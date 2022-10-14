Flaunt New Hair Colors With the Best Temporary Hair Dyes

Temporary dyes are perfect for those who don’t want to alter how their hair looks permanently. These bleach-free dyes only coat the outside of the hair strands instead of altering them from the inside. Most temporary dyes last for a week, but you can also find ones that only last until your next shampoo. Due to their washability, you can play with fashion-forward shades without worrying about damaging your hair.
Since the market is saturated with hundreds of options, we’ve created this guide to help you uncover the most effective temporary hair dyes of 2022.
Comparing the Finest Temporary Hair Dyes of 2022
MSDADA Temporary Hair Dye – Best Overall
Each dyeing kit comes with six vibrant colors to create a multicolor look. This kit is perfect for children who want to dye their hair for fun. It also works well for costume parties. All colors are made with non-toxic materials, so you don’t have to worry about reactions. Thanks to this dye’s ease of use, we’ve chosen it as our best overall pick.
- Made with non-toxic materials
- Easy-to-apply comb design
- Washes out with shampoo and water
- Not very vibrant on darker hair
SOVONCARE Temporary Hair Dye – Easiest To Clean
Since this hair dye is made with 100% natural ingredients, it doesn’t cause scalp irritation or allergic reactions. With its vibrant shades, you can stand out from the crowd during a costume party. Although the colors won’t bleed onto surfaces, we recommend washing your hair before going to sleep to avoid sticky-looking hair in the morning.
- Features a two-in-one formula
- Washes out after a single shampoo
- Allows hairstyling without color bleeding
- Has a dull shine
INH Temporary Hair Dye – Vibrant Colors
This cruelty-free hair dye has a creamy texture that applies smoothly to your hair. You’ll need gloves and a brush to apply it or else it will stain your hands. This temporary hair dye works like a conditioning mask for your hair and leaves it velvety soft after application. Since it doesn’t alter your hair strands from the inside, you don’t have to worry about dry and damaged hair with this dye.
- Paraben-free formula prevents allergic reactions
- Conditioning mask hydrates hair while dyeing
- Ultra-pigmented color fades naturally
- Doesn’t work well on black hair
Mofajang Temporary Hair Dye – Budget-friendly Pick
This hair wax is made with high-quality materials that keep hair in place. Plus, it keeps the color in your hair until you wash it. The most impressive feature about this hair dye is its promising results on darker hair. So, if you have dark brown hair, you won’t be disappointed with the results.
- Natural ingredients ensure no stickiness
- Has a pleasing fragrance
- Easily washes out with warm water
- Slightly stiff to comb through while wet
Permotary Temporary Hair Dye – Plant-based Formula
This hair dye works excellently with different hair colors and types. You can even expect it to hold your curls for a long time. While darker hair may not show the same results as light-colored hair, it still does a pretty good job dyeing dark brown hair.
- Safe recipe with a mild formula
- Plant-based formula prevents allergic reactions
- Non-sticky and fragrant paste
- May make hair feel crunchy
Buying Guide: Temporary Hair Dyes
While experimenting with your hair is fun, it can become an epic failure if you don’t use the right products. To save you the trouble of wading through hundreds of products, we’ve created a checklist to help you pick the perfect temporary hair dye. Let’s take a look!
What To Look for When Buying a Temporary Hair Dye
Bleach-free
A bleach-free hair dye only tints the exteriors of the hair strands and doesn’t alter them from the inside. To ensure you don’t permanently change your hair color, choose a hair dye that doesn’t contain ammonia or bleach.
Ingredients
If a dye contains harsh chemicals, it will damage your hair texture and make it look dry and rough. Look for products containing clean ingredients, preferably natural ones. Avoid ingredients like parabens, phthalates, peroxide, sulfates, and ammonia.
Longevity
Not all temporary hair dyes last the same amount of time. Some are designed to wash out after a single wash, while others fade gradually after a few washes. If you want to create a specific look for a costume party, go for a single-wash dye. Alternatively, you can choose dyes that last for a few weeks if you want to flaunt a particular color for a while.
Ease of use
Nobody wants to clean up a mess after dyeing their hair. Choose a temporary hair dye that’s easy to apply and won’t get everywhere during application. Look for a non-sticky formula if you’re choosing a cream or wax. Similarly, look for easily applicable hair chalks, like the ones that come in a comb.
Washability
One of the biggest downsides of temporary hair dyes is trying to get them out of your hair. You should look for dyes that easily wash out, especially if you only need to dye your hair for a day. It should be mentioned on the product whether it lasts for a day or more, and that dictates how quickly the dye will wash out. Some shades are harder to get out than others, and you may need to do multiple washes or scrub the dye out.
What To Know Before Choosing a Temporary Hair Dye
What color are you aiming for?
Temporary dyes can only do so much for different hair types. If you have dark brown or black hair, colors like aubergine or emerald green may not pop much when applied to your natural hair color. These colors are only possible with bleaching. But pastel colors may look more vibrant on darker hair. The type of temporary hair dye you choose is directly dependent on your natural hair color and the shade you’re trying to achieve.
How well will your hair tolerate being colored?
You need a stronger dye solution to achieve a hue that’s different from your natural hair color. To do that, you’ll have to use dyes containing harsh chemicals, like ammonia and bleach. These ingredients may cause your hair to appear dry and brittle. If you already have dry hair, using a more potent dye can be catastrophic.
Is permanent dye better for your hair than a temporary dye?
The answer to this question is relatively subjective. Permanent dyes are not for people who cannot wear a bold color in their workspace. If you have chemically straightened or relaxed hair, you should go for temporary dyes because the chemicals in permanent dyes can damage the hair shaft.
What Are the Different Types of Temporary Hair Dyes?
Temporary colors or rinses
These dyes last for the shortest amount of time. Usually, temporary hair dyes or rinses last for one or two washes.
Semi-permanent
Semi-permanent dyes last relatively longer than temporary ones. This type of dye usually lasts for four to eight washes. You can make them last longer if you follow a proper aftercare routine.
Demi-permanent
These dyes last the longest out of the different types of temporary hair dyes. On average, a demi-permanent dye can last for up to 10 to 12 washes.
What Are the Different Forms of Temporary Hair Dyes?
Hair chalk
Hair chalks are colorful chalks that you rub on your hair to color it. They’re commonly available in a chalk-like shape, but you can also find ones that come in a comb for easy application. Usually, this type of dye lasts for two to four shampoos.
Colored hairspray
This hair dye is used like a regular hair spray. Unlike a standard spray, this isn’t transparent, and you can use it to dye hair in your desired color. These dyes last for four to six shampoos.
Hair gels
Hair gels are the most favored type of temporary hair dyes because they usually act as styling gels, too. They have a non-sticky formula that easily washes out.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!