Best Sunscreen for Men in 2023

With summer fast approaching, it’s important to take extra steps to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun. Whether you’re a beachgoer, a surfer, or simply enjoy spending time outdoors, you need a quality, everyday sunscreen. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to pick the right one for your skin type and activity level. Here, we’ll provide you with the best sunscreen for men of 2023, so you can be adequately protected from the sun’s harmful rays.

Best Overall Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF 70+ Check on Amazon Refreshing Mist Spray COOLA SPF 18 Moisturizer Check on Amazon Luxury Feel and Gentle Application ISDIN Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+ Check on Amazon Strong, Long-Lasting Protection Oars + Alps Sunscreen Spray Check on Amazon Strong UVA Coverage RAIN OR SHINE Face Sunscreen SPF 50 Check on Amazon

How to Shop for Sunscreen for Men Choosing the perfect sunscreen for men can seem like a daunting task with all the different factors to consider. This guide will ensure you make the best decision when purchasing sunscreen and provide you with the most comprehensive protection.



UVA/UVB Protection

We recommend purchasing a sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum protection from both UVA and UVB rays. Both UVA and UVB rays contribute to sunburn, skin cancer, and premature aging. Look for terms like “broad-spectrum” or “full-spectrum” on the label to know that you are getting complete coverage. SPF The SPF rating indicates the sunscreen’s ability to protect against sunburns caused by UVB rays. The FDA recommends sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15, as this will provide adequate protection from UVB rays. If you plan on being outdoors for more than two hours, consider using a higher SPF, such as 50 or 100.

Water-Resistance

A water-resistant sunscreen will stay on longer when swimming or sweating so you don’t need to reapply as often. Look for terms like “water-resistant,” “sweatproof,” or “sport” on the label to ensure maximum protection even when you are active.

Physical vs Chemical

Sunscreens come in either physical or chemical formulas. Physical sunscreens use mineral active ingredients such as titanium dioxide and zinc oxide to reflect the sun’s rays away from the skin. These formulas may appear white or cloudy after application but are ideal for sensitive skin types due to their hypoallergenic properties. Chemical sunscreens use active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone to absorb the sun’s rays and disperse them away from the skin. These formulas are typically free of added fragrances and oiliness which can help reduce irritation and breakouts.

Noncomedogenic

Sunscreen should always be noncomedogenic so it won’t block pores and cause irritation, breakouts, or inflammation. Additionally, look for oil-free products so that it won’t clog pores if sweat is present during application.

Natural Ingredients

Purchase a sunscreen that contains natural ingredients such as green tea extract, aloe vera, and vitamin E to help nourish the skin while protecting from UV damage. These ingredients are known for their anti-inflammatory properties which can help reduce redness and sensitivity caused by sun exposure.

Fragrance-Free

Ideally, opt for an unscented product to avoid potential allergens and irritation that can occur with added fragrances. Fragrances may contain chemicals that can irritate or trigger allergic reactions when exposed to direct sunlight. It is also important to read labels carefully as some products labeled “unscented” still contain fragrances.

People Also Ask Q: What type of sunscreen should I use for my skin type? A: Consider your skin type (dry, oily, sensitive) and the product’s SPF when choosing a sunscreen. For people with sensitive skin, try a hypoallergenic sunscreen. Those with normal or oily skin may prefer an oil-free, non-comedogenic product. For extreme sun exposure, a broad spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF is recommended. Q: How much sunscreen should I apply? A: For optimal protection, you should apply at least one ounce of sunscreen and reapply every two hours or after swimming or heavy sweating. Q: Are there any special precautions I should take when using sunscreen? A: Yes. You should avoid contact with eyes and do not use sunscreen on broken or damaged skin. Also, be sure to wear protective clothing (long sleeves and pants) when possible. Q: What are the ingredients in men’s sunscreens? A: Common active ingredients in men’s sunscreens include avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate, oxybenzone, and octocrylene. Q: Are there any natural alternatives to conventional sunscreen products? A: Yes. There are several natural alternatives to conventional sunscreens such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide. These natural ingredients provide broad spectrum UV protection without the use of chemical additives. Q: What are the benefits of using men’s specific sunscreens? A: Men’s specific sunscreens are formulated specifically for men’s skin types and needs. They may provide additional hydration and oil control properties compared to regular sunscreens.