemary-lavender fragrance for aromatherapy
  • Great value offering
Cons
  • Bottle’s scent wears off too quickly

Handcraft Rosemary Oil for Hair – Best for Hair Growth

rosemary oil for hair reviews
Hair fall and the overall thinning of hair can be quite alarming to individuals who don’t have any idea how to treat it. The Handcraft Rosemary Oil for Hair can be your magic product. This essential oil can play an instrumental role in hair growth, especially one that has the quality of the Handcraft brand.

Handcraft has a pretty healthy reputation as a 100% pure, natural and organic rosemary essential oil provider that can be diluted with carrier oils to treat your skin or certain injuries. Their amber glass bottle also protects the oil from any harmful UV rays that may cause more damage to your hair.

Pros
  • Available with a premium, durable glass dropper
  • No natural isolates or mixtures
  • 100% quality tested by independent labs
  • Perfect for dry scalp and hair growth
Cons
  • Not strong enough for skin care

Florona Rosemary Oil for Hair – Best Protective Oil

rosemary oil for hair reviews
Rosemary essential oils that can increase the overall thickness of your hair and cause follicle growth are all good, but what about oil that can protect your existing hair from hair fall with its protective formula? Enter the Florona Rosemary Oil for Hair that uses its all-natural, organic, steam-distilled process to offer superior protection to your hair and increase its overall thickness.

Other uses for the product include using it as a diffuser in aroma therapy which utilizes its earthy and floral aroma. It’s also a useful oil in winter as just a few drops of the liquid can help you feel warm and protected.

Pros
  • 100% steam distilled organic rosemary oil
  • Cleanse oily skin by diffusing with carrier
  • Fragrant floral aroma keeps your hair fresh
  • Accompanied by a sturdy glass dropper
Cons
  • Is slightly expensive

Cliganic Organic Rosemary Oil for Hair – Best Eco-friendly Pick

rosemary oil for hair reviews
In this age of climate change and global warming, each individual must reduce their carbon footprint and work towards protecting the environment. And a great way to do that is to invest in this non-GMO (genetically modified organism) certified, 100% organic Cliganic Rosemary Oil for Hair made from all plant-based ingredients that offer superior dry scalp and hair growth treatment.

The no synthetic additives make this a great choice for people with sensitive scalp. Add to that their proficiency in overall follicle regrowth, and you’ve got a kickass, fully certified rosemary essential oil for hair that you can safely invest in.

Pros
  • Certified organic ingredients
  • Suitable for aromatherapy diffusers
  • Completely vegan and cruelty-free
  • Tested for purity at third-party lab
Cons
  • Not suitable for pain relief

Rosemary Oil for Hair Buying Guide

Rich in antibacterial, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, rosemary oil can be much more than just a seasoning to punch up your potatoes. Also widely used in cosmetic products, there are many skin and hair health benefits you can get from rosemary oil. Learn everything about it in this section of the guide.

Top Benefits of Using Rosemary Oil for Hair Revealed

This plant-based essential oil can have tons of amazing benefits for your scalp health and hair strands. Here are the top ones:

Stimulate hair growth

As far as hair loss benefits are concerned, rosemary oil is compared with 2% minoxidil, an FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) approved ingredient for stimulating hair growth. The benefits are often put side by side to conclude that rosemary oil doesn’t lag behind. It certainly helps stimulate hair growth as effectively as the other ingredient while simultaneously combating hair loss.  

Improve scalp health

Rosemary oil also helps improve scalp health. It has calming properties to prevent soreness. Certain scalp conditions, such as buildup, can hinder natural hair growth. The anti-inflammatory properties of rosemary help prevent that buildup and encourage hair growth. 

Enhances blood circulation

The best way to boost hair health and growth is to allow more nutrients to reach the hair follicles. That’s another benefit of using rosemary oil for hair. The ingredient helps boost blood circulation and leads to stronger, thicker hair.  

Combats aging and oxidative stress

Since rosemary also has potent antioxidant abilities, it can effectively fight aging and oxidative stress that can take a toll on your hair’s health. With regular use of rosemary oil for hair, you can guarantee healthier hair follicles, giving the perfect growth, strength and texture to your tresses. 

People Also Asked

Q: Is rosemary oil suitable for all hair types?

A: Regardless of your hair type or texture, rosemary oil is for you. If you have a sensitive scalp or a scalp condition, it is best to dilute rosemary oil with a carrier oil like jojoba, coconut or argan to avoid the potential of irritation. Also, since there are no reliable studies on the safety of topical use of rosemary oil during pregnancy, it should be avoided.

If you have further concerns, it is best to discuss them with your dermatologists or physicians before using rosemary oil.

Q: What’s the best way to apply rosemary oil to my hair?

A: Some of the best ways to incorporate rosemary oil in your hair-care routine include:

  • Massage in like a regular hair oil before a shower. Take five to seven drops of rosemary oil and mix it with a teaspoon of coconut, argan or jojoba oil. Apply and massage it in. Let it sit for at least 10 minutes before rinsing it out.
  • Add rosemary to your shampoo, conditioner or other hair treatment products. Eight to ten drops of rosemary oil per dollop of the product should be enough.

Avoid contact with eyes.

Q: How often should I apply rosemary oil to my hair?

A: Rosemary oil is highly effective for hair restoration when used consistently for at least six months. Use it as a hair revival and growth treatment a minimum of one to two times a week.

