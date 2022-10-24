Get Long and Shiny Hair With the Best Hair Growth Oil

Chemicals, bleach, dye, certain hair products, everyday wear and tear, and heat damage may limit or even harm your hair’s growth and health. But this shouldn’t stop you from achieving a desirable Disney princess hair length. Getting into the habit of putting your hair care first is the most important step toward healthy and shiny growth.
Getting regular hair trims, avoiding shampoos and conditioners that tend to dry your hair, and investing in high-quality hair growth oil will radically impact your hair growth. For longer, softer, and shinier locks, we rounded up some of the finest hair growth oil in 2022 to help your hair grow faster.
Comparing the Finest Hair Growth Oil of 2022 in Detail
Kate Blanc Cosmetics Hair Growth Oil – Best Overall
This pick contains natural castor oil, a natural hair treatment solution for thin, dried, and brittle hair that helps relieve dry scalps and dandruff. Not only does this hair growth oil aids in growing longer and stronger hair, but it also treats hair loss. The brand strives to deliver high-quality, organic products and guarantees a complete refund within 365 days if you’re not satisfied. A reliable and efficient option, this is our best overall choice thanks to its versatile hydrating solution and warranty.
- USDA certified and guaranteed to be authentic
- Helps to grow long eyelashes and thick brows
- Moisturizes hair and scalp
- Comes with a one-year warranty
- Some may find it too thick
EssyNaturals Advanced Hair Growth Oil – Best Cruelty-free Option
This product is created entirely from natural and pure ingredients, including castor oil, caffeine, rosemary oil, and biotin, which combine nicely to create a miraculous combination. Caffeine helps activate the hair follicles to ramp up hair growth, while castor oil supplies omega-six essential fatty acids, minerals, proteins, and vitamin E to strengthen your hair and soothe your scalp.
- Safe and gentle formula
- Non-paraben and non-sulfate oil
- Triclosan-free and parfum-free
- Fortifies and nourishes hair
- Can make hair look oily
Ethereal Nature Hair Growth Oil – Most Affordable
Adding to its functionality, this hair growth oil is incredibly easy to apply and is a highly effective solution at a very low cost. Each “flavor” has a central ingredient and purpose; for instance, the biotin formula stimulates the scalp to improve healthy hair growth. In the same line, coconut oil can penetrate deeply while leaving hair silky, shiny, and fully prepared for various hairstyles.
- Comes in several types
- Simple to apply
- An affordable and practical formula
- Hydrates your scalp and hair
- Can be strong-smelling
Mielle Organics Hair Growth Oil – Best for Split Ends
With a fresh, revitalizing aroma, it can repair split ends and hair follicles for a smooth and shiny hair appearance. This multi-purpose rosemary mint scalp and hair growth oil promotes luscious hair growth while profoundly nourishing chemically treated hair, braids, weaves, and even extensions.
- Safe for all hair types
- Nourishes and strengthens hair
- Repairs split ends
- Hydrates dry scalp
- Some might find the odor overwhelming
Wild Growth Hair Growth Oil – Best for Hair Repair
A medley of coconut, jojoba, and olive oils covers each strand to add extra bounce and sheen while concentrating on healing the protective skin barrier on your scalp to promote healthy strands from root to tip.
This hair growth oil uses all-natural elements to condition, detangle, and help you achieve a longer-lasting shine and luster. It can also shorten your regular hairstyling routine, shortening blow-drying time and taming frizz. The formula not only stimulates new hair growth but softens your hair, making it easier to untangle and comb without breaking them.
- Promotes thick, long hair growth
- Easy to apply
- Aids in detangling and styling
- The fragrance may be too strong
Finding the Most Suitable Hair Growth Oil: A Buyer’s Guide
The good news is there’s a slew of options available on the market when it comes to hair growth oil. We put together this comprehensive buying guide to let you know all the crucial aspects you should consider before purchasing a hair growth oil. So, let’s get straight to it!
Things To Consider Before Buying Hair Growth Oil
Plant oils high in nutrients
When talking about quality oils for your hair, it’s hard not to include a few natural, plant-based oils. Coconut oil is incredibly nourishing and rich in nutrients and vitamins that help cure hair damage. It’s also wonderful for preventing heat damage, which makes it an excellent option for drier textures. Not to mention the nut-derived argan and almond oils, which are packed with protein and antioxidants. Castor oil is another perfect choice for fuller, curly strands and also works pretty well as a pre-shampoo treatment.
Mineral oils should be avoided
Though many oils profoundly nourish the hair, some oils ought not to be applied to the scalp. As an example? Mineral oil. Already regarded as a dubious component in the cosmetic industry, it is well known to cause excessive deposition, leading to scalp concerns and leaving the hair feeling cumbersome and burdened.
Fragrance-free formulation
Many hair growth oils smell divine, but if your scalp is sensitive and prone to irritation, avoid products with added fragrance — even organic components like essential or plant oils. This might result in scalp discomfort, inflammation, and more severe outbreaks. If you like the aroma of specific hair oil but are unsure how your scalp will respond to it, apply it solely to the ends and keep it away from the roots.
