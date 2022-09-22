Enjoy Bouncy Locks With the Best Hair Dryers for Curly Hair

Since hair can take forever to dry, using a hair dryer can help you speed up and streamline your routine. And contrary to what many people believe, a hair dryer for curly hair can help maintain yours in a healthier condition. But, you have to be very careful with your choice because an average hair dryer can quickly dry out, tangle, and damage your curly mane.
We understand that sifting through hundreds, if not thousands, of models is not easy. That’s why we compiled a list of the finest hair dryers for curly hair in 2022. Each of the products we recommend is carefully selected for its performance on curly hair. Plus, we’ve also included a helpful shopping guide to simplify your search. Have a look!
Comparing the Top-Rated Hair Dryers for Curly Hair in 2022
Shark Hair Blow Dryer – Best Overall
This dryer for curly hair contains an auto-optimized heat setting that lasts all day with no frizz. Also, the negative ion technology helps with moisture control and prevents the over-drying of your hair. Overall, while this is a costly option, it serves as a good investment in the long run. Because of this dryer’s excellent wattage and heating system, we have chosen this product as our top hair dryer for curly hair on the list.
- Available in three different sets
- HyperAIR technology provides a long-lasting finish
- Helps prevent heat damage
- Difficult to hold for long periods
Wavytalk Ionic Hair Dryer – For Wavy Hair
Even better, this hair dryer for curly hair also boasts ionic technology that balances the water ratio and prevents over-drying. Additionally, it has control settings for both speed and temperature, meaning that you can control this dryer’s settings all by yourself.
- Multiple settings for airflow control
- Budget-friendly option
- Auto shut-off feature for safety
- Doesn’t come with warranty
- Can pull hair
CONAIR Infinitipro Hair Dryer – Most Versatile
Even better, this hair dryer for curly hair is produced from a ceramic material that provides even heat distribution. Meanwhile, the included infrared technology ensures minimal heat damage. Lastly, you can lock your curls with a cold shot system to ensure that the style will stay put all day.
- Offers multiple control settings
- Helps reduce frizz
- Comes with two attachments
- Can get too hot while handling
Karrong Professional Hair Dryer – Travel-friendly Option
This amazing hair dryer for curly hair provides a constant temperature of up to 134 degrees Fahrenheit and three heat level controls, along with two speed settings and a cold shot button. But, the best part is that, with a compact design and a lightweight body, this blow dryer is suitable for travel use as well.
- Boasts a compact, travel-friendly design
- AC battery for even heat production
- Easy to handle and lightweight
- Noise level is too high for some
Bed Head Curls in Check Hair Dryer – For Frizz-prone Curls
Not only that, but this hair dryer for curly hair contains a removable diffuser that helps set the curls in place efficiently, meaning you won’t suffer from flat, boring hair after just a few hours And, for added convenience, the device comes with three heat settings with two speed options, while the ergonomic design makes it easy to handle.
- Removable diffuser attachments allow easy cleaning
- Ergonomic design for proper handling
- Tourmaline ionic technology provides even heat distribution
- Expensive as compared to other options
Buying Guide: Hair Dryers for Curly Hair
But, since all hair dryers are not created equal, you cannot expect them to deliver uniform results — especially when dealing with curly hair. So, to help you out, we’ve assembled this buying guide to help you find the hair dryer for curly hair that’ll suit your needs.
What To Consider in a Hair Dryer for Curly Hair
Core heating technology
Each hair dryer is designed with a specific heating system. Some common types include ceramic, porcelain, ionic, and titanium but, depending on the manufacturing, many hair dryers consist of one or more heating technologies.
Talking about ceramic, it is a budget-friendly option that protects your hair from heat damage. This material evenly distributes the heat throughout your hair without drying out the follicle; that way, ceramic prevents damage while providing even dryness throughout. Porcelain, however, is known for its soft heating technology. This material is coated on the heating parts of the dryer and provides consistent temperature.
Another famous technology for hair drying is the ionic system. As the name suggests, this includes a unique mechanism based on ions. Water contains positive ions, while these hair dryers for curly hair provide negative ones; as a result, they balance these charges while drying your hair evenly. Also, because such dryers work exclusively on a molecular level, they prevent frizz and also speed up the drying time.
The last heating system found in hair dryers for curly hair includes titanium technology. This material is lighter than other types and provides elevated temperatures. As a result, it has a prompt drying time with better handling.
Attachments
You can find multiple attachments with hair dryers. That said, hair dryers for curly hair require specific attachments like a diffuser, brush, pick, and concentrator nozzle.
A concentrator nozzle directs the heat to a specific location and provides a targeted approach to your hair drying. Curly hair can get frizzy easily, so make sure to use a brush in combination with this nozzle.
Another crucial attachment for curly hair is a diffuser. This important accessory gives you an even distribution of heat without damaging your hair. Also, if you like styling, a diffuser will lock the product in your hair and provide a salon-like finish.
Similarly, a pick is used for voluminous hair. This attachment is used at the root level and dries the follicles to give you bouncy and manageable curls. But, if you prefer a sleek finish, go for an option that comes with a brush attachment.
Power and wattage
One of the critical aspects of hair dryer shopping is finding a machine with the right power and wattage. You want something powerful enough to dry your hair properly but subtle enough to not damage it.
Commonly, you can find dryers ranging from 1,000 to 3,500 watts. The first kind is suitable for domestic use, while the heavier ones are better for professionals. That said, it is advised that you choose something in the middle, like 1,800 watts, to achieve soft yet tamed curls.
Also, look for a machine that contains an AC battery system. These are superior to their DC counterparts and give high performance for long hours.
Noise level
One more factor to consider while shopping for a hair dryer for curly hair is the noise level of the device. You can find many options with numerous noise levels, but make sure you choose something that makes minimal noise.
Especially if you frequently use the hair dryer, buying a unit with higher noise output can expose you to the risks of hearing loss. That is why you should monitor the noise level of the machine before making the purchase. Generally, staying in the range of 60 decibels is a good choice.
