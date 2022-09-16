Get Gorgeous Curls With the Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair

Almost every woman has tried out some kind of flat iron on her hair; in fact, they’ve probably tried out a ton of flat irons in their lifetimes. Some of them may have left their hair looking better than others, while others haven’t had luck as great. Either way, we’re here to help. Here is a list of the top flat irons for curling hair in 2022 that’ll get you the perfect look.
Comparing the Highest-Rated Flat Irons for Curling Hair in 2022
NITION ProHair Straightener – Best Overall
This iron’s extra-long heating plates are 3D moveable and floating ones with rounded edges that make straightening and curling easier. Additionally, its MCH heating feature gives the iron a fast heating time and even heating, while its C-sensor feature provides auto-temperature calibration for better styling. Collectively, these features, along with this convenient design, make this pick the ideal flat iron for curling hair.
- 60-minute auto-off feature
- Extra-long power cord, velcro straps, and hook
- Digital LCD with six temperature options
- Extra-long heating plates for more coverage
- Cannot hold a lot of hair at once
Bekind Apex 2-in-1 Hair Straightener – Most Versatile
This flat iron for curling hair also has floating plates, which means zero tugging while hair styling. Additionally, it features the latest PTC heating technology for constant and stable heat provision. Alongside the features and great design, there’s also a 30-in-1 hairstyle set that includes clips, anti-scalding gloves, and more.
- Adjustable temperature setting for temperature regulation
- 15-second heating time
- Temperature memory function for convenience and efficiency
- Floating plates for zero tugging
- 30-in-1 hair-styling set
- Not great for thicker, more coarse hair
INFINITIPRO by Conair 2-in-1 Stainless Styler – Most Budget-friendly
Additionally, this titanium flat iron for curling hair has an advanced ceramic heater with fast heating, a warp-resistant stainless casing that is extremely durable and long-lasting, and an auto-off function for added safety. It also comes with a 6-foot professional power swivel cord and two removable silicone cool tips for easy usage and travel-friendliness.
- Five heat settings and advanced ceramic heater
- Ion generator for anti-frizz effects adding shine
- Warp-resistant casing
- Auto-off and locking mechanism
- Not suitable for shorter hair
LANDOT 2-in-1 Hair Straightener and Curler – Most Protection
The iron also has 11 different heat settings, heats up in less than 30 seconds, and has a digital LCD that offers a clear temperature reading. Meanwhile, features like auto shut-off, the long swivel cord, anti-scalding ends, plate-lock, universal voltage output, and a heat-resistant sleeve, make this flat iron for curling hair super efficient and convenient to use.
- Intelligent heat protection sensor technology
- Ceramic-coated and oil-infused plates for smoothening
- Negative-ion emission holes to prevent frizz
- Heat-resistant sleeve and plate-lock for storage
- May cause some hair breakage
FURIDEN Professional Hair Straightener – Best Value
Even more, it heats up in under 30 seconds and offers many temperature settings for high versatility. It also has a 360-degree swivel cord for high movement and motion during usage. And, if all that wasn’t enough, this flat iron for curling hair comes with a lock feature and a bag that includes hair clips, a comb, and a heat-resistant glove.
- Gives voluminous, silky hair without causing damage
- Rounded design for easy curling
- Heats quickly and offers various temperature settings
- Long 360-degree swivel cord
- Includes carrying bag and other accessories
- Doesn’t work well on frizzy hair
Finding Your Next Flat Iron for Curling Hair: A Buying Guide
Not many people know what to look for (beyond the large, bold letters on the front of the packaging), and they end up making a purchase they later regret. With this guide, you can avoid these common mistakes when you’re in the market for a new flat iron for curling hair.
Things To Consider When Buying a Flat Iron for Curling Hair
Plate materials
Ceramic
Flat irons for curling hair that have ceramic plates will heat up evenly while also holding the heat for extended periods. These kinds of plates will also evenly distribute the heat throughout your hair. They are safe to use on short, coarse, curly, and light hair, but are best suited for straightening air. These plates also have ionic power to make your hair shine.
Titanium
Irons with titanium plates will heat up super quickly, while also transferring the heat super fast. Additionally, they can hold the heat at one temperature, making it easy to style all your hair with the same level of heat. These kinds are especially good for people who have thick and coarse hair.
Tourmaline
Tourmaline plates are great for flat irons for curling hair because they trap moisture inside your hair and, in doing so, prevent damage. They are also capable of distributing heat evenly and will maintain the same level of heat throughout use.
Heat regulation
Adjustable temperature settings are super helpful because they allow you to pick a temperature setting that is suitable for your specific hair type and texture.
Shape
Look at the shape of the edges of the iron before you buy it. If you want versatility in your product, look for rounded edges because these will allow you to straighten, as well as effectively curl your hair. Also, thicker flat irons for curling hair will give you looser curls, while narrower ones will give you tighter ones.
Additional features
Other features could include universal dual-voltage power output for added portability and convenience, accessories (like clips, combs, heat-resistant gloves, and carrying bags), auto shut-off, and a long cord.
How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron
Straightening your hair with a flat iron is simple enough and you probably don’t need instructions to go about doing that. Curling your hair with a flat iron, however, can be slightly more challenging, especially for someone who has never done it before.
Begin by washing and thoroughly drying your hair; then, apply heat protectant spray or serum on them to prevent it from getting damaged. Next, section your hair using a comb and clips or hair ties to make the curling process easier and to avoid damage from restyling the hair over and over again.
Take one of the sections and brush through it before using the flat iron on it. Place the iron halfway down the section, clamp the plates down, and twist your hair around the iron. Keep the section in the same position for half a minute and then pull your hair out slowly. Repeat this step for every section and you’re good to go!
What To Avoid While Curling Your Hair With a Flat Iron
Never try to rush through the process of using a flat iron for curling hair or for straightening it. If you do that, you may end up with a style you weren’t going for at all. Also, avoid touching the strands of your hair that you’ve just ironed and avoid ironing damp hair to prevent the strands from becoming brittle. Finally, avoid setting the temperature too high to avoid heat damage and don’t forget to use heat protectant spray or serum before starting with the styling process!
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!