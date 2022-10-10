Get Silky Smooth Strands With the Best Shampoo for Hair Growth

Is your shampoo damaging your locks? Are you using the wrong product for your hair type? Are you paying too much for a premium product filled with toxins? Answering such questions requires generous research. But why bother doing the grunt work when you can depend on a detailed buyer guide instead?

Hair care can be a doozy, especially for those who have used drug store brands their entire life and recently decided to find better options. You must understand why you’re purchasing a particular shampoo and how it will help your hair care goals. To save yourself the hassle, read on, and make an informed decision that your scalp will thank you for later!

Ingredients in Shampoo for Hair Growth

Biotin

Just as oral biotin supplements improve hair and nail health, shampoos with this key ingredient also do wonders. But the real question is: what is biotin? Essentially, it is a B vitamin that promotes keratin. The latter is vital for shiny and dense strands that can withstand harsh external conditions. Introducing a biotin-rich shampoo to your routine can help reduce dandruff, prevent itchiness, ease skin sensitivity, and curb hair loss.

Zinc

Zinc is highly underrated. It is often forgotten during conversations about star elements in the world of hair care. The reason it deserves much more attention than it gets is due to its plethora of powerful properties. Zinc repairs cells by fighting against radical damage that makes your hair weak, frizzy, and brittle. Even small amounts can go a long way when used in shampoo form regularly.

The thing is, a lot of people have a zinc deficiency but they’re unaware of it. Left untreated, this causes dandruff and deteriorates scalp health. So, if you’re not getting enough zinc through your diet, using a shampoo that has this powerful ingredient will make your hair look healthier.

Niacin

Natural remedy experts are always coming up with new stuff. But, if there’s one thing they swear by, it’s the benefits of avocados for hair. You’ve probably already seen people praise this fruit for its nourishing properties but did you know why it’s considered good for the scalp? One word. Niacin.

Despite being a little new to internet fame, niacin has been recognized for its benefits by thousands. This B3 vitamin stimulates blood circulation, repairs DNA, and enhances keratin production to boost hair growth. Over recent years, niacin shampoos have invaded the market in ample quantities and it makes perfect sense to try one of them.

Caffeine

Imagine waking your scalp up with coffee. It sounds ridiculous in theory, but many brands today are making it happen — technically, at least. Caffeine in shampoos can protect the roots and insulate your follicles from testosterone-related damage. Simply put, some research suggests that caffeine might stimulate hair cells and speed up growth. That said, do not experiment with instant coffee. DIY masks made using it are downright harmful and can irritate the scalp, trigger dandruff production, and dry the roots.

Do Keratin Shampoos Really Work?

It’s odd not to hear people raving about keratin. From dermatologists to salon experts, everyone seems to be in love with it. Keratin is a fibrous protein that humans naturally produce. Our bodies use it to strengthen hair, skin, and nails. Unfortunately, a poor diet and insufficient intake of the right minerals can significantly plunge keratin production. The result? Dull hair that breaks at the slightest pull.

Keratin is an essential building block of healthy hair, and that’s exactly why it’s so cherished. A quality keratin shampoo with complementary minerals can repair dry hair, add luster to damaged locks, and secure moisture. If you often use styling products and apply heat to your hair, opt for a keratin shampoo to sustain steady hair growth.

Sulfate-Free vs. Traditional Shampoos

Most people know sulfates are bad, they just don’t know why, and that’s important. If you’re still using traditional shampoo, it’s high time to make the switch. Sulfates are added to hair care products to counter grease. Their core mechanism revolves around attracting water and oil. Simply put, they strip natural oils and cause dehydration.

While this ingredient does clean the scalp by removing dead skin cells, experts argue that it does too much. Sulfate-free shampoos, on the other hand, aren’t as harsh. They let your scalp retain some moisture, even upon regular usage. In turn, your tresses are less prone to frizz and dryness.

Cream vs. Gel Shampoos

When choosing between gel and cream shampoos, ask yourself this: “what hair type am I? Oily or dry?” Gel shampoos are usually transparent, lightweight, and closer to a liquid texture. They are water-based, quickly absorbed into the scalp, and most suitable for oily hair. Contrarily, cream shampoos have a slightly heavier texture even though they are also water-based. This is because the formula contains oils as well.

Due to their thick consistency, cream shampoos can take longer to be absorbed by the skin. If you have a very dry and flaky scalp, choose this one without a second thought. While a formula’s texture doesn’t guarantee healthy hair, matching a suitable product with your hair type is essential.