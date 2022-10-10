Get Silky Smooth Strands With the Best Shampoo for Hair Growth

Unfortunately, finding the right shampoo for hair growth isn’t easy. It’s not just about identifying which hair care brands do what they say, but rather matching the formula to your hair type. Since you’re looking for some reliable recommendations, rest easy knowing that our list of the finest shampoos for hair growth in 2022 features quality products loved by thousands! From shampoos specifically formulated for dry hair to those that help tone down stubborn frizz, you’re sure to find the right one for yourself.
Comparing Our Favorite Shampoos for Hair Growth in 2022
Majestic Pure Shampoo for Hair Growth – Best Overall
Although the formula is pretty potent, its lack of damaging ingredients guarantees that the shampoo is gentle and non-stripping. This hair care essential is also safe for regular use for people of all hair types, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. This shampoo for hair growth also caters to men and women suffering from hormonal hair loss because, since it has DHT blockers, it may slow damage to the follicle. Overall, because of its high-quality formula and surprising versatility, we’ve picked this shampoo as the best on our list.
- Sulfate and fragrance-free formula
- Does not leave any residue behind
- Not tested on animals
- Does not lather much
Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Shampoo – Lightweight Formula
Although the shampoo doesn’t have any artificial fragrances, it leaves a subtle scent behind. Overall, this shampoo for hair growth is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair. This means that individuals who often dye their locks can buy this product and expect the same results as anyone else. That said, you’ll find this shampoo does use sulfates, which are notorious for stripping moisture.
- Forms a thick lather quickly
- Great value for money
- Reduces excessive sebum with regular use
- May trigger allergies
- Contains sulfates
BELLISO Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth – Best for Dry Hair
Even more, regular use can promote volume and help manage scalp sensitivities. If you want an all-in-one hair care product full of essential vitamins and moisturizing after-effects, this is a great choice. Best of all, this shampoo for hair growth is perfectly safe for dry, highlighted, color-treated, and bleached hair.
- Soothing, fresh scent
- Cruelty-free formula
- Silk protein content hydrates hair
- Can potentially cause hair loss
New York Biology Shampoo and Conditioner – Best for Oily Hair
Although the shampoo for hair growth has plenty of anti-dandruff benefits, it is great for those with oily scalps as well. It deeply moisturizes to hydrate your strands from within and slow down hair thinning in aging men and women. And, despite the abundance of nourishing ingredients, the shampoo does not weigh your hair down. Rather, it boosts volume after every wash.
- Paraben, alcohol, and sulfate-free
- 100% cruelty-free
- Contains glycerin to lock moisture
- Fragrance may trigger allergies
Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set – Best for Thinning Hair
Not only does the included shampoo for hair growth protect your hair’s natural keratin but it also adds more for better protection against free radicals. It leverages a keratin amino complex to repair thin hair, prevent split end aggravation, and restore shine! This is achieved by a list of hydrating ingredients such as Ginseng root extract, siliqua seed extract, Majus root extract, and more. Most importantly, the formula is cruelty-free, without any artificial dyes, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates, making this set one of the most ‘natural’ options on the market.
- Improves widow’s peaks
- Combats frizz without leaving residue
- Helps prevent hair loss
- Bottle is hard to squeeze
Buying Guide: Shampoo for Hair Growth
Hair care can be a doozy, especially for those who have used drug store brands their entire life and recently decided to find better options. You must understand why you’re purchasing a particular shampoo and how it will help your hair care goals. To save yourself the hassle, read on, and make an informed decision that your scalp will thank you for later!
Ingredients in Shampoo for Hair Growth
Biotin
Just as oral biotin supplements improve hair and nail health, shampoos with this key ingredient also do wonders. But the real question is: what is biotin? Essentially, it is a B vitamin that promotes keratin. The latter is vital for shiny and dense strands that can withstand harsh external conditions. Introducing a biotin-rich shampoo to your routine can help reduce dandruff, prevent itchiness, ease skin sensitivity, and curb hair loss.
Zinc
Zinc is highly underrated. It is often forgotten during conversations about star elements in the world of hair care. The reason it deserves much more attention than it gets is due to its plethora of powerful properties. Zinc repairs cells by fighting against radical damage that makes your hair weak, frizzy, and brittle. Even small amounts can go a long way when used in shampoo form regularly.
The thing is, a lot of people have a zinc deficiency but they’re unaware of it. Left untreated, this causes dandruff and deteriorates scalp health. So, if you’re not getting enough zinc through your diet, using a shampoo that has this powerful ingredient will make your hair look healthier.
Niacin
Natural remedy experts are always coming up with new stuff. But, if there’s one thing they swear by, it’s the benefits of avocados for hair. You’ve probably already seen people praise this fruit for its nourishing properties but did you know why it’s considered good for the scalp? One word. Niacin.
Despite being a little new to internet fame, niacin has been recognized for its benefits by thousands. This B3 vitamin stimulates blood circulation, repairs DNA, and enhances keratin production to boost hair growth. Over recent years, niacin shampoos have invaded the market in ample quantities and it makes perfect sense to try one of them.
Caffeine
Imagine waking your scalp up with coffee. It sounds ridiculous in theory, but many brands today are making it happen — technically, at least. Caffeine in shampoos can protect the roots and insulate your follicles from testosterone-related damage. Simply put, some research suggests that caffeine might stimulate hair cells and speed up growth. That said, do not experiment with instant coffee. DIY masks made using it are downright harmful and can irritate the scalp, trigger dandruff production, and dry the roots.
Do Keratin Shampoos Really Work?
It’s odd not to hear people raving about keratin. From dermatologists to salon experts, everyone seems to be in love with it. Keratin is a fibrous protein that humans naturally produce. Our bodies use it to strengthen hair, skin, and nails. Unfortunately, a poor diet and insufficient intake of the right minerals can significantly plunge keratin production. The result? Dull hair that breaks at the slightest pull.
Keratin is an essential building block of healthy hair, and that’s exactly why it’s so cherished. A quality keratin shampoo with complementary minerals can repair dry hair, add luster to damaged locks, and secure moisture. If you often use styling products and apply heat to your hair, opt for a keratin shampoo to sustain steady hair growth.
Sulfate-Free vs. Traditional Shampoos
Most people know sulfates are bad, they just don’t know why, and that’s important. If you’re still using traditional shampoo, it’s high time to make the switch. Sulfates are added to hair care products to counter grease. Their core mechanism revolves around attracting water and oil. Simply put, they strip natural oils and cause dehydration.
While this ingredient does clean the scalp by removing dead skin cells, experts argue that it does too much. Sulfate-free shampoos, on the other hand, aren’t as harsh. They let your scalp retain some moisture, even upon regular usage. In turn, your tresses are less prone to frizz and dryness.
Cream vs. Gel Shampoos
When choosing between gel and cream shampoos, ask yourself this: “what hair type am I? Oily or dry?” Gel shampoos are usually transparent, lightweight, and closer to a liquid texture. They are water-based, quickly absorbed into the scalp, and most suitable for oily hair. Contrarily, cream shampoos have a slightly heavier texture even though they are also water-based. This is because the formula contains oils as well.
Due to their thick consistency, cream shampoos can take longer to be absorbed by the skin. If you have a very dry and flaky scalp, choose this one without a second thought. While a formula’s texture doesn’t guarantee healthy hair, matching a suitable product with your hair type is essential.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!