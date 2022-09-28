Find Happiness With the Best Manifestation Journals

A manifestation journal is a dedicated place to capture your desires and take them from thoughts to actions. If you are unclear about your goals, one can help you gain clarity and track your progress. It will also help you acknowledge what you have already manifested and cultivate gratitude for what you do have while nurturing positive growth.

With so many different options available, it can be tricky to find the right one for your personal needs. This detailed buyer’s guide can help you sort through the available products and make a successful purchase.

How Does a Manifestation Journal Work?

Manifestation journals are for everyone, from beginners wanting to create positive change in their lives to those who already regularly practice journaling or manifestation techniques.

Whether you spend five minutes or 30 minutes journaling daily is entirely up to you. This is not a one-size-fits-all process but a personal journey. It should be a safe space where negativity and self-doubt are not welcome.

Some manifestation journals have blank pages for journaling while many offer guided journaling prompts, thoughtful insights, and positive affirmations. Guided journals are great to practice self-compassion, optimism, and quieting your inner critic. Even though your dreams won’t magically happen just because you journal, it does keep you focused, brings clarity, makes your aspirations concrete by physically writing them down, and helps you think creatively. Structured long-term goals also help you set smarter short-term goals with a clear vision.

Writing has many benefits for our emotional and mental well-being. Journaling every day can even help combat depression. It also cultivates mindfulness. When we are mindful and able to focus on the now, we are able to set better, self-concordant goals. Additionally, you learn to communicate and articulate yourself better as you journal.

Types of Manifestation Journals

Manifestation journals come in a variety of different styles. Some focus purely on a single manifestation technique, while others provide a mix of activities, meditations, and affirmations. The type of journal you choose will depend on whether you simply need space to conceptualize and write or whether you would like some guidance along the way.

Books with prompts take the guessing out of your journaling. They are especially great if you are new to manifestation practices. They guide the topic and direction of your thinking. This allows you to focus on the exercise, rather than wondering whether what you are doing is helpful.

Below are three popular manifestation techniques, however, the manifestation journal that resonates most with you doesn’t need to include any of them to be effective.

Scripting

Scripting is a practice of writing where you want to be in a certain time frame from the present. The writing, however, should be written as if it has already happened rather than in the future tense.

555 Method

The 55 x 5 or 555 method requires you to pick one goal or desire and write it out 55 times in one meditative session. After five days of doing this, you release the desire to the universe.

369 Method

This method involves writing down your goal three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times before bed.

Journaling Tips