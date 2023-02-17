Cancel OK
Flaunt the Perfect Pout With the Best Lip Plumper

We’ve all been there. You’re scrolling through your Instagram feed and see a picture of your favorite influencer or celebrity with stunning, full lips. You think to yourself, “How can I get those lips?” Well, the answer may surprise you: lip plumpers. You read that right. Lip plumpers are the secret to achieving a beautiful pout without having to spend hundreds of dollars on lip injections. 

Lip plumpers come in various formulas – some are clear to give off a natural look to your lips, while others offer bold color that lasts all day long. To help you pick one, we’ve rounded up the top lip plumpers of 2023 that’ll give your look some extra oomph.

Comparing the Top-rated Lip Plumpers of 2023

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Plumper – Best Overall

lip plumper review
The NYX Professional Makeup Lip Plumper is the perfect choice for those wanting to pump up their pout with a glossy shine. Packed with a plumping complex and light-reflecting emollients, this product will make your lips fuller and more voluminous while keeping them moisturized. Available in six ultra-sheer shades, each lip plumper can be worn on its own or over your favorite lipstick.

This product features a lightweight formula that glides on effortlessly and delivers creamy, long-lasting effects – perfect for nights out without worrying about having to reapply. Best of all, this product is certified by PETA and is cruelty-free. It comes packaged in a sleek, slim tube that is perfect for throwing in your purse or makeup bag. The lip plumper has a classic doe-foot applicator that makes it easy to apply evenly on your lips. Because of its impressive results and premium formulation, this lip plumper stands at the top of our list.

Pros
  • Hydrating and non-sticky
  • Lightweight formula
  • Leaves a glossy shine
  • Available in six shades
Cons
  • Has a more subtle effect

Grande Cosmetics Lip Plumper – Most Hydrating

lip plumper review
If you’re looking for something different to switch up your makeup routine, give Grande Cosmetic Lip Plumper a try. The advanced formula is enriched with Volulip and hyaluronic acid, which both work together to hydrate and moisturize lips while making them appear fuller. 

The gloss comes in two forms (sheer and tinted) so you can choose the perfect look to go with your style. The sheer gloss has a shiny shimmer for subtle lip enhancement, while the tinted versions are ideal for a more dramatic look. You can also opt for “clear” gloss, which is designed to provide plumping and hydrating benefits without altering your natural lip color. 

The vegan formula is gluten-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and cruelty-free, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin. On top of that, its travel-sized tube makes it ideal to take on the go, so you can easily store it in your bag for reapplications when you’re out and about.

Pros
  • Nourishes and hydrates lips
  • Plumps in just minutes
  • Six color options
  • Can use by itself or over lipstick
Cons
  • Some may not like the scent

e.l.f Lip Plumper – Most Affordable

lip plumper review
e.l.f. has the perfect lip gloss to make your lips look and feel amazing. Enriched with vitamin E and coconut oil, this lip gloss not only plumps your lips but also moisturizes and soothes them, making it perfect for those with dry, chapped lips. It features a high gloss, invigorating formula, to give your lips a fuller and plumper appearance while adding a dash of shimmer to your look. 

This product is also free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol and other harmful chemicals, so you can feel good about using it. The lightweight lip gloss comes in multiple shades that are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. Plus, its formula is long-lasting and won’t dry out your lips even after hours of wear. It comes in a small tube that fits easily into your purse or makeup bag, so you can easily perform touch-ups during the day if necessary.

Pros
  • Non-sticky and non-drying formula
  • Free from harmful chemicals
  • Easy to apply
  • Available in different colors
Cons
  • Limited plumping effect

Physicians Formula Lip Plumper – Best for Sensitive Skin

lip plumper review
If you’re looking for a natural-looking plump, look no further than the Physicians Formula Plumper. Formulated with ultra-hydrating ingredients, this product makes your lips look instantly fuller and more voluptuous while locking in moisture. Unlike other shimmery and sticky lip plumpers, this one contains lustrous pigments that impart a gorgeous shimmery sheen that’s not tacky or glittery. Plus, the plumper feels light on the lips and doesn’t leave behind any residue.

This lip plumper is also talc-free and extra-breathable, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin or who suffer from certain skin issues. It’s also cruelty-free, so you can feel good about using it. And did we mention that it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested?

Pros
  • Breathable, talc-free formula
  • High shine with a subtle glitter tint
  • Non-sticky, non-goopy texture
  • Hypoallergenic
Cons
  • Some may dislike shimmer finish

Milani Lip Plumper – Best Shade Variety

lip plumper review
The Milani Lip Plumper is a must-have for everyday glamor. Formulated with natural peptides and hyaluronic acid, this lip plumper is designed to give lips a fuller and softer look. This product has a sheer, creamy formula that glides on smoothly and evenly for a perfect application. From dusty rose to mauve, this product is available in 16 different shades that you’re sure to love. Unlike other lip plumpers, this one provides a non-sticky finish, leaving lips looking irresistible without feeling greasy or sticky. 

Most importantly, though, the formula is also cruelty-free and paraben-free, making it a safer option for all skin types. This product comes with different tips and tricks that can be used to achieve different looks. The lip plumper is also long-lasting and won’t wear off easily, even when eating or drinking.

Pros
  • Moisturizing and long-lasting
  • Silky, sheer finish
  • Non-sticky formula
  • Available in 16 shades
Cons
  • May wear off quickly

Lip Plumper: A Buyer’s Guide

Lip plumpers can help you achieve a stunning, sensual look that puts your lips front and center. But when it comes to choosing lip plumper, there are a lot of factors to consider. From the ingredients used in your product to its performance and price, every detail matters. 

Here is a comprehensive buying guide to help you make an informed decision: 

What To Look For Before Buying a Lip Plumper

Ingredients

Just like other skincare and cosmetic items, it is important to look at lip plumper’s ingredients list. Many lip plumpers contain ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E that work by increasing the flow of oxygenated blood to the area, making them appear fuller and more defined. Some products also include aloe vera, which is soothing on irritated skin or lips. 

Make sure that your chosen product has hyaluronic acid as its main ingredient. This will hydrate your lips and help increase colume. Also, ensure it is free of harsh chemicals, irritants and allergens that can cause negative reactions or skin irritation. 

Sensitivity

Lip plumpers often contain ingredients like cinnamon oil, capsaicin (the compound that gives chili peppers their heat) and menthol that can cause some degree of temporary tingling and stinging sensation when applied.  If you have sensitive skin and can’t handle these ingredients, look for products labeled “non-irritating” or “hypoallergenic.” 

Effectiveness

The most important feature of any lip plumper is its effectiveness. If you’re going to spend money on a product, you’ll want it to have real results. This means that it should be able to deliver what it promises and make your lips look fuller without extreme side effects like intense burning or swelling.

To ensure that you’re getting a product with real results, it’s important to look for one that has been clinically tested or approved by dermatologists or other medical professionals. Also, go through customer reviews and testimonials to see what other people are saying about the product. If it has many positive reviews, you can know it’s effective and worth the money.

Application method

Lip plumpers come in different forms and delivery methods; some are applied with a brush or wand, while others can be used as glosses or balms. Before zeroing in on a product, consider how and where you’ll use it. If you plan to use it as a lip gloss, choose one that has a wand applicator or is squeezable. If you want more control over how much product comes out, consider using a brush instead.

Smell

Lip plumpers come in various scents such as vanilla, mint or fruit flavors, so make sure you check out what kind of smell the lip plumper has before buying it. If you’re particularly picky about taste and smell, choose a product with pleasant scents and flavors that won’t be too overpowering for you. 

People Also Asked

Q: What are the active ingredients in lip plumper?

A: The active ingredients in most lip plumpers are hyaluronic acid, menthol, ginger extract, capsicum extract cinnamon extract, and essential oils such as peppermint oil and almond oil. These ingredients help to increase blood flow to the lips and make them appear fuller.

Q: How often do I need to use my lip plumper?

A: Most manufacturers recommend that you use your lip plumper no more than twice a day, as excessive use may cause irritation or temporary discoloration of your lips.

Q: Do I need to wear a lip liner with a lip plumper?

A: Although a lip liner can help add definition and structure to lips, it is not necessary when using a lip plumper as most formulas already provide volume and definition.

Q: What ingredients are in a lip plumper?

A: The common ingredients found in most lip plumpers include menthol, cinnamon extract, hyaluronic acid, collagen-boosting peptides, caffeine, niacinamide (vitamin B3), vitamin E and shea butter. These ingredients help provide long-lasting hydration and fullness in the lips while preventing dryness and chapping.

Q: How do I apply the lip plumper correctly?

A: It is important to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer of the particular lip plumper product you choose. Generally speaking, you should apply an even layer of the product over clean and dry lips using the applicator it came with. Allow the product to absorb into your lips for a few minutes before following up with your favorite lipstick or gloss for added color and shine if desired. You can put lipstick on before the plumper, but the plumper may not have the same effect as if you applied to the lips first.

Q: What are the side effects of using lip plumper?

A: The most common side effect of using a lip plumper is temporary swelling or tingling of the lips due to increased blood flow in the area. If these effects persist or become too uncomfortable, stop using the product immediately.

Q: How do lip plumpers work?

A: Lip plumpers work by stimulating blood flow to the lips and increasing collagen production, which makes the lips appear fuller and plumper. Some products also contain ingredients such as hyaluronic acid or peptides that can help lock in moisture and hydrate the skin around the lips for long-lasting results.

Q: Should I apply more than one coat of plumping formula?

A: No, it’s not recommended to apply more than one coat of plumping formula, as this can irritate and dry out your lips. If you do wish to apply more than one coat, it’s better to wait until later in the day.

Q: Can I use a lip gloss or lipstick over my lip plumper?

A: Yes, you can. The key is to let the plumper set first and use a lip gloss or lipstick that is not too dry. This will cause your lips to feel uncomfortable and will also make it harder for the plumper to work effectively. You might also want to make sure that whatever product you use doesn’t contain any ingredients that can counteract the effects of your plumper.

Q: How long does lip plumper last?

A: Depending on the brand and the type of lip plumper you use, it can last anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes which is enough to get you through an evening of drinks or a date night.

