Enjoy Voluminous Locks With the Best Shampoos for Oily Hair

What Ingredients To Look For in a Shampoo for Oily Hair?

If your hair tends to get oily the day after you wash it, you need to invest in a shampoo that’s designed specifically for oily hair. Choosing one from the wide variety available can be confusing, so we’ve compiled this thorough buyer’s guide to assist you in your decision making process.

When it comes to oily hair, there are a few ingredients that you should keep an eye out for. We recommend finding shampoos that are infused with natural ingredients instead of harsh, artificial ones. Look for the following ingredients if your hair tends to get greasy quickly:

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is one of the most popular ingredients when it comes to shampoos for oily hair, and rightly so. It has several properties that make sure that your hair remains clean and grease-free for longer. Apart from reducing the production of oil, it works by giving your scalp a thorough clean. Its antibacterial properties help soothe the scalp without causing excessive dryness. Tea tree oil also makes sure that your hair smells pleasant for longer. If you have dry ends, make sure you use a conditioner to keep them soft and moisturized.

Apple cider vinegar

One of the main determinants of oil production is the pH level of your scalp. It’s important that the pH level is balanced to prevent excessive oil on both your scalp and hair. Apple cider vinegar can help balance the pH level and train your hair to produce less sebum. The training process will take a little time, so don’t expect to get oil-free hair after a single wash. Make sure you’re consistent to achieve noticeable results. This vinegar also helps remove product build up and makes your hair shiny without drying it out.

Salicylic acid

While you might be aware of the benefits of salicylic acid for the skin, don’t be surprised if you see it on the ingredients list of your shampoo for oily hair. This acid helps reduce dandruff by removing dead skin cells and it encourages the production of new ones on the scalp. Also, it helps reduce oil and sebum production, leading to clean and voluminous hair.

What Ingredients To Avoid in Shampoos for Oily Hair?

There are a lot of ingredients found in regular shampoos that can be damaging, especially for oily hair. We’ve listed some of them below.

Silicones

The problem with silicones is that they’re hydrophobic, which means that they don’t wash out easily with water. For this reason, they can accumulate on the scalp, leading to excessive oil and sebum production. They can make your hair shiny, but this comes at the cost of their heavy weight. This weight brings your hair down, making it appear greasy and flat. Even if the brand claims that their shampoo is suitable for oily hair, don’t purchase it if it contains silicones.

Sulfates

Sulfates are a big ingredient to avoid for different hair types, especially if your hair is curly and tends to get oily quickly. Sulfates are the ingredients that help form lather when you shampoo your hair. But they can be too harsh for oily hair. It may seem like the sulfates are doing a good job at removing excessive oil and sebum, but what they’re actually doing is causing your scalp to over-produce oil that just got cleared away. Using a sulfate-free shampoo will take longer for your hair to adjust, but it will be beneficial in the long run.

Artificial ingredients

We recommend using shampoos infused with natural and organic ingredients as they’re gentle on the hair and scalp. When reading the ingredients list, make sure you keep an eye out for harsh and harmful substances like phthalates, paraffins, parabens, phosphates, mineral oils, and artificial fragrances and colors. Look for brands that are cruelty-free and that don’t use any animal-derived ingredients.