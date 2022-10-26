Embrace the Team Spirit with the Best NFL Apparel

To show team spirit and fan hard on your favorite football team, NFL apparel is a necessity. From hoodies to t-shirts and slippers to bathrobes, you can find a number of products to embrace your team’s spirit. But finding the right items is crucial if you want to look trendy and feel comfortable. Here’s a quick guide on what to look for when sorting through different types of NFL apparel.

Quality Markers for NFL Apparel

Material

Whether it’s a t-shirt, hoodie, or pair of shoes, your prime consideration must be the product’s material. If you want a clothing item to last longer, you have to invest in a high-quality product. Cheaply made items don’t last as long. So, look for high-quality fabric and precise stitching details in NFL clothing items.

Similarly, if you’re looking for shoes, you should ensure they are made with premium quality material. They should have an anti-skid sole to prevent slips. Their material should be breathable, so your feet don’t get sweaty.

Size

Sizing is key to enjoying any apparel item. If you purchase a hoodie or a pair of shoes that doesn’t fit nicely, you won’t be wearing it and it will be a waste of money.

So, before you buy any NFL apparel item, make sure you measure your foot or body properly and compare it to the brand’s sizing chart to get the right fit.

Printing quality

NFL apparel often comes with printed graphics or embroidered logos and the name of your favorite team. You should observe the quality of printing or embroidery carefully. If it is cheaply made, the print will fade and embroidery threads will loosen in no time.

How to Identify Fake NFL Apparel

Backing up your favorite team isn’t easy when there are plenty of imitators out there selling unlicensed NFL apparel. To save you from buying a knock-off NFL merch item, here are a few tips:

Price

If the price seems too good to be true, chances are it is. Officially licensed NFL apparel is not cheap and if someone is offering an NFL clothing item for a meager sum, you should be suspicious.

Threads and seams

Licensed apparel is made with superior-quality fabric and high-quality stitching with attention to detail. You won’t find any loose threads or broken seams on these items. But if you buy a knock-off item, you will likely notice these tell-tale signs.

Tags

Unlicensed items often come with cheaply made tags or no tags at all. You can also find tagless licensed items, but they mention in their description that the product is tagless. The purpose of making it without a tag is to prevent itching.

Most Popular NFL Apparel Items

T-shirts

T-shirts are by far the most commonly seen and sold NFL apparel item. Since they can come in such a wide range of sizes and fits (loose, fitted, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, etc.), many brands will feature this type of product with a team’s logo and name in printed graphics to please the crowds.

Hoodies/Jackets

Hoodies and jackets are an easy staple to add to any NFL fan’s closet. Since football season and the Autumn season go hand in hand, it only makes sense that fans are drawn to warmer gear. Hoodies are perfect to wear while lounging around the house or running to the grocery store on a brisk fall day. Plus, they go with everything because they’re displaying team spirit!

Bathrobes

Believe it or not, bathrobes are a popular choice when it comes to NFL apparel. Bathrobes are a simple way to mix your team spirit with a little bit of luxury. Sporting your favorite team’s logo makes it just that much easier to relax and unwind after a long day or shower.

How to Store Your NFL Apparel

Guard against UV rays

The biggest enemy of your precious NFL apparel is ultraviolet rays. If you want to keep your apparel safe, you have to make sure it doesn’t come in contact with direct UV rays. UV rays or sunlight can make the fabric of your apparel fade in no time. A good way around this is to not dry your apparel in direct sunlight. Due to excessive exposure to UV rays, your t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts may start looking degraded and deteriorated. Opt for a drying rack indoors or a drying machine instead.

Protect from humidity and heat

Humidity and heat can also damage your precious NFL apparel. It can fade the appearance and cause the stitching to fray. Plus, if you keep your clothes in an extremely damp and moist place, mold may start growing, ruining everything from fabric to stitching.

To avoid this, you should store your items in airtight containers and cool, dry places of your home.

Flat, rolled, or hung?

You can store your NFL hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and jerseys in three ways: rolled, flat, or hung. The storage method you choose depends on how much storage space you have.

If you have enough space, you should go for the flat and unfolded method as it causes minimal to no damage. But if you’re tight on space, rolled storage works best.