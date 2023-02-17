Flaunt the Perfect Pout With the Best Lip Plumper

Lip plumpers come in various formulas – some are clear to give off a natural look to your lips, while others offer bold color that lasts all day long. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the top lip plumpers of 2023 that’ll give your look some extra oomph.
Comparing the Top-rated Lip Plumpers of 2023
NYX Professional Makeup Lip Plumper – Best Overall
This product features a lightweight formula that glides on effortlessly and delivers creamy, long-lasting effects – perfect for nights out without worrying about having to reapply. Best of all, this product is certified by PETA and is cruelty-free. It comes packaged in a sleek, slim tube that is perfect for throwing in your purse or makeup bag. The lip plumper has a classic doe-foot applicator that makes it easy to apply evenly on your lips. Because of its impressive results and premium formulation, this lip plumper stands at the top of our list.
- Hydrating and non-sticky
- Lightweight formula
- Leaves a glossy shine
- Available in six shades
- Has a more subtle effect
Grande Cosmetics Lip Plumper – Most Hydrating
The gloss comes in two forms (sheer and tinted) so you can choose the perfect look to go with your style. The sheer gloss has a shiny shimmer for subtle lip enhancement, while the tinted versions are ideal for a more dramatic look. You can also opt for “clear” gloss, which is designed to provide plumping and hydrating benefits without altering your natural lip color.
The vegan formula is gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. On top of that, its travel-sized tube makes it ideal to take on the go, so you can easily store it in your bag for reapplications when you’re out and about.
- Nourishes and hydrates lips
- Plumps in just minutes
- Six color options
- Can use by itself or over lipstick
- Some may not like the scent
e.l.f Lip Plumper – Most Affordable
This product is also free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol and other harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about using it. The lightweight lip gloss comes in multiple shades that are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Plus, its formula is long-lasting and won’t dry out your lips even after hours of wear. It comes in a small tube that fits easily into your purse or makeup bag, so you can easily perform touch-ups during the day if necessary.
- Non-sticky and non-drying formula
- Free from harmful chemicals
- Easy to apply
- Available in different colors
- Limited plumping effect
Physicians Formula Lip Plumper – Best for Sensitive Skin
This lip plumper is also talc-free and extra-breathable, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or who suffer from certain skin issues. It’s also cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it. And did we mention that it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested?
- Breathable, talc-free formula
- High shine with a subtle glitter tint
- Non-sticky, non-goopy texture
- Hypoallergenic
- Some may dislike shimmer finish
Milani Lip Plumper – Best Shade Variety
Most importantly, though, the formula is also cruelty-free and paraben-free, making it a safer option for all skin types. This product comes with different tips and tricks that can be used to achieve different looks. The lip plumper is also long-lasting and won’t wear off easily, even when eating or drinking.
- Moisturizing and long-lasting
- Silky, sheer finish
- Non-sticky formula
- Available in 16 shades
- May wear off quickly
Lip Plumper: A Buyer’s Guide
Here is a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision:
What To Look For Before Buying a Lip Plumper
Ingredients
Just like other skincare and cosmetic items, it is important to look at lip plumper’s ingredients list. Many lip plumpers contain ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E that work by increasing the flow of oxygenated blood to the area, making them appear fuller and more defined. Some products also include aloe vera, which is soothing on irritated skin or lips.
Make sure that your chosen product has hyaluronic acid as its main ingredient. This will hydrate your lips and help increase colume. Also, ensure it is free of harsh chemicals, irritants and allergens that can cause negative reactions or skin irritation.
Sensitivity
Lip plumpers often contain ingredients like cinnamon oil, capsaicin (the compound that gives chili peppers their heat) and menthol that can cause some degree of temporary tingling and stinging sensation when applied. If you have sensitive skin and can’t handle these ingredients, look for products labeled “non-irritating” or “hypoallergenic.”
Effectiveness
The most important feature of any lip plumper is its effectiveness. If you’re going to spend money on a product, you’ll want it to have real results. This means that it should be able to deliver what it promises and make your lips look fuller without extreme side effects like intense burning or swelling.
To ensure that you’re getting a product with real results, it’s important to look for one that has been clinically tested or approved by dermatologists or other medical professionals. Also, go through customer reviews and testimonials to see what other people are saying about the product. If it has many positive reviews, you can know it’s effective and worth the money.
Application method
Lip plumpers come in different forms and delivery methods; some are applied with a brush or wand, while others can be used as glosses or balms. Before zeroing in on a product, consider how and where you’ll use it. If you plan to use it as a lip gloss, choose one that has a wand applicator or is squeezable. If you want more control over how much product comes out, consider using a brush instead.
Smell
Lip plumpers come in various scents such as vanilla, mint or fruit flavors, so make sure you check out what kind of smell the lip plumper has before buying it. If you’re particularly picky about taste and smell, choose a product with pleasant scents and flavors that won’t be too overpowering for you.
