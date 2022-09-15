Freshen Up Your Look With the Best Cardigans

How To Choose a Cardigan

Cardigans are available in different colors and styles. Because of the versatility and quality, it can be a bit confusing for people to make the right choice. In this section, we will discuss the different tips that will guide you towards successfully buying a cardigan.

The following are the most essential consideration factors you must know when choosing a cardigan.

Material

The first thing to consider is the material of your cardigan. If you are choosing one for winter, pick something made of warm material like wool. Today, you can also get high-quality, warm cardigans made with a blend of cotton and polyester. Summer sweaters are usually made to cover your body at the beach or against harsh sunlight. These are generally lighter than the ones made for winter, and they aren’t as warm. Most summer options are made of cotton or linen.

Color

To find something that complements your personality, it is essential to pick one with the right colors. Cardigans are available in almost every color, but what you choose should complement your skin type and outfit. Summer cardigans come in brighter colors and patterns. Winter options are more subtle, and usually come in monochromatic designs with no patterns. What you pick entirely depends on your personal choice.

Size

Cardigans are supposed to be loose and flowy. You need to buy one that does not suffocate your chest or arms. Most manufacturers provide a size chart with the correct dimensions, but if you are confused, choose something bigger than your actual dimensions. A more oversized option looks attractive and helps you relax without feeling strangled.

Event

You need to choose a cardigan that will look appropriate for the event that you plan to go to. For semi-formal events, most people prefer simple cardigans. On the other hand, you can buy something with embellishments for weddings. Just make sure that it is the appropriate size.

How To Wear a Cardigan

These sweaters are suitable for almost all types of events. Here are the most popular ways to wear a cardigan.

Casual wear

The most popular cardigans are ones that can be worn casually. Pair your favorite everyday jeans or skirts with a plain top, and finish the look with a cardigan. They are ideal for all types of simple setups throughout the year.

Semi-formal wear

These outfits are mainly designed for office wear, appointments, and lunches. A semi-formal cardigan is usually of a solid color and gives you the creative freedom to wear pants other than jeans. Some options also have buttons that look very appropriate for professional setups.

Formal

Formal cardigans are chosen by people attending events like a wedding, formal dinner nights, or specific events like the opera. In the case of a formal event, try choosing a longer cardigan with belts and glitter. You can opt for fancy embellishments. Try matching your shoes and bag with the cardigan to complete the look. Sleeveless options also look great and are pretty attractive with simple formal dresses.

What Are Most Cardigans Made Of?

Cardigans are made from different materials. What you pick depends on the weather, your personal liking, and the event you plan to go to.

Acrylic

One of the firmest and easiest to maintain fabrics, acrylic is known for its efficient properties. It has a slightly woolen texture. Acrylic is super comfortable and won’t irritate your skin. Plus, it does not wrinkle and is always ready to wear. Acrylic is usually mixed with spandex to add flexibility. It is not as resistant to cold as other options, such as wool.

Polyester

Polyester is known for its water-resistant and quick drying properties. It is one of the most durable and long-lasting materials out there. The lightweight body makes it easy to wear without any suffocation or discomfort. Plus, you can find this in different colors. Polyester cardigans are usually available in a blend of spandex and nylon to bring a touch of flexibility and softness.

Cotton

Cotton cardigans are mainly worn on hotter days. It is a lightweight and breathable material that lets you feel super clean and dry, even if you tend to sweat. Cotton is a non-flexible material that is usually paired with different synthetic materials to add a bit of flexibility. You can find cotton in different colors, patterns, and styles for versatility. It does not retain any odors and keeps you fresh, even if you wear the cardigan all day long.

How To Keep a Cardigan Clean

With a few simple steps, it is possible to clean your cardigans. Here is the easiest and most convenient method.

Soak and rinse

The first step is to soak and rinse your cardigan. Choose warmer water for winter options, but summer ones can be washed in both warm and cold water. Try using a mild detergent that does not react with the color and texture of your cardigan. You can also use the gentle settings on your washing machine. Avoid putting it in the machine with other heavier items like a pair of jeans or coats.

Dry

After washing, you need to dry out the cardigan. Do not hang it, as this can loosen the knots and structure. The best option is to lay it flat to dry. You can also opt to tumble dry it in your washing machine at a low speed. Most washing machines have a wash setting for woolen clothing; use it if it’s available. You will find drying instructions on the provided labels of your cardigan as well.