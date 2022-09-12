Get Healthy Skin With the Best Hand Creams

All these factors point you toward just one product that can help you maintain attractive, touchable hands, a quality hand cream. Let’s review the top-quality hand creams of 2022 so you can get the soft, supple skin you have always dreamed of.
Reviewing the Most Popular Hand Creams of 2022
Un Air d’Antan Hand Cream – Best Overall
This paraben-free cream is not harsh on the skin and is beautifully crafted for delicate hands. Its organic ingredients pamper and nourish your skin. This pick has a smooth, silky finish with soothing properties that promotes calmness and relaxation. This set of four luxe lotions comes in vintage packaging, making it ideal for gifting. This product is the top choice on our list due to its heritage, unintrusive soft subtle scents, and leathery touch.
- Has a cruelty-free formula
- It is a non-greasy product
- Vintage metal box is reusable
- Comes in small quantities
Gold Bond Hand Cream – Best for Sensitive Skin
This product is not only hydrating but also improves the appearance of the skin and protects it against environmental stressors. The impressive thing about this pick is that it even lasts through frequent handwashing. The positive ions in the cream attach moisture to the skin, so the protective layer stays on even when you wash your hands vigorously. Plus, being hypoallergenic, it is suitable for all skin types. The therapeutic properties of this healing tube for soft, healthy skin are worth every penny.
- Portability allows you to take it everywhere
- Lightweight formula for all skin types
- Fast-absorbing for ease of use
- Some may find the cream sticky
Burt’s Bees Hand Cream – Best for Dry Skin
It is free from toxic chemicals and sourced from organic ingredients. If you don’t like overwhelming smells, this pick might be perfect for you as it has a sweet, natural honey scent. It has become an all-time hand care essential due to its incredibly wallet-friendly price. Get this powerhouse of intense hydration to treat your parched hands.
- A budget-friendly, high-quality product
- Hypoallergenic ingredients to soothe sensitive skin
- It has a lasting effect
- May have a heavy texture
O’Keeffe’s Hand Cream – Best for Cracked Skin
Although the product packaging isn’t particularly attractive, it certainly gets the job done. Designed specifically for parched hands, this cream intends to heal, relieve, and repair your damaged skin efficiently. This cream ensures moisture retention by creating a protective layer to help prevent further drying, making your hands soft and supple. To get the maximum benefits of this magical lotion, apply it at night or right after showering to replenish your hands’ skin. Now you can work tirelessly and be assured that your hands will not look aged with regular use of this rejuvenating hand cream.
- It is affordable
- It is fragrance-free
- Boosts moisture levels
- May be difficult to spread
Eos Shea Butter Hand Cream – Best Scent
It is hypoallergenic and gives 24-hour hydration to your hands. This non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula is the ultimate solution to dry, rough hands. The luxurious shea butter creates weather and water-resistant protective barrier, which acts as a protective layer on the skin. This hand cream lasts even after washing, giving your hands comfortable, soft skin all day long.
- Tested by leading dermatologists
- Provides lasting moisture and comfort
- It is a hydration booster
- The scent may be overwhelming for some
Finding Your Next Hand Cream: A Buying Guide
Factors To Look for When Shopping for Hand Creams
Ingredients
The purpose of good hand cream is to nourish your hands. Look for humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic acid that are good for drawing moisture into the skin. Shea butter, ceramides, petroleum, or dimethicone will seal in the moisture and create a skin barrier. This protective layer on your skin prevents the loss of hydration.
Absorption
Given how much we use our hands, getting a cream that quickly absorbs into the skin is essential. We are sure you would not want your hands to feel slimy while working. So, get a hand cream that penetrates deeply but also absorbs quickly for better results.
Texture
One common mistake that we have often observed is that people often get confused between hand creams and body lotions. To make it simple, remember that hand creams will be a lot thicker due to their high oil percentage. In contrast, body lotions will be thinner due to their high water content.
Many companies use butter, especially shea butter, in their hand creams, for its proven benefits. The texture of the butter is thick and leathery, but it should be lightweight for fast absorption into the skin to avoid tacky palms and greasy hands.
Season-appropriate
The golden rule of changing your skincare regimen applies here too. With changing seasons, your skin products should also change to cater to the current weather concerns. Keep an eye out for extra hydrating creams during winter, as cold weather tends to dry our hands, making the skin feel chapped or cracked.
Scent
From unscented to scented, there are a plethora of hand creams to try. Ask yourself whether you want creams with a strong aroma or would prefer something more subtle. If you are allergic to strong smells, getting an unscented cream may be the right choice. Keep an eye out for all-natural organic creams. If you are someone who lives for aromatic fragrances, scented creams are also available. Also, some fragrances have substantial therapeutic benefits, such as citrus for energizing and uplifting or lavender for promoting better sleep.
Ease of application
Hand creams that come in squeeze tubes are more beneficial and portable as they easily disperse the right amount of product. Pumps often let out more products than needed as they offer little control. Thicker hand buttery creams come in tubs or containers. You can scoop how much or little you need. The downside of tubs is that germs can get inside the jar when you dip your fingers in. So try to scoop it with a small spoon to counter this.
Symptoms of Dry Skin
Itchiness
One of the common symptoms of dry hands is that the skin itches all over. The itch disturbs daily activities and, at times, becomes unbearable.
Flakes
When moisture is lost, the skin starts to flake off. The skin on the hands becomes rough.
Cracks
When skin dries intensely, it starts to shrink. Shrinking causes cracks to form. At times cracks form too deep and often bleed, resulting in pain.
How To Prevent Dry Hands
- Hydration. We can’t stress this, as it is one of the major concerns for dry, rough hands. Keep yourself hydrated by drinking at least 8 cups of water every day.
- Try to develop a habit of wearing rubber gloves while doing the house chores such as dishes or laundry.
- Ensure that the water temperature is not too hot while you do dishes. Hot water damages the skin barrier, thus making your hands dry.
- Layer a generous amount of creams every time you wash your hands for softer, more plump skin.
Benefits of Using Hand Creams
Softens the skin
These creams soothe and soften your skin, cuticles, and nails. They protect your hands and smooth out cracks that occur over time.
Rejuvenating
Hand creams restore and replenish mature-looking skin to give your hands a younger look.
Safety
Hand creams also contain antibacterial chemicals, which help to keep the germs at bay.
Smelling nice
Many hand creams have essential oils or synthetic fragrances, making the experience more delightful. You can choose a signature scent that speaks to you and smells nice. Consider choosing a scent with therapeutic properties for an even better experience.
