Enjoy Voluminous Locks With the Best Shampoos for Oily Hair

Luckily, there are quite a few brands on the market that feature ingredients that cleanse the scalp more rigorously and contain fewer conditioning substances. In order to help you select the top one for your hair, we’ve shortlisted the most popular shampoos for oily hair of 2022.
Comparing the Finest Shampoos for Oily Hair in 2022
Tea Tree Shampoo for Oily Hair – Best Overall
The natural ingredients mean that it will not damage your hair. Plus, it’s vegan friendly. The formula is free of harmful chemicals like parabens, and it’s also safe to use on colored hair. To use this shampoo, lather a small amount and apply it to your damp hair. Then, rinse it out completely. Make sure you consult a dermatologist if you have an irritated or sensitive scalp. Thanks to its pleasant fragrance and its ability to make your hair shiny a
- Invigorating cleanser washes away build up
- Available in five sizes
- Light yet pleasant lavender fragrance
- More expensive than other options
Maple Holistics Shampoo for Oily Hair – Sulfate-free Pick
Most clarifying shampoos come with harsh sulfates, which get rid of build up, but this shampoo is free of harmful ingredients like phthalates, parabens, and sulfates. It’s also safe for color-treated hair and it’s vegan-friendly. The brand is cruelty-free so you can purchase from them with confidence. Available in three sizes — ranging from 8 to 16 ounces — you can choose the one that best suits your needs. This shampoo is ideal for both men and women, and the herbal vanilla berry scent is pleasant. The manufacturer recommends leaving it in for two to three minutes before rinsing it out.
- Sulfate, paraben, and phthalate-free
- Ideal for oily and dry hair
- Infused with natural essential oils
- May take a while to notice results
Ethique Shampoo for Oily Hair – Most Eco-friendly
This product doesn’t contain any harmful substances like aluminum, parabens, phthalates, preservatives, or palm oil. The pH levels are balanced, which makes it safe for color-treated hair. The best part about this shampoo bar is that it’s packaged in a recyclable box, unlike liquid shampoos that come in plastic bottles. Plus, this shampoo bar will last for about 80 washes, which is much more than regular shampoos.
- Packaged in an eco-friendly box
- Lasts longer than liquid shampoo
- Available in twelve flavors
- May take longer to form a lather
Nexxus Shampoo for Oily Hair – Most Hydrating
After a few uses, you’ll notice that your hair has become buoyant and full, especially if your hair tends to be very flat. The manufacturer recommends pairing this shampoo with the conditioner of the same line for best results. Make sure that you lather it well and massage your scalp thoroughly before rinsing it out completely. A little goes a long way, which means that this bottle will last you a long time, making it worth the price.
- Ideal for flat, thin, and oily hair
- Hydrating and moisturizing formula
- Citrus scent is light and pleasant
- Bottle may leak
Desert Essence Shampoo for Oily Hair – Most Organic Ingredients
This shampoo also contains aloe vera which has moisturizing and soothing properties, leaving your hair bouncy and voluminous. For best results, the company recommends using the conditioner of the same line. The scent is stronger than other options, especially when you’re applying it to your hair, but it will not linger for long. This product does not contain any harmful ingredients like silicone, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, paraffin, artificial colors or fragrances. Plus, it’s vegan-friendly, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.
- Infused with natural, organic ingredients
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free
- Leaves hair soft and bouncy
- Fragrance is strong when initially applied
Buying Guide: Shampoo for Oily Hair
What Ingredients To Look For in a Shampoo for Oily Hair?
When it comes to oily hair, there are a few ingredients that you should keep an eye out for. We recommend finding shampoos that are infused with natural ingredients instead of harsh, artificial ones. Look for the following ingredients if your hair tends to get greasy quickly:
Tea tree oil
Tea tree oil is one of the most popular ingredients when it comes to shampoos for oily hair, and rightly so. It has several properties that make sure that your hair remains clean and grease-free for longer. Apart from reducing the production of oil, it works by giving your scalp a thorough clean. Its antibacterial properties help soothe the scalp without causing excessive dryness. Tea tree oil also makes sure that your hair smells pleasant for longer. If you have dry ends, make sure you use a conditioner to keep them soft and moisturized.
Apple cider vinegar
One of the main determinants of oil production is the pH level of your scalp. It’s important that the pH level is balanced to prevent excessive oil on both your scalp and hair. Apple cider vinegar can help balance the pH level and train your hair to produce less sebum. The training process will take a little time, so don’t expect to get oil-free hair after a single wash. Make sure you’re consistent to achieve noticeable results. This vinegar also helps remove product build up and makes your hair shiny without drying it out.
Salicylic acid
While you might be aware of the benefits of salicylic acid for the skin, don’t be surprised if you see it on the ingredients list of your shampoo for oily hair. This acid helps reduce dandruff by removing dead skin cells and it encourages the production of new ones on the scalp. Also, it helps reduce oil and sebum production, leading to clean and voluminous hair.
What Ingredients To Avoid in Shampoos for Oily Hair?
There are a lot of ingredients found in regular shampoos that can be damaging, especially for oily hair. We’ve listed some of them below.
Silicones
The problem with silicones is that they’re hydrophobic, which means that they don’t wash out easily with water. For this reason, they can accumulate on the scalp, leading to excessive oil and sebum production. They can make your hair shiny, but this comes at the cost of their heavy weight. This weight brings your hair down, making it appear greasy and flat. Even if the brand claims that their shampoo is suitable for oily hair, don’t purchase it if it contains silicones.
Sulfates
Sulfates are a big ingredient to avoid for different hair types, especially if your hair is curly and tends to get oily quickly. Sulfates are the ingredients that help form lather when you shampoo your hair. But they can be too harsh for oily hair. It may seem like the sulfates are doing a good job at removing excessive oil and sebum, but what they’re actually doing is causing your scalp to over-produce oil that just got cleared away. Using a sulfate-free shampoo will take longer for your hair to adjust, but it will be beneficial in the long run.
Artificial ingredients
We recommend using shampoos infused with natural and organic ingredients as they’re gentle on the hair and scalp. When reading the ingredients list, make sure you keep an eye out for harsh and harmful substances like phthalates, paraffins, parabens, phosphates, mineral oils, and artificial fragrances and colors. Look for brands that are cruelty-free and that don’t use any animal-derived ingredients.
