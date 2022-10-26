Embrace the Team Spirit with the Best NFL Apparel

The NFL started in 1920 and its apparel has come a long way since then. Now, you can find almost anything with your favorite team’s logo on it, including authentic jerseys, slippers, and bathrobes.
To embrace your team’s attire, you need to find the perfect products. But the market is full of fake, cheap items that a true fan wouldn’t appreciate. So, we’ve rounded off some of the finest NFL apparel of 2022 to help you find the greatest licensed clothing items of all time.
High-Quality NFL Apparel of 2022 Compared
Junk Food NFL Apparel – Best Overall
The t-shirt has short sleeves, so you may need to layer up on colder days. It is made with high-quality material that can be machine-washed. This is officially licensed NFL apparel, so you don’t have to worry about subpar quality. High-quality material, vibrant printing, and an affordable price tag allows this product to land the top spot on our list.
- Relaxed fit t-shirt for various occasions
- Short sleeves allow layering without sleeve bulk
- Soft material doesn’t irritate the skin
- May be smaller than standard sizing
FOCO NFL Apparel – Lightweight Clog Shoes
These officially licensed slippers flaunt a dual team-colored tonal camo design. The top features the Tennessee Titans’ logo in blue, white, and red colors while the insole has a bright red color. These slippers also have ventilation gaps on the top to provide maximum breathability and ensure that your feet don’t sweat. They also feature a textured outsole to prevent slips and falls.
- Lightweight and comfortable
- Bold and brightly colored design looks appealing
- Easy to wear a slip-and-slide design
- Limited size range geared only toward men
Team Fan NFL Apparel – Fleece Pullover Hoodie
This officially licensed pullover hoodie features vibrant graphics that don’t fade too quickly. The hoodie has a tagless design to prevent itchiness and irritation. It also features ribbed cuffs and a waistband for maximum stretch.
- Unisex design for both men and women
- Made with pre-shrunk fabric
- Features quality thermally printed graphics
- Runs a size smaller
Ultra Game NFL Apparel – Fleece Zipper Jacket
The jacket is made with 60% cotton and 40% polyester, making it lightweight and comfortable. Plus, the ribbed cuffs and hem ensure a stretchy yet snug fit. The jacket features your favorite team’s name and logo in premium-quality applique details.
- Features innovative designs and modern fit
- Clean cuts and stitching details
- Features long-lasting embroidered patches
- Material is slightly thin
Northwest NFL Apparel – Unisex Bathrobe
This officially licensed bathrobe is ultrasoft to make you feel like you’re enveloped in a cloud. Its easily adjustable silky smooth tie belt and loops allows you to create the perfect fit for any body. The logo of your favorite team is embroidered in bright colors to give a premium look.
- Easy to wear and remove
- Super-soft to touch
- Durable fabric is built to last
- Sleeves are too long for many
NFL Apparel: A Buying Guide
Quality Markers for NFL Apparel
Material
Whether it’s a t-shirt, hoodie, or pair of shoes, your prime consideration must be the product’s material. If you want a clothing item to last longer, you have to invest in a high-quality product. Cheaply made items don’t last as long. So, look for high-quality fabric and precise stitching details in NFL clothing items.
Similarly, if you’re looking for shoes, you should ensure they are made with premium quality material. They should have an anti-skid sole to prevent slips. Their material should be breathable, so your feet don’t get sweaty.
Size
Sizing is key to enjoying any apparel item. If you purchase a hoodie or a pair of shoes that doesn’t fit nicely, you won’t be wearing it and it will be a waste of money.
So, before you buy any NFL apparel item, make sure you measure your foot or body properly and compare it to the brand’s sizing chart to get the right fit.
Printing quality
NFL apparel often comes with printed graphics or embroidered logos and the name of your favorite team. You should observe the quality of printing or embroidery carefully. If it is cheaply made, the print will fade and embroidery threads will loosen in no time.
How to Identify Fake NFL Apparel
Backing up your favorite team isn’t easy when there are plenty of imitators out there selling unlicensed NFL apparel. To save you from buying a knock-off NFL merch item, here are a few tips:
Price
If the price seems too good to be true, chances are it is. Officially licensed NFL apparel is not cheap and if someone is offering an NFL clothing item for a meager sum, you should be suspicious.
Threads and seams
Licensed apparel is made with superior-quality fabric and high-quality stitching with attention to detail. You won’t find any loose threads or broken seams on these items. But if you buy a knock-off item, you will likely notice these tell-tale signs.
Tags
Unlicensed items often come with cheaply made tags or no tags at all. You can also find tagless licensed items, but they mention in their description that the product is tagless. The purpose of making it without a tag is to prevent itching.
Most Popular NFL Apparel Items
T-shirts
T-shirts are by far the most commonly seen and sold NFL apparel item. Since they can come in such a wide range of sizes and fits (loose, fitted, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, etc.), many brands will feature this type of product with a team’s logo and name in printed graphics to please the crowds.
Hoodies/Jackets
Hoodies and jackets are an easy staple to add to any NFL fan’s closet. Since football season and the Autumn season go hand in hand, it only makes sense that fans are drawn to warmer gear. Hoodies are perfect to wear while lounging around the house or running to the grocery store on a brisk fall day. Plus, they go with everything because they’re displaying team spirit!
Bathrobes
Believe it or not, bathrobes are a popular choice when it comes to NFL apparel. Bathrobes are a simple way to mix your team spirit with a little bit of luxury. Sporting your favorite team’s logo makes it just that much easier to relax and unwind after a long day or shower.
How to Store Your NFL Apparel
Guard against UV rays
The biggest enemy of your precious NFL apparel is ultraviolet rays. If you want to keep your apparel safe, you have to make sure it doesn’t come in contact with direct UV rays. UV rays or sunlight can make the fabric of your apparel fade in no time. A good way around this is to not dry your apparel in direct sunlight. Due to excessive exposure to UV rays, your t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts may start looking degraded and deteriorated. Opt for a drying rack indoors or a drying machine instead.
Protect from humidity and heat
Humidity and heat can also damage your precious NFL apparel. It can fade the appearance and cause the stitching to fray. Plus, if you keep your clothes in an extremely damp and moist place, mold may start growing, ruining everything from fabric to stitching.
To avoid this, you should store your items in airtight containers and cool, dry places of your home.
Flat, rolled, or hung?
You can store your NFL hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, and jerseys in three ways: rolled, flat, or hung. The storage method you choose depends on how much storage space you have.
If you have enough space, you should go for the flat and unfolded method as it causes minimal to no damage. But if you’re tight on space, rolled storage works best.
