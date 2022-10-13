Get Luxurious Hair With the Best Sulfate-Free Shampoos

Sulfate-free shampoos can be a very worthwhile investment for your hair. Since they are free from any sulfates, parabens, and toxic chemicals, they help improve your hair’s overall health without making it dry and frizzy. That being said, choosing the right one for your hair type can be confusing. Not sure which to switch to? Check out our list of the finest sulfate-free shampoos of 2022.
Reviewing the Top Sulfate-Free Shampoos of 2022
Pure Nature Lux Spa Argan Oil Shampoo – Best Overall
Made from mild ingredients, this shampoo and conditioner set gives your hair a gorgeous structure, leaving it smooth and manageable. It also helps control frizz and flyaways, making your hair appear smoother and more well-maintained. The vitamin E penetrates through the cuticle of your hair, resulting in thicker, stronger, and shinier hair strands. Meanwhile, because it contains pure Moroccan argan oil, you won’t need to struggle with detangling your hair every time you wash it. Because of its high-quality, nourishing formula, this sulfate-free shampoo is easily the best on our list.
- Safe for damaged hair
- Suitable for all hair types
- Prevents frizz and tangling
- Minimal argan oil concentration
Bingo Hair Care Argan Oil Shampoo – Best for Dull Hair
With its high concentration of essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, this shampoo both moisturizes and volumizes your hair. Designed for men and women alike, this shampoo is the perfect hydrating spa for dry, dull hair. Unlike most hair care products, this one is not tested on animals; so, if you’re looking for a sulfate-free shampoo that treads lightly on the planet, this is the answer.
- Deeply cleanses hair
- Made with 100% natural, organic oils
- Improves hair elasticity
- May cause irritation
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo – Best for Dry Hair
Mixed with a blend of nourishing proteins, this sulfate-free shampoo protects your hair against environmental damage and UV radiation. The delightful fragrances of lavender, mint, and bergamot leave behind a lovely aroma that’ll make it impossible not to sniff your hair a little. Best of all, this pick is also free of parabens, providing your hair with the best possible care without stripping the good stuff out.
- Refreshes and volumizes hair
- Has soothing properties
- Doesn’t require as much water
- Packaging isn’t the best
Aveeno Fresh Greens Sulfate-free Shampoo – Best for Dull Hair
Each time you use this sulfate-free shampoo, your scalp is left feeling nourished and your hair is left feeling volumized. Safe for color-treated hair, it’s also free of parabens, sulfates, and dyes. And, unlike most shampoos that leave behind residue in hair, this one leaves your hair squeaky clean with absolutely zero residue. Best of all, its healthy ingredients leave your hair feeling moisturized, bouncy, and revitalized after each use.
- Leaves hair feeling bouncy
- Helps reduce frizz
- Lovely fragrance
- May not suit people with sensitive skin
KICK Men’s Sulfate-free Shampoo – Best for All Hair Types
Unlike ordinary color-safe shampoos, this one not only protects the hair from fading but also enhances your current hair color. This shampoo is also enriched with proteolytic enzymes that help promote a healthier scalp, leaving your hair feeling shiny and moisturized. Meanwhile, the eucalyptus extract reduces scalp inflammation and stimulates hair follicles, promoting the growth of thicker hair.
- Natural formula with no harsh chemicals
- Strengthens and moisturizes hair
- Cruelty-free and color-safe
- Can cause hair to tangle
Buying Guide: Sulfate-free Shampoos
What Is a Sulfate-Free Shampoo?
Sulfate-free shampoo refers to shampoos that don’t contain sulfates such as ammonium laureth sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate, ammonium lauryl sulfate, or sodium laureth sulfate. Sulfates act as cleansing agents in shampoo; the dirt and debris on the scalp cling to the sulfate molecules, which get cleansed away in the form of leather when rinsed with water. Unfortunately, sulfates can over-extract the natural oils from your hair, leaving your hair feeling dull and dry,
Sulfate-free shampoos provide the same effective results as other shampoos, but in a healthier way. Since this kind of shampoo keeps your hair hydrated and doesn’t strip your hair from natural oils, it’s more nourishing and helps make your hair shinier and healthier when used regularly.
What Are the Benefits of Using Sulfate-Free Shampoo?
Retains your hair’s natural oils
Shampoos that contain sulfates lather sufficiently, which helps remove any debris or dirt present on your scalp. But, if you have dry hair, it can also remove the essential natural oils from your mane. One of the benefits that sulfate-free shampoos offer is that they get your hair cleaned without stripping it from natural oils that are needed for keeping your hair healthy.
No more fade
There’s nothing more frustrating than getting your hair dyed, only for the color to fade a few months later. If you wash your hair every few days, you’ll likely notice that the color begins to fade or lose its shine. Sulfate-free shampoo can help slow down the color fading process, allowing you to enjoy colored hair for longer.
Reduced irritation/inflammation
Since sulfates are harsh chemicals, they can irritate the scalp and cause inflammation over time. On the other hand, sulfate-free shampoos are mild and gentle on the hair. It’s best if the shampoo comes with ingredients such as aloe vera, since it can help soothe irritation and inflammation.
Strengthen damaged hair
Washing damaged, fragile hair can be a tricky process. Some shampoos contain a variety of harsh ingredients that can further worsen damaged hair. Sulfate-free shampoos allow you to gently wash your hair without causing any additional damage. Some are also designed to spread more easily and help detangle your hair effortlessly.
Great for all hair types
Has your hair undergone chemical treatment? Does your scalp get oily quickly? Regardless of your hair type and concerns, you can count on a sulfate-free shampoo to cleanse your hair safely while keeping both your strands and scalp feeling nourished. For best results, it is recommended to go in with a sulfate-free conditioner after rinsing your hair with a sulfate-free shampoo.
Picking the Right Sulfate-Free Shampoo for Yourself
Color-safe
For people with colored hair, it’s best to look for a sulfate-free shampoo that is safe for colored hair. Shampoos that are specifically color-safe have a slightly different pH than your regular shampoo. Though most sulfate-free shampoos are already safe for colored hair, it’s still recommended to choose the shampoo that clearly mentions this feature on the label.
Fragrance-free
Fragrance-free shampoos do not contain any masking scents. They are free of all types of artificial and natural fragrances, as well as essential oils. As compared to shampoos that contain fragrance, these shampoos reduce dandruff and breakage and are gentler on the scalp and hair. Generally, fragrance and sulfate-free shampoos are mostly recommended for people with sensitive skin.
Ingredients
There are many shampoos out there that are technically sulfate-free but still consist of harsh, synthetic surfactants. For instance, some sulfate-free shampoos have sodium lauryl sulfonate, which is a slightly modified version of sodium lauryl sulfate. Though this ingredient isn’t sulfate, it is still a harsh chemical that you might want to avoid.
Overall, make sure to check the ingredient label list to get a better idea about what a sulfate-free shampoo is made of. Look for one that consists of plant-derived, natural surfactants, such as glutamates, saponin, sulfosuccinates, and glucosides. These natural ingredients can remove dirt and grease effectively from the scalp as well as nourish your hair.
Other than that, you should also pay attention to the type of nourishing ingredients it consists of. Most shampoos include some kind of oil, gelatin, or silicone to improve the moisture level of hair. Make sure that the kind of oils that are present in the shampoo suit your hair and skin type.
Gentle and nourishing
If you have damaged hair, then look for a sulfate-free shampoo that only consists of mild, gentle ingredients. A mild shampoo can help protect the hair follicles from getting damaged or inflamed over time. Harsher formulas can dry your hair out, causing it to break, leading to hair breakage.
Hydration
Shampoos that strip your hair of moisture can leave hair feeling dry and frizzy. To ensure this doesn’t happen, look for a sulfate-free shampoo that comes with moisturizing and hydrating elements such as essential oils and glycerin. These ingredients help draw moisture from the air into the hair and retain it, resulting in less frizz and silkier hair.
