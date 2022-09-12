Get Healthy Skin With the Best Hand Creams

To help you navigate the many options in the world of hand creams, we scoured the internet for top-rated hand creams suitable for all skin types. Shopping for a hand cream sounds simple enough, right? You just walk into the store, grab it, and voila. Moisture problem solved. But it is not as easy as it looks, and certain parameters must be considered before making a purchase.

Factors To Look for When Shopping for Hand Creams

Ingredients

The purpose of good hand cream is to nourish your hands. Look for humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid that are good for drawing moisture into the skin. Shea butter, ceramides, petroleum, or dimethicone will seal in the moisture and create a skin barrier. This protective layer on your skin prevents the loss of hydration.

Absorption

Given how much we use our hands, getting a cream that quickly absorbs into the skin is essential. We are sure you would not want your hands to feel slimy while working. So, get a hand cream that penetrates deeply but also absorbs quickly for better results.

Texture

One common mistake that we have often observed is that people often get confused between hand creams and body lotions. To make it simple, remember that hand creams will be a lot thicker due to their high oil percentage. In contrast, body lotions will be thinner due to their high water content.

Many companies use butter, especially shea butter, in their hand creams, for its proven benefits. The texture of the butter is thick and leathery, but it should be lightweight for fast absorption into the skin to avoid tacky palms and greasy hands.

Season-appropriate

The golden rule of changing your skincare regimen applies here too. With changing seasons, your skin products should also change to cater to the current weather concerns. Keep an eye out for extra hydrating creams during winter, as cold weather tends to dry our hands, making the skin feel chapped or cracked.

Scent

From unscented to scented, there are a plethora of hand creams to try. Ask yourself whether you want creams with a strong aroma or would prefer something more subtle. If you are allergic to strong smells, getting an unscented cream may be the right choice. Keep an eye out for all-natural organic creams. If you are someone who lives for aromatic fragrances, scented creams are also available. Also, some fragrances have substantial therapeutic benefits, such as citrus for energizing and uplifting or lavender for promoting better sleep.

Ease of application

Hand creams that come in squeeze tubes are more beneficial and portable as they easily disperse the right amount of product. Pumps often let out more products than needed as they offer little control. Thicker hand buttery creams come in tubs or containers. You can scoop how much or little you need. The downside of tubs is that germs can get inside the jar when you dip your fingers in. So try to scoop it with a small spoon to counter this.

Symptoms of Dry Skin

Itchiness

One of the common symptoms of dry hands is that the skin itches all over. The itch disturbs daily activities and, at times, becomes unbearable.

Flakes

When moisture is lost, the skin starts to flake off. The skin on the hands becomes rough.

Cracks

When skin dries intensely, it starts to shrink. Shrinking causes cracks to form. At times cracks form too deep and often bleed, resulting in pain.

How To Prevent Dry Hands

Hydration. We can’t stress this, as it is one of the major concerns for dry, rough hands. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8 cups of water every day.

Try to develop a habit of wearing rubber gloves while doing the house chores such as dishes or laundry.

Ensure that the water temperature is not too hot while you do dishes. Hot water damages the skin barrier, thus making your hands dry.

Layer a generous amount of creams every time you wash your hands for softer, more plump skin.

Benefits of Using Hand Creams

Softens the skin

These creams soothe and soften your skin, cuticles, and nails. They protect your hands and smooth out cracks that occur over time.

Rejuvenating

Hand creams restore and replenish mature-looking skin to give your hands a younger look.

Safety

Hand creams also contain antibacterial chemicals, which help to keep the germs at bay.

Smelling nice

Many hand creams have essential oils or synthetic fragrances, making the experience more delightful. You can choose a signature scent that speaks to you and smells nice. Consider choosing a scent with therapeutic properties for an even better experience.