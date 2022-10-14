Get Silky and Shiny Hair With the Best Color Conditioners

Color conditioners can not only be used for uneven-colored hair, but also to give an improved look to your natural hair color. Unlike color dyes, which include ammonia or peroxide, color conditioners do not contain ingredients that can be detrimental to your hair’s health. We know that when your hair is involved, you shouldn’t make compromises. Let us provide you with a new hair solution with the top color conditioners of 2022.
Reviewing the Top Color Conditioners of 2022 in Detail
Keracolor Clenditioner Color Conditioner – Best Overall
For your convenience, this color conditioner comes in a pump, which makes it extremely easy to use. Just apply a generous dollop of the conditioner to your hair and massage it thoroughly. Once the product is evenly distributed, rinse it out. Because of its variety of vibrant colors and high-quality, lather-free formula, we’ve picked this color conditioner as the overall best.
- Increases longevity of hair color
- Easy to use
- Softens the hair
- Available in a range of colors
- May not cover up grays completely
Overtone Semi-permanent Color Conditioner – Most Versatile
When it comes to hair, we all want ours to look the best that it can. That said, few of us are willing to take the risk in the fear of the damage it may ensue. If you share the same sentiments, then worry not! This color conditioner does not contain bleach or ammonia developers. So, instead of lightening or lifting your natural hair color, the overtone color conditioner only enhances its natural look.
- Safe to use
- Available in various shades
- Works on all hair types and textures
- Doesn’t guarantee gray hair coverage
- Results may vary on natural hair color
Celeb Luxury Colorwash Color Conditioner – Best Quality
- Cruelty-free, vegan formula
- Quick to use
- Available in an array of shades
- Pricier than other products
No Fade Fresh Color Conditioner – Most Affordable
Apart from giving your hair the desired look, this color conditioner also comes with bond repair technology which minimizes breakage and heals hair inside-out. Best of all, this product isn’t only good for you, but is also kind to the planet. Completely vegan and paraben-free, this conditioner does not contain any harmful ingredients and guarantees a smooth, safe hair-coloring experience.
- Completely safe to use
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Maintains longevity of hair color
- Helps recondition the hair
- Only suitable for chemically treated hair
dpHUE Gloss+ Color Conditioner – Most Long-lasting
Instead of permanently dyeing the hair, this color conditioner is semi-permanent and gives your hair a temporary tint, maintaining its natural look. Even more, this color conditioner actually enhances your hair’s natural color while giving it a healthy shine and glossy finish. It stains your hair with safe, vegan pigment, leaving behind soft and healthy locks to show the world.
- Long-lasting formula
- Ammonia and paraben-free
- Leave a glossy finish
- Completely vegan
- Some dislike its after smell
Buying Guide: Color Conditioners
With the sheer amount of color conditioner brands available in the market, it can be intimidating (and sometimes downright scary) to make a choice. After all, you want to invest in a color conditioner that won’t damage your hair — that’s definitely not what you’re buying it for! Thankfully, there is no need to worry. We’ll guide you through the entire buying process to ensure you’ll be able to make the best decision for your hair care needs.
Why Do You Need Color Conditioner?
Having the same hair color all the time can be boring. Even if you love your natural hair color, with time it is bound to lose its glossiness and become dull. Many people suffer from graying hair which makes them look older than their actual age. All these problems can take a toll on your self-confidence and stress you out.
A good color conditioner solves all these problems by giving your hair the look you want. It restores natural shine and gives your locks a vibrant color. Meanwhile, for chemically treated hair, using a color conditioner in between salon appointments can increase the longevity of your new hair color.
Factors To Consider Before Investing in a Color Conditioner
Final result
It is very important to keep the result you desire in mind while going through the process of buying a color conditioner. The result may depend on our individual hair goals. For instance, do you want to completely dye your hair, or just enhance the existing color? Do you want to add shine or neutralize the warmth? Once you have these questions answered, you can start to look for a color conditioner that promises your desired outcomes.
Most color conditioners contain semi-permanent dyes, so if you want to dye your hair completely, then it’s better to chemically alter your hair before buying a conditioner. This is because most conditioners don’t include ammonia or strong dyes. That being said, if you want to add longevity to your pre-colored hair and enhance its appearance, then a color conditioner may be the best choice. Always make sure to patch test the color conditioner on a strand of hair before applying it fully to ensure the desired result.
Closest shade to your own
No matter which brand you are opting for, it is always better to choose a shade closest to your natural hair color (or the color you’ve dyed it to). Keep in mind that color conditioners are meant to enhance your existing look and give it a natural finish. They seldom lighten hair or alter texture because they do not contain the strong ingredients that are included in permanent hair dyes. As a result, picking a color conditioner that closely matches your existing shade will increase its vibrancy and shine.
Ingredients
The ingredients of your chosen color conditioner must address your underlying hair care needs. Always read the ingredients at the back of the bottle before making your purchase. If your hair is prone to breakage and has weak roots, it’s better to buy a color conditioner that contains protein extracts, as it will help minimize breakage and increase strength.
Similarly, if your hair is dry and dull, a color conditioner with nourishing oils is a must. This is because the conditioner will moisturize your hair and enhance its overall softness. In general, though, it is highly recommended that you use a color conditioner with natural ingredients — it will lead to softer, bouncier hair.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!