Find Happiness With the Best Manifestation Journals

A manifestation journal helps you figure out what your intentions and goals are as well as the steps needed to turn your dreams into reality. The leading manifestation journals of 2022 can help with every step of your journey. Each of these picks has received consistently remarkable ratings not only regarding the content but also their overall quality. Let’s check them out!
Reviewing the Finest Manifestation Journals of 2022
Manifestation Journal for Beginners – Best Overall
You’ll learn how to harness the power of your thoughts to make big and small life changes. By incorporating different techniques, this option offers inspiring journaling exercises accompanied by empowering affirmations. This manifestation journal is our top choice because it ticks all the boxes regardless of what you want to get out of your journey.
- Available in paperback and Kindle formats
- Colorful design and down-to-earth writing
- Guided journaling and manifestation exercises
- Exceptional value for money
- Not enough writing space for long-form journaling
Intelligent Change Five Minute Journal – Gratitude and Reflection
This manifestation journal allows you to get straight into your practice, starting every day with appreciation and affirmation and ending the day with reflection. It also includes weekly challenges and inspirational quotes.
- Provides pages for six months of journaling
- Easy-to-follow prompts and writing cues
- Made from recyclable, sustainably sourced paper
- Only available in paperback
Limitless Abundance Manifestation Journal – Law of Attraction
Affirmations, gratitude journaling, mood tracking, habit formation, vision boards, and goal planning are just a few of the exercises included in this manifestation journal. It is a gentle yet comprehensive guide to help align every part of your life toward inner peace, healing, and inspiration.
- Plenty of guided exercises to work through
- Beautiful illustrations throughout
- Perfect for beginners or experienced individuals
- Exercises require more time than other journals
Make It Happen Manifestation Journal – 55 x 5 Method
The layout conveniently features 55 lines per day with space for the date at the top. After five days of writing about your desire 55 times, you will release the manifestation and move on to the next one. Since you just have to fill out the page, you won’t have to do any counting and can fully focus on getting the maximum benefit out of your meditative experience
- Easy to implement daily
- Increases positive life momentum
- An ideal technique for changing habits
- Only suitable as a 55×5-method workbook
Dear Universe Instant Manifestations – Mini Meditations
This option makes the process simplistic yet full of depth. It includes a meditation for any emotion you may be feeling and guides you in embracing who you are and who you are becoming with pure positivity.
- Available on Kindle and as a hardcover
- Excellent quality hardcover book
- Relatable meditations for everyday application
- Highly autobiographical content
Buying Guide: Manifestation Journals
With so many different options available, it can be tricky to find the right one for your personal needs. This detailed buyer’s guide can help you sort through the available products and make a successful purchase.
How Does a Manifestation Journal Work?
Manifestation journals are for everyone, from beginners wanting to create positive change in their lives to those who already regularly practice journaling or manifestation techniques.
Whether you spend five minutes or 30 minutes journaling daily is entirely up to you. This is not a one-size-fits-all process but a personal journey. It should be a safe space where negativity and self-doubt are not welcome.
Some manifestation journals have blank pages for journaling while many offer guided journaling prompts, thoughtful insights, and positive affirmations. Guided journals are great to practice self-compassion, optimism, and quieting your inner critic. Even though your dreams won’t magically happen just because you journal, it does keep you focused, brings clarity, makes your aspirations concrete by physically writing them down, and helps you think creatively. Structured long-term goals also help you set smarter short-term goals with a clear vision.
Writing has many benefits for our emotional and mental well-being. Journaling every day can even help combat depression. It also cultivates mindfulness. When we are mindful and able to focus on the now, we are able to set better, self-concordant goals. Additionally, you learn to communicate and articulate yourself better as you journal.
Types of Manifestation Journals
Manifestation journals come in a variety of different styles. Some focus purely on a single manifestation technique, while others provide a mix of activities, meditations, and affirmations. The type of journal you choose will depend on whether you simply need space to conceptualize and write or whether you would like some guidance along the way.
Books with prompts take the guessing out of your journaling. They are especially great if you are new to manifestation practices. They guide the topic and direction of your thinking. This allows you to focus on the exercise, rather than wondering whether what you are doing is helpful.
Below are three popular manifestation techniques, however, the manifestation journal that resonates most with you doesn’t need to include any of them to be effective.
Scripting
Scripting is a practice of writing where you want to be in a certain time frame from the present. The writing, however, should be written as if it has already happened rather than in the future tense.
555 Method
The 55 x 5 or 555 method requires you to pick one goal or desire and write it out 55 times in one meditative session. After five days of doing this, you release the desire to the universe.
369 Method
This method involves writing down your goal three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times before bed.
Journaling Tips
- Set aside time in your daily routine dedicated to journaling
- Practice journaling in a calm environment without distractions
- Keep a gratitude journal to acknowledge what you already have
- Personalize your journal with colors and images that you like
- Use present tense when articulating your thoughts and affirmations
- Include any visualizations in your journal
- Set goals that are achievable and meaningful
- Be specific about what you want
