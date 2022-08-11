Top 5

Elevate Your Closet This Summer With the Best Tunic Dresses

highly rated tunic dress
Tunic dresses are a trendy yet basic component of any fashion aspirant’s closet. They offer a clean look with an edgy finish that stands out from the crowd. But when you go looking for your perfect tunic dress, you may get overwhelmed by the endless options available on the market. 

To help you narrow down your search and make this process easier, we’ve gathered some of the leading options here. We will look at the top-rated tunic dresses of 2022 while covering some styling tips to help elevate your fashion game. Let’s get to shopping!

Reviewing the Top Tunic Dresses of 2022

Locryz Women’s Summer Twist Knot Dress – Best Overall

tunic dress reviews
Featuring a half-sleeved look with a V-neck style, the Locryz tunic dress is a stylish option for summer days. It’s available in 17 different colors, each with a slight variation in style, and comes in five sizes ranging from small to XX-large. Take note of the knotted look at the bottom that gives this dress a clean yet chic look.

Key Features

This tunic dress is highly stretchable because of its rayon and spandex construction. You can either wear it separately or add a layer or two to elevate your overall look. The breathable material is hand-wash recommended to prolong the life of the dress. Due to this tunic dress’s trendy style and large color variety, it is the best overall pick on our list.

Pros
  • Stretchy and breathable material
  • Safe to hang-dry
  • Suitable for all body types
Cons
  • Should only be washed by hand 

KORSIS Women’s Summer Casual T-Shirt Dress – Most Versatile

tunic dress reviews
Available in 36 different colors and patterns, the tunic dress from KORSIS is a must-have in any girl’s closet. Featuring a mid-length A-line cut design, this dress comes with half sleeves and is available in 7 different sizes ranging from extra small to XXX–large. 

Key Features

Manufactured from a blend of rayon and spandex, this tunic dress is a good choice for summer days since it’s a breathable fabric that dries pretty quickly. This piece is excellent for layering, and the pockets add a unique touch to the casual dress.

Pros
  • Appropriate for all seasons
  • Quick drying material
  • Available in many colors and sizes
Cons
  • Sizing can be tricky for some people

OFEEFAN Women’s Long Sleeve Winter Dress – Best for Layering

tunic dress reviews
The OFEFAN tunic dress is a stylish addition to any casual winter closet. Manufactured from polyester and rayon, you’ll be glad to find that this is a machine-washable clothing article. It features a long-sleeved design with a flowy skirt and button detailing on the sides. 

Key Features

For those in colder climates, this tunic dress works well for layered looks. It’s a perfect base for any outfit and can be elevated with accessories and other clothing. On top of all this, the pockets give the dress a boho feel when paired with the button details for a lovely and minimal vibe. This tunic dress is available in 11 different styles, from sizes small to XX-large.

Pros
  • Available in 11 colors
  • Styles well with layering
  • Machine-washable material
Cons
  • Sleeves may be too long for some

ZENNILO Plus Size Casual T-Shirt Dress – Most Inclusive Sizing

tunic dress reviews
The ZENNILO tunic is an essential summer dress with its wide round neck and short sleeves. It’s available in a wide range of colors and features pockets on the sides. 

Key Features

Available in sizes ranging from small to 5XL, this tunic dress is complimentary for every body type. To make it even better, the dress has two length options: mid-length and long. The mid-length stops just above the knees, while the long dresses end at calf length. This dress is a basic but elegant piece of clothing that makes a perfect base for any stylish outfit.

Pros
  • Available in a wide variety of colors 
  • Available in a versatile size range 
  • Two length options
Cons
  • Hand-wash only material

Amoretu Women Summer Tunic Dress – Most Breathable

tunic dress reviews
Made of breathable dacron, the Amoretu tunic dress features a long-sleeved mid-length design. The dress is available in 41 colors, each featuring a unique pattern ranging from polka dots to abstract prints.

Key Features

This tunic dress features a V neckline with lantern-style sleeves that give it a dramatic look. It also features a 3-tiered style with ruffles to add some structure. Due to its plain yet stylish design, this dress is great for any outfit as it works with a wide range of accessories. You can find it in sizes ranging from small to XX-large.

Pros
  • Breathable, light material
  • Attractive tiered design with ruffled sleeves
  • Available in a wide range of colors
Cons
  • Fabric quality could be better

The Ultimate Buying Guide To Finding Your Perfect Tunic Dress

Now that we’ve discussed the finest tunic dresses available on the market, let’s discuss how to find something perfect for you. Here are some aspects you should consider when shopping for tunic dresses:

Personal style

Personal style is the first and foremost aspect anyone should consider when shopping for clothes. The dresses you wear represent your personality and sense of styling, so when you’re looking for your perfect tunic dress, make sure that you invest in something that aligns with your personal taste in fashion.

If you are into layering and baggy fashion, you would probably like short tunic dresses as they work really well with layering pieces. Similarly, if you are more of a minimalist as far as fashion is concerned, you might like a mid-length dress as it doesn’t require much styling. The point is that you should invest in clothing pieces that will allow you to express your inner style.

Fabric

The fabric is another crucial aspect to consider before purchase. Tunic dresses are manufactured from a wide variety of materials, and choosing the material of your preference can be a daunting task. Generally, you should consider fabric that is compatible with your climate conditions. For example, cotton and light linen work great for summer days, and silk and heavy wool are preferred for cold days. But depending on your fashion choice, you can select what works for you. Some women prefer silk as it helps emphasize their figure, while some people like to wear baggy and loose tunics as they can feel more comfortable.

Maintenance

Clothes are generally straightforward to maintain and clean. That said, it depends on the quality of your dresses and whether they would require specific care or not. For example, some materials like pure cotton and linen are usually machine-safe and easy to maintain, while dyed fabric requires particular precautions to prevent color bleeding. So when you’re looking for tunic dresses, look for ones that don’t need special care and come with straightforward instructions. The last thing you want is to get stuck with a dress that’s destroyed after one wash.

Tips for Styling a Tunic Dress

Here are some tips that can help you style a tunic dress:

  • Boyfriend shirts make perfect layering pieces to elevate your tunic dress
  • Add a bunch of chunky jewelry to dress up your tunic
  • If you’re going for a casual look, pair your tunic with sneakers and a messy bun
  • Bangles make a great pairing with sleeveless t-shirt-style dresses
  • Always hang dry your tunic dresses to avoid creases and pair with a jacket to mask any drying lines
  • Add trousers and tuck your dress in to wear it as a shirt
  • If you don’t own a bodysuit, you can use your tunic dress for layering purposes easily.

Tunic Dress FAQ

Q: Can I wear a tunic dress with trousers?

A: Tunic dresses look amazing with trousers if styled correctly. In fact, it is a great way to dress down any look and add an extra dimension to your outfit. It essentially looks like a long T-shirt and gives you a casual yet put-together vibe.

Q: Are tunic dresses only for summer?

A: Although perfect for summer days, tunic dresses are highly versatile and can be worn year-round. You can adjust the dress with appropriate accessories and make it suitable for any season.

Q: Can I wear a tunic dress to a party?

A: As mentioned above, tunic dresses are highly versatile and can be worn for any occasion. You might have to put some work into the accessories and makeup department, but you can definitely create a party look with a basic tunic dress. For example, if you add a belt to your dress and wear some chunky earrings along with a heavy glam look, you can easily elevate your outfit.

