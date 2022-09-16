Get Gorgeous Curls With the Best Flat Irons for Curling Hair

When it comes to flat irons , you’re going to find countless brands offering various designs. Not all of these will be suitable for all kinds of lengths and textures of hair. You’re going to need to carefully determine what kind of hair type and texture you have — think about whether your hair is fine, thick, or textured. Based on that, choose a flat iron for curling hair that seems best suited according to its specifications.

Not many people know what to look for (beyond the large, bold letters on the front of the packaging), and they end up making a purchase they later regret. With this guide, you can avoid these common mistakes when you’re in the market for a new flat iron for curling hair.

Things To Consider When Buying a Flat Iron for Curling Hair

Plate materials

Ceramic

Flat irons for curling hair that have ceramic plates will heat up evenly while also holding the heat for extended periods. These kinds of plates will also evenly distribute the heat throughout your hair. They are safe to use on short, coarse, curly, and light hair, but are best suited for straightening air. These plates also have ionic power to make your hair shine.

Titanium

Irons with titanium plates will heat up super quickly, while also transferring the heat super fast. Additionally, they can hold the heat at one temperature, making it easy to style all your hair with the same level of heat. These kinds are especially good for people who have thick and coarse hair.

Tourmaline

Tourmaline plates are great for flat irons for curling hair because they trap moisture inside your hair and, in doing so, prevent damage. They are also capable of distributing heat evenly and will maintain the same level of heat throughout use.

Heat regulation

Adjustable temperature settings are super helpful because they allow you to pick a temperature setting that is suitable for your specific hair type and texture.

Shape

Look at the shape of the edges of the iron before you buy it. If you want versatility in your product, look for rounded edges because these will allow you to straighten, as well as effectively curl your hair. Also, thicker flat irons for curling hair will give you looser curls, while narrower ones will give you tighter ones.

Additional features

Other features could include universal dual-voltage power output for added portability and convenience, accessories (like clips, combs, heat-resistant gloves, and carrying bags), auto shut-off, and a long cord.

How to Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Straightening your hair with a flat iron is simple enough and you probably don’t need instructions to go about doing that. Curling your hair with a flat iron, however, can be slightly more challenging, especially for someone who has never done it before.

Begin by washing and thoroughly drying your hair; then, apply heat protectant spray or serum on them to prevent it from getting damaged. Next, section your hair using a comb and clips or hair ties to make the curling process easier and to avoid damage from restyling the hair over and over again.

Take one of the sections and brush through it before using the flat iron on it. Place the iron halfway down the section, clamp the plates down, and twist your hair around the iron. Keep the section in the same position for half a minute and then pull your hair out slowly. Repeat this step for every section and you’re good to go!

What To Avoid While Curling Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Never try to rush through the process of using a flat iron for curling hair or for straightening it. If you do that, you may end up with a style you weren’t going for at all. Also, avoid touching the strands of your hair that you’ve just ironed and avoid ironing damp hair to prevent the strands from becoming brittle. Finally, avoid setting the temperature too high to avoid heat damage and don’t forget to use heat protectant spray or serum before starting with the styling process!