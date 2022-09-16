Cancel OK

Get Gorgeous Curls With the Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair

Highly rated flat iron for curling hairs
Everyone wants to be able to try out different hairstyles every now and then; most people end up buying a ton of different styling devices like straighteners, hairdryers, curling irons, and prongs to make that happen. But did you know that you can simply use a professional-grade flat iron for curling hair to achieve all that without damaging your hair too much?

Almost every woman has tried out some kind of flat iron on her hair; in fact, they’ve probably tried out a ton of flat irons in their lifetimes. Some of them may have left their hair looking better than others, while others haven’t had luck as great. Either way, we’re here to help. Here is a list of the top flat irons for curling hair in 2022 that’ll get you the perfect look.

Comparing the Highest-Rated Flat Irons for Curling Hair in 2022

NITION ProHair Straightener – Best Overall

flat iron for curling hair reviews
This 5-in1 flat iron for curling hair from NITION can be rotated clockwise to power it on to your preferred temperature setting, and anticlockwise to decrease the temperature and power it off. The entire body is sleek with zero buttons, and it also has a digital LCD with six precise temperature options.

This iron’s extra-long heating plates are 3D moveable and floating ones with rounded edges that make straightening and curling easier. Additionally, its MCH heating feature gives the iron a fast heating time and even heating, while its C-sensor feature provides auto-temperature calibration for better styling. Collectively, these features, along with this convenient design, make this pick the ideal flat iron for curling hair.

Pros
  • 60-minute auto-off feature
  • Extra-long power cord, velcro straps, and hook
  • Digital LCD with six temperature options
  • Extra-long heating plates for more coverage
Cons
  • Cannot hold a lot of hair at once

Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener – Most Versatile

flat iron for curling hair reviews
Bekind’s Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener features adjustable temperature settings and a super fast heating time of just 15 seconds, which makes it efficient and convenient to use for various hair types. There’s also a temperature memory function to allow this flat iron for curling hair to automatically heat itself to the temperature at which you used it the last time.

This flat iron for curling hair also has floating plates, which means zero tugging while hair styling. Additionally, it features the latest PTC heating technology for constant and stable heat provision. Alongside the features and great design, there’s also a 30-in-1 hairstyle set that includes clips, anti-scalding gloves, and more.

Pros
  • Adjustable temperature setting for temperature regulation
  • 15-second heating time
  • Temperature memory function for convenience and efficiency
  • Floating plates for zero tugging
  • 30-in-1 hair-styling set
Cons
  • Not great for thicker, more coarse hair

INFINITIPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Stainless Styler – Most Budget-friendly

flat iron for curling hair reviews
Conair’s 2-in-1 INFINITIPRO Stainless Styler offers five different LED heat settings with the highest temperature going up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes this styling flat iron for curling hair suitable for every hair type. It also features a pretty strong ion generator that will make your hair glossier, all while taming flyaways.

Additionally, this titanium flat iron for curling hair has an advanced ceramic heater with fast heating, a warp-resistant stainless casing that is extremely durable and long-lasting, and an auto-off function for added safety. It also comes with a 6-foot professional power swivel cord and two removable silicone cool tips for easy usage and travel-friendliness.

Pros
  • Five heat settings and advanced ceramic heater
  • Ion generator for anti-frizz effects adding shine
  • Warp-resistant casing
  • Auto-off and locking mechanism
Cons
  • Not suitable for shorter hair

LANDOT 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curler – Most Protection

flat iron for curling hair reviews
LANDOT’s 2-in-1 flat iron for curling hair offers smart heat protection sensing technology that constantly evaluates the moisture level in your hair and takes care of temperature regulation accordingly. Its plates are ceramic-coated and infused with almond and keratin oil, which smooths out your hair after you’re done styling them. Even better, the plates also contain negative-ion emission holes that prevent frizz.

The iron also has 11 different heat settings, heats up in less than 30 seconds, and has a digital LCD that offers a clear temperature reading. Meanwhile, features like auto shut-off, the long swivel cord, anti-scalding ends, plate-lock, universal voltage output, and a heat-resistant sleeve, make this flat iron for curling hair super efficient and convenient to use.

Pros
  • Intelligent heat protection sensor technology
  • Ceramic-coated and oil-infused plates for smoothening
  • Negative-ion emission holes to prevent frizz
  • Heat-resistant sleeve and plate-lock for storage
Cons
  • May cause some hair breakage

FURIDEN Professional Hair Straightener – Best Value

flat iron for curling hair reviews
This affordable, salon-quality, 2-in-1 flat iron for curling hair by FURIDEN will style and de-frizz your hair without damaging it. It will guarantee a quick fix for a variety of hair problems and hair types. Best of all, the rounded-edge design and floating plates will allow you to curve the ends of your hair inward without the need for a curling iron.

Even more, it heats up in under 30 seconds and offers many temperature settings for high versatility. It also has a 360-degree swivel cord for high movement and motion during usage. And, if all that wasn’t enough, this flat iron for curling hair comes with a lock feature and a bag that includes hair clips, a comb, and a heat-resistant glove.

Pros
  • Gives voluminous, silky hair without causing damage
  • Rounded design for easy curling
  • Heats quickly and offers various temperature settings
  • Long 360-degree swivel cord
  • Includes carrying bag and other accessories
Cons
  • Doesn’t work well on frizzy hair

Finding Your Next Flat Iron for Curling Hair: A Buying Guide

When it comes to flat irons, you’re going to find countless brands offering various designs. Not all of these will be suitable for all kinds of lengths and textures of hair. You’re going to need to carefully determine what kind of hair type and texture you have — think about whether your hair is fine, thick, or textured. Based on that, choose a flat iron for curling hair that seems best suited according to its specifications.

Not many people know what to look for (beyond the large, bold letters on the front of the packaging), and they end up making a purchase they later regret. With this guide, you can avoid these common mistakes when you’re in the market for a new flat iron for curling hair.

Things To Consider When Buying a Flat Iron for Curling Hair

Plate materials

Ceramic

Flat irons for curling hair that have ceramic plates will heat up evenly while also holding the heat for extended periods. These kinds of plates will also evenly distribute the heat throughout your hair. They are safe to use on short, coarse, curly, and light hair, but are best suited for straightening air. These plates also have ionic power to make your hair shine.

Titanium

Irons with titanium plates will heat up super quickly, while also transferring the heat super fast. Additionally, they can hold the heat at one temperature, making it easy to style all your hair with the same level of heat. These kinds are especially good for people who have thick and coarse hair.

Tourmaline

Tourmaline plates are great for flat irons for curling hair because they trap moisture inside your hair and, in doing so, prevent damage. They are also capable of distributing heat evenly and will maintain the same level of heat throughout use.

Heat regulation

Adjustable temperature settings are super helpful because they allow you to pick a temperature setting that is suitable for your specific hair type and texture.

Shape

Look at the shape of the edges of the iron before you buy it. If you want versatility in your product, look for rounded edges because these will allow you to straighten, as well as effectively curl your hair. Also, thicker flat irons for curling hair will give you looser curls, while narrower ones will give you tighter ones.

Additional features

Other features could include universal dual-voltage power output for added portability and convenience, accessories (like clips, combs, heat-resistant gloves, and carrying bags), auto shut-off, and a long cord.

How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Straightening your hair with a flat iron is simple enough and you probably don’t need instructions to go about doing that. Curling your hair with a flat iron, however, can be slightly more challenging, especially for someone who has never done it before.

Begin by washing and thoroughly drying your hair; then, apply heat protectant spray or serum on them to prevent it from getting damaged. Next, section your hair using a comb and clips or hair ties to make the curling process easier and to avoid damage from restyling the hair over and over again. 

Take one of the sections and brush through it before using the flat iron on it. Place the iron halfway down the section, clamp the plates down, and twist your hair around the iron. Keep the section in the same position for half a minute and then pull your hair out slowly. Repeat this step for every section and you’re good to go!

What To Avoid While Curling Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Never try to rush through the process of using a flat iron for curling hair or for straightening it. If you do that, you may end up with a style you weren’t going for at all. Also, avoid touching the strands of your hair that you’ve just ironed and avoid ironing damp hair to prevent the strands from becoming brittle. Finally, avoid setting the temperature too high to avoid heat damage and don’t forget to use heat protectant spray or serum before starting with the styling process!

People Also Asked

Q: Are all flat irons suitable for curling hair?

A: Pretty much, yes. Once you’ve got the technique down, you should be able to use any flat iron to curl your hair. The type of curls (loose or tight, frizzy or sleek), however, will vary depending on the kind of iron.

Q: Is curling with a flat iron better than curling with curling prongs?

A: It’s all about preference. If you’d rather have an all-in-one tool, then get a flat iron with features that make it suitable for giving you a great straightening look and also great curls.

Q: What is the optimal temperature setting on a flat iron for curling hair?

A: The optimal temperature level for each hair type differs and will typically be indicated on the packaging of your flat iron.

