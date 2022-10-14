Get Silky and Shiny Hair With the Best Color Conditioners

Hair is an asset that has the power to make or break your overall appearance. But, we all have different hair color types and textures, and the products that might be best for others may not necessarily be suitable for you. Your perfect color conditioner should fulfill all your hair-care needs while giving it a glamorous look at the same time.

With the sheer amount of color conditioner brands available in the market, it can be intimidating (and sometimes downright scary) to make a choice. After all, you want to invest in a color conditioner that won’t damage your hair — that’s definitely not what you’re buying it for! Thankfully, there is no need to worry. We’ll guide you through the entire buying process to ensure you’ll be able to make the best decision for your hair care needs.

Why Do You Need Color Conditioner?

Having the same hair color all the time can be boring. Even if you love your natural hair color, with time it is bound to lose its glossiness and become dull. Many people suffer from graying hair which makes them look older than their actual age. All these problems can take a toll on your self-confidence and stress you out.

A good color conditioner solves all these problems by giving your hair the look you want. It restores natural shine and gives your locks a vibrant color. Meanwhile, for chemically treated hair, using a color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the longevity of your new hair color.

Factors To Consider Before Investing in a Color Conditioner

Final result

It is very important to keep the result you desire in mind while going through the process of buying a color conditioner. The result may depend on our individual hair goals. For instance, do you want to completely dye your hair, or just enhance the existing color? Do you want to add shine or neutralize the warmth? Once you have these questions answered, you can start to look for a color conditioner that promises your desired outcomes.

Most color conditioners contain semi-permanent dyes, so if you want to dye your hair completely, then it’s better to chemically alter your hair before buying a conditioner. This is because most conditioners don’t include ammonia or strong dyes. That being said, if you want to add longevity to your pre-colored hair and enhance its appearance, then a color conditioner may be the best choice. Always make sure to patch test the color conditioner on a strand of hair before applying it fully to ensure the desired result.

Closest shade to your own

No matter which brand you are opting for, it is always better to choose a shade closest to your natural hair color (or the color you’ve dyed it to). Keep in mind that color conditioners are meant to enhance your existing look and give it a natural finish. They seldom lighten hair or alter texture because they do not contain the strong ingredients that are included in permanent hair dyes. As a result, picking a color conditioner that closely matches your existing shade will increase its vibrancy and shine.

Ingredients

The ingredients of your chosen color conditioner must address your underlying hair care needs. Always read the ingredients at the back of the bottle before making your purchase. If your hair is prone to breakage and has weak roots, it’s better to buy a color conditioner that contains protein extracts, as it will help minimize breakage and increase strength.

Similarly, if your hair is dry and dull, a color conditioner with nourishing oils is a must. This is because the conditioner will moisturize your hair and enhance its overall softness. In general, though, it is highly recommended that you use a color conditioner with natural ingredients — it will lead to softer, bouncier hair.