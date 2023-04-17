Best Sunscreen for Men in 2023

With summer fast approaching, it’s important to take extra steps to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Whether you’re a beachgoer, a surfer, or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, you need a quality, everyday sunscreen. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the right one for your skin type and activity level. Here, we’ll provide you with the best sunscreen for men of 2023, so you can be adequately protected from the sun’s harmful rays.
Neutrogena Sport Face Oil-Free Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 70+ not only provides superior sun protection against aging UVA and burning UVB rays to prevent sunburn, but it is also designed to be sweat-resistant and water-resistant. An electrolyte complex is included to help nourish and restore skin balance as you enjoy outdoor sports. Furthermore, using this sunscreen as directed with other sun protection measures can help decrease the risk of skin cancer and early skin aging caused by the sun. Plus, Neutrogena’s new formula contains no oxybenzone and uses avobenzone, making it a safer choice for your skin. We picked it best overall because of it’s high SPF rating and (70+) and light scent for men.
Pros
Resistant to sweat, rubbing, and splashes of water
Easily spreads out with a light, non-greasy feel
Oil free for sensitive skin
Small tube for easy travel
Cons
Cannot be used as a moisturizer as it is not sufficiently concentrated
Not suitable for every skin type (e.g. sensitive skin)
COOLA Organic Water Mist formula is plant derived and offers broad spectrum SPF 18 UVA/UVB protection to help mitigate the effects of HEV blue light, IR, & pollution. This mist is both hydrating and refreshing with a lightweight coconut & aloe water formula. It’s environmentally friendly with Hawaii Reef Compliant Act 104, vegan, gluten free, and paraben free. Try applying the product after shaving for a cooling affect on your skin, plus you’ll be protected when you go outside.
This dermatologist tested face sunscreen has been developed with BlueScreen digital de-stress technology to provide superior protection from the sun. With a light and refreshing water mist, it hardly feels like you’re wearing sunscreen.
Pros
Refreshing feel and gentle coconut aroma
Moisturizes skin while protecting from the sun
Light mist that does not leave skin sticky or shiny
With SPF 50+ protection, ISDIN sunscreen offers protection from the sun’s harmful rays with the effect of luxury skincare. This option won’t leave white cast on your skin. It’s also suitable for sensitive skin while protecting against sun-induced damage with this unique formula of zinc oxide, photolyase, and Vitamin E. Specifically, the mineral sunscreen features SPF 50+ protection with 11% zinc oxide, making it non-greasy and easy to apply. Photolyase and Vitamin E help repair previous sun damage and protect against environmental damage. Remember to shake before each use and apply an equivalent of two finger-lengths on your face and neck 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply after 40 minutes of swimming or sweating, immediately after towel drying and at least every two hours for maximum protection.
Pros
Ultra-thin and easy to apply without pulling on the skin
Calming effect that doesn’t cause a flare of redness in Rosacea-prone skin
Resistant to sweat and water making it ideal for workouts
Cons
Expensive compared to other products
May make skin look matte (not everyone’s preference)
Keep your skin healthy and protected from harmful UV radiation with Oars + Alps Hydrating Antioxidant Sunscreen Spray. It has a refreshing and neutral water scent and contains antioxidants like Vitamin C and alpine caribou moss. The can is non-aerosol and recyclable, so you can enjoy extra protection without creating extra waste.
Its water and sweat resistant formula lasts for up to 80 minutes and is gentle on the skin and the environment. Ingredients such as Vitamin C and Alpine Caribou Moss nourishes, moisturizes, and vitalizes skin while providing an high level of SPF protection.
This moisturizing SPF offers protection from the sun’s harmful rays, as well as added benefits such as green tea extract, hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E oil, ginseng extract, and licorice root to keep your skin looking clear and smooth. The lightweight formula doesn’t leave your skin feeling greasy, and it comes with a subtle, fresh fragrance.
The Oxybenzone-free formula effectively blocks 98% of UV rays. The broad-spectrum sunscreen is gentle yet powerful, protecting against both UVA & UVB light and is suitable for all skin types. With added ginseng root, green tea extract and licorice root powder, it’s a potent facial sunscreen that will help fight acne and unclog pores while leaving your skin clean and clear without any white chalky residue. It’s lightweight, fast-absorbing and non-greasy, making it perfect for oily skin. Plus, it comes in a convenient squeezable tube for zero product waste, so you can go about your day confidently protected.
Pros
Lightweight, moisturizing, and does not leave a sticky residue
Travel-friendly packaging
Refreshing to apply in the mornings
Cons
Can cause breakouts on sensitive skin
May need to wash hands after application due to possible sticky residue
Choosing the perfect sunscreen for men can seem like a daunting task with all the different factors to consider. This guide will ensure you make the best decision when purchasing sunscreen and provide you with the most comprehensive protection.
UVA/UVB Protection
We recommend purchasing a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Both UVA and UVB rays contribute to sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging. Look for terms like “broad-spectrum” or “full-spectrum” on the label to know that you are getting complete coverage.
SPF
The SPF rating indicates the sunscreen’s ability to protect against sunburns caused by UVB rays. The FDA recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15, as this will provide adequate protection from UVB rays. If you plan on being outdoors for more than two hours, consider using a higher SPF, such as 50 or 100.
Water-Resistance
A water-resistant sunscreen will stay on longer when swimming or sweating so you don’t need to reapply as often. Look for terms like “water-resistant,” “sweatproof,” or “sport” on the label to ensure maximum protection even when you are active.
Physical vs Chemical
Sunscreens come in either physical or chemical formulas. Physical sunscreens use mineral active ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to reflect the sun’s rays away from the skin. These formulas may appear white or cloudy after application but are ideal for sensitive skin types due to their hypoallergenic properties. Chemical sunscreens use active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone to absorb the sun’s rays and disperse them away from the skin. These formulas are typically free of added fragrances and oiliness which can help reduce irritation and breakouts.
Noncomedogenic
Sunscreen should always be noncomedogenic so it won’t block pores and cause irritation, breakouts, or inflammation. Additionally, look for oil-free products so that it won’t clog pores if sweat is present during application.
Natural Ingredients
Purchase a sunscreen that contains natural ingredients such as green tea extract, aloe vera, and vitamin E to help nourish the skin while protecting from UV damage. These ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce redness and sensitivity caused by sun exposure.
Fragrance-Free
Ideally, opt for an unscented product to avoid potential allergens and irritation that can occur with added fragrances. Fragrances may contain chemicals that can irritate or trigger allergic reactions when exposed to direct sunlight. It is also important to read labels carefully as some products labeled “unscented” still contain fragrances.
People Also Ask
Q: What type of sunscreen should I use for my skin type?
A: Consider your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive) and the product’s SPF when choosing a sunscreen. For people with sensitive skin, try a hypoallergenic sunscreen. Those with normal or oily skin may prefer an oil-free, non-comedogenic product. For extreme sun exposure, a broad spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF is recommended.
Q: How much sunscreen should I apply?
A: For optimal protection, you should apply at least one ounce of sunscreen and reapply every two hours or after swimming or heavy sweating.
Q: Are there any special precautions I should take when using sunscreen?
A: Yes. You should avoid contact with eyes and do not use sunscreen on broken or damaged skin. Also, be sure to wear protective clothing (long sleeves and pants) when possible.
Q: What are the ingredients in men’s sunscreens?
A: Common active ingredients in men’s sunscreens include avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, oxybenzone, and octocrylene.
Q: Are there any natural alternatives to conventional sunscreen products?
A: Yes. There are several natural alternatives to conventional sunscreens such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These natural ingredients provide broad spectrum UV protection without the use of chemical additives.