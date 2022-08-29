Cancel OK

Brighten Your Skin With the Best Sheet Masks

No two people have the same type of skin. That’s why skincare regimes vary dramatically. From the number of steps, to the ingredients used in the products, you have to be very careful about what you put on your skin. Plus, your skin’s needs can change as you age, make lifestyle switches, or as the seasons change. So, it’s possible that you might have to give your skincare routine a total overhaul. 

Here’s the good news. You can use a sheet mask to give your skin a healthy boost. You can also use one to address any complexion concerns that may have arisen temporarily with seasonal change. These masks contain all sorts of active ingredients that address issues from dryness to breakouts. If you are unsure about which sheet masks to get, this buying guide will tell you everything you need to know. Plus, it also contains a helpful roundup of the top sheet masks in 2022. 

Detailing the Top Sheet Masks of 2022

Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks – Best Overall

sheet mask reviews
Glowing, beautiful skin is no difficult feat with these sheet masks in your hand. The Glam Up Facial Sheet Masks come as a set of 12 sheet masks each designed with a special ingredient for soothing, firming, brightening, moisturizing, lifting, and more. Whether your skin is dry, acne-prone, sensitive, or in combination, this set has something for everyone. The serums in all these masks are not just developed in Korea, they are also made there using all-natural extracts. This sheet has a layered formulation for deeper penetration into your skin. It made it to the top of this list for its soothing product and versatility.
Pros
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Made using premium-quality ingredients
  • Free of harmful substances
Cons
  • Dries out very quickly

DERMAL Facial Sheet Mask – Best Value

sheet mask reviews
If you’re looking for a great value, the DERMAL Facial Sheet Masks are worth serious consideration. This set contains 24 different types of sheet masks that are all designed to address various skin conditions. You can use these to make your skin more supple, hydrated, elastic, firm, bright, and healthy. The serums for these masks are made using beneficial natural ingredients such as green tea, royal jelly, cucumber, ginseng, and vitamins that have a noticeable effect on dry and oily skin, and are also suitable for sensitive skin. They are also made using cruelty-free practices.
Pros
  • A variety of masks offers more value
  • Contain hypoallergenic and safe ingredients
  • Soothe and deeply hydrate inflamed skin
Cons
  • Serum could be more saturated

MEDIHEAL Collagen Sheet Mask – Most Lifting Formula

sheet mask reviews
Our next pick is the MEDIHEAL Collagen Sheet Mask. This skincare product promises firm and lifted skin with hydrolyzed collagen and elastin as its main ingredients. It provides deep hydration to your skin making it plump and supple. This mask balances your skin’s texture and tone with its peptides, beta-glucan, and Aloe vera infused serum. Combined together, they soothe and replenish your skin, making it appear more youthful. You will also like the cotton liner sheet that is soft on your face and easily fits into the contours of your face.
Pros
  • Rich in soothing and firming ingredients
  • Helps reduce signs of aging
  • The cotton liner sheet is soft and breathable
Cons
  • Can make your face sticky

LA PURE Hydrating Sheet Mask – Best Anti-aging Formula

sheet mask reviews
Infused with the goodness of snail mucin, the LA PURE Hydrating Sheet Mask gives you the look of glowing and hydrated skin. It is shipped as a pack of 10 sheet masks suitable for both men and women. With a higher quantity of snail secretion filtrate, these masks quickly repair and rejuvenate your skin for visible results. You can feel your skin regenerating after just one use. Besides snail mucin, these masks are also rich in natural minerals, enzymes, and vitamins. And rest assured, no snails were harmed in the development process because these masks are created with strict cruelty-free practices.

 

Pros
  • Delivers viable results with the first treatment
  • Suitable for both male and female users
  • The sheet is 100% cotton

 

Cons
  • Openings on the mask may be off

Celavi Facial Sheet Mask – Best for All Skin Types

sheet mask reviews
If you want to pamper and plump your skin, the Celavi Facial Sheet Mask will make it much easier for you. This product comes as a pack of 12 assorted sheet masks each featuring a main ingredient for addressing your skin’s various needs. For example, collagen replenishes, cucumber soothes and softens, charcoal is amazing at purifying, honey for cleansing and moisturization, and so on. These sheet masks provide deep hydration to revitalize your skin, making it smoother, healthier, and more balanced. All of these are developed using paraben-free, sulfate-free, and oil-free ingredients, with cruelty-free practice to maintain environmental friendliness.
Pros
  • Assorted set of sheet masks
  • Gentle on sensitive skin
  • Have a lasting effect
Cons
  • May not fit all faces

Buyer’s Guide To Finding a Sheet Mask

A sheet mask can easily spice up your skincare routine. Below you can find everything you need to know about buying and using sheet masks.

Ingredients To Look For in a Sheet Mask

Sheet masks are available in a wide range of ingredients that can tackle just about any skin condition. Below we have listed some beneficial sheet mask ingredients that you should keep in mind when shopping for one.

Salicylic acid

Salicylic acid is a potent ingredient that tackles acne and helps clarify acne-prone skin. It is a must-have if your skin is sensitive and prone to breakouts.

Citrus peel oils

Citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit are rich in antioxidants. Sheet masks often contain these oils to buff away dull, flaky skin. This ingredient makes your skin smooth, bright, and glowing.

Caffeine

Applying caffeine to your skin has the same effect as consuming it. It increases blood flow and circulation towards your face to brighten it and reduce puffiness.

Hyaluronic acid

Hyaluronic acid has the ability to pull moisture to your skin without making it heavy or oily. Look for it if you want your skin to appear plump, restored, and hydrated.

Retinol

Retinol is an effective ingredient against fine lines and wrinkles. It improves blood circulation, exfoliates and tightens your skin, and promotes collagen production.

Ginseng

Ginseng is an excellent ingredient that stimulates elastin and collagen production. Look for it if you want firmer and brighter skin. It also helps reduce wrinkles and fine lines.

CoQ10

This potent antioxidant fortifies the skin against environmental damage. It is also useful for reducing hyperpigmentation and scarring.

Witch hazel and willow bark

Both of these ingredients usually come together because of their skin soothing and balancing properties. Plus, they are also great for oil control.

How To Choose the Right Sheet Mask

Now that you know about the various ingredients used in making sheet mask serum, let’s see how you can choose one according to your skin type.

Dry skin

Dry skin requires hydration and moisturization to look healthy. If you have dry skin, look for hydrating skin care oils, squalene, ceramide, and of course hyaluronic acid. If your skin appears mature, ingredients like vitamin C, licorice root extract, and niacinamide can eliminate dullness and tiredness, and help return the youthful glow of your skin.

Oily skin

Oily skin loves exfoliation and purification. If you have oily skin look for sheet masks with ingredients like yogurt, clay, and charcoal. All of these are excellent at unclogging pores and regulating oil production.

Sensitive skin

People with sensitive skin have to keep a close eye on what a sheet mask contains, as harmful chemical ingredients can quickly cause irritation. Choose a mask with all-natural ingredients, ideally, one that is also free from preservatives, alcohol, and fragrances.

Acne-prone skin

Ingredients with antibacterial properties such as tea tree oil, green tea, and charcoal are an excellent choice for acne-prone skin. You can also consider Aloe vera and snail mucin because they fight inflammation reducing redness in the process.

How To Use a Sheet Mask

Many people believe sheet masks to be the easiest skincare product. What could be easier than opening the package, slapping it on your face, waiting until it’s dry, then taking it off and washing your face? Right?

Using a sheet mask requires a little more effort if you want to see results. Let’s walk through the correct way of using a sheet mask step by step.

Cleanse your face

Any skincare regime starts with a clean face. If you have a layer of dirt covering your face, it will prevent the nutrients from reaching your skin. Use a gentle facial cleanser to cleanse your skin. Lather gently to remove the grime and rinse with water. Use warm water as it will open up your pores. Now take a soft towel to pat dry.

Apply some tone

After drying, apply your favorite toner. This is important because toner helps restore your skin’s pH level while helping open your pores so that the nutrients in your sheet mask reach the depths of your skin.

Place the mask on your face

And it’s not as simple as you think. Open the packet, take out the mask, and gently press it to collect excess serum inside the packet. Squeeze the serum on your hand and apply it gently to your face. Now apply the mask to seal everything inside. Place it on your forehead, work your way down to your eyes, then over your nose, mouth, and chin.

After placing, gently smooth out the bumps or wrinkles in an outward direction. Make sure the sheet clings to your skin as tightly as possible.

Use the leftover serum

If there is any leftover serum, apply it to your neck, upper chest, and the back of your hands. This way the skin on these areas can also enjoy nourishment.

Relax

Relaxing is the fun part of applying any type of facial mask. This doesn’t mean you have to stay still. You can do whatever you want at this time, just make sure that the mask does not move from its place. Soak in a hot bath, read a book, meditate, or catch up on your favorite TV show. Whatever helps you relax, go for it!

Remove the mask

You might be tempted to leave the mask on for longer than directed, but it’s better to take it off while it is still moist. If it is allowed to dry on your face, it can cause irritation. Carefully follow the directions on your sheet mask’s packaging.

Aftercare

Washing your face after removing the sheet mask is another common mistake that many users commit. But what about the residue that is left on your face? It’s all nutrient-rich serum from the mask, so try to let it absorb into your skin. Instead of cleansing your face, gently pat the leftover serum to allow it to absorb into your skin. Now continue with your regular skincare routine.

People Also Asked

Q: Is a sheet mask good for my skin?

A: Yes, sheet masks are great for skin. They allow your skin to rest in their hydrating, brightening, or anti-aging ingredients, providing it an instant boost. They work like beauty sleep with the benefits of skin-friendly ingredients for glowing, plumper, and brighter skin.

Q: When should I apply a sheet mask?

A: The best time to use a sheet mask is at night or in the morning before applying makeup. A creamy mask is ideally used at night so the nutrients can all sink in. While a hydrating formula will do more good during the day.

Q: Can I use a sheet mask everyday?

A: Yes, it is perfectly okay to use a sheet mask everyday, unless it contains glycolic acid. Glycolic acid is a potent ingredient that sloughs off dead skin cells, so it can have adverse effects if applied too often. Other sheet mask ingredients are perfectly safe to apply on a daily basis, so you can safely apply a non-glycolic acid sheet mask everyday.

