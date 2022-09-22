Enjoy Bouncy Locks With the Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair

Air drying may give your curly hair a natural finish, but using a hair dryer for curly hair helps it achieve more defined curls and prevents coarseness . Not only that, styling your hair with a hair dryer helps you eliminate frizz and boosts your hair’s shape.

But, since all hair dryers are not created equal, you cannot expect them to deliver uniform results — especially when dealing with curly hair. So, to help you out, we’ve assembled this buying guide to help you find the hair dryer for curly hair that’ll suit your needs.

What To Consider in a Hair Dryer for Curly Hair

Core heating technology

Each hair dryer is designed with a specific heating system. Some common types include ceramic, porcelain, ionic, and titanium but, depending on the manufacturing, many hair dryers consist of one or more heating technologies.

Talking about ceramic, it is a budget-friendly option that protects your hair from heat damage. This material evenly distributes the heat throughout your hair without drying out the follicle; that way, ceramic prevents damage while providing even dryness throughout. Porcelain, however, is known for its soft heating technology. This material is coated on the heating parts of the dryer and provides consistent temperature.

Another famous technology for hair drying is the ionic system. As the name suggests, this includes a unique mechanism based on ions. Water contains positive ions, while these hair dryers for curly hair provide negative ones; as a result, they balance these charges while drying your hair evenly. Also, because such dryers work exclusively on a molecular level, they prevent frizz and also speed up the drying time.

The last heating system found in hair dryers for curly hair includes titanium technology. This material is lighter than other types and provides elevated temperatures. As a result, it has a prompt drying time with better handling.

Attachments

You can find multiple attachments with hair dryers. That said, hair dryers for curly hair require specific attachments like a diffuser, brush, pick, and concentrator nozzle.

A concentrator nozzle directs the heat to a specific location and provides a targeted approach to your hair drying. Curly hair can get frizzy easily, so make sure to use a brush in combination with this nozzle.

Another crucial attachment for curly hair is a diffuser. This important accessory gives you an even distribution of heat without damaging your hair. Also, if you like styling, a diffuser will lock the product in your hair and provide a salon-like finish.

Similarly, a pick is used for voluminous hair. This attachment is used at the root level and dries the follicles to give you bouncy and manageable curls. But, if you prefer a sleek finish, go for an option that comes with a brush attachment.

Power and wattage

One of the critical aspects of hair dryer shopping is finding a machine with the right power and wattage. You want something powerful enough to dry your hair properly but subtle enough to not damage it.

Commonly, you can find dryers ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 watts. The first kind is suitable for domestic use, while the heavier ones are better for professionals. That said, it is advised that you choose something in the middle, like 1,800 watts, to achieve soft yet tamed curls.

Also, look for a machine that contains an AC battery system. These are superior to their DC counterparts and give high performance for long hours.

Noise level

One more factor to consider while shopping for a hair dryer for curly hair is the noise level of the device. You can find many options with numerous noise levels, but make sure you choose something that makes minimal noise.

Especially if you frequently use the hair dryer, buying a unit with higher noise output can expose you to the risks of hearing loss. That is why you should monitor the noise level of the machine before making the purchase. Generally, staying in the range of 60 decibels is a good choice.