Get Silky Smooth Strands With the Best Shampoo for Hair Growth

highly rated shampoos for hair growth
Tired of watching misleading shampoo commercials? Most hair care brands market their shampoos as magical potions even though real results prove otherwise. Since the dawn of time, there have been plenty of remedies for hair growth and if you’re using them, that’s great. But when your shampoo strips all the nourishment away, what’s the point in treating your locks in the first place?

Unfortunately, finding the right shampoo for hair growth isn’t easy. It’s not just about identifying which hair care brands do what they say, but rather matching the formula to your hair type. Since you’re looking for some reliable recommendations, rest easy knowing that our list of the finest shampoos for hair growth in 2022 features quality products loved by thousands! From shampoos specifically formulated for dry hair to those that help tone down stubborn frizz, you’re sure to find the right one for yourself.

Comparing Our Favorite Shampoos for Hair Growth in 2022

Majestic Pure Shampoo for Hair Growth – Best Overall

shampoo for hair growth reviews
Get silky hair with Majestic Pure’s nourishing shampoo for hair growth, which deeply rejuvenates damaged strands for a voluminous crown. It is rich in biotin, an ingredient that helps lock in moisture and promotes scalp health. Rest assured, there isn’t just one star ingredient within the formula, but various. Both castor and rosemary oil provide a hefty dose of antioxidants to combat free radicals and curb damage

Although the formula is pretty potent, its lack of damaging ingredients guarantees that the shampoo is gentle and non-stripping. This hair care essential is also safe for regular use for people of all hair types, but that’s only the tip of the iceberg. This shampoo for hair growth also caters to men and women suffering from hormonal hair loss because, since it has DHT blockers, it may slow damage to the follicle. Overall, because of its high-quality formula and surprising versatility, we’ve picked this shampoo as the best on our list.

Pros
  • Sulfate and fragrance-free formula
  • Does not leave any residue behind
  • Not tested on animals
Cons
  • Does not lather much

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Shampoo – Lightweight Formula

shampoo for hair growth reviews
Formulated for adult hair, Viviscal’s Gorgeous Growth Shampoo flaunts an array of commendable ingredients. While biotin repairs follicle damage at the root, keratin protects your strands against pollution and UV rays. Incorporating this shampoo for hair growth into your daily routine may also remove frizz and make hair softer. Additionally, its generous Antrel content strengthens thin and brittle hair that is prone to tangling. The best part? There’s no sticky residue left behind as the scalp is thoroughly cleaned.

Although the shampoo doesn’t have any artificial fragrances, it leaves a subtle scent behind. Overall, this shampoo for hair growth is suitable for all hair types, including color-treated hair. This means that individuals who often dye their locks can buy this product and expect the same results as anyone else. That said, you’ll find this shampoo does use sulfates, which are notorious for stripping moisture.

Pros
  • Forms a thick lather quickly
  • Great value for money
  • Reduces excessive sebum with regular use
Cons
  • May trigger allergies
  • Contains sulfates

BELLISO Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth – Best for Dry Hair

shampoo for hair growth reviews
BELLISO’s Biotin Shampoo for Hair Growth is chock full of amazing ingredients that earn it a spot on this list. From lactic acid to biotin, the formula stands tall without any help from complementary hair care products. Nourishing botanicals including hydrolyzed keratin and biotin lock in moisture and stimulate growth, while lactic acid banishes pesky dandruff that refuses to go away. Spirulina extract is another powerful antioxidant that repairs scalp damage sustained due to inflammatory factors.

Even more, regular use can promote volume and help manage scalp sensitivities. If you want an all-in-one hair care product full of essential vitamins and moisturizing after-effects, this is a great choice. Best of all, this shampoo for hair growth is perfectly safe for dry, highlighted, color-treated, and bleached hair.

Pros
  • Soothing, fresh scent
  • Cruelty-free formula
  • Silk protein content hydrates hair
Cons
  • Can potentially cause hair loss

New York Biology Shampoo and Conditioner – Best for Oily Hair

shampoo for hair growth reviews
Boasting a DHT-blocking formula enriched with biotin, this shampoo and conditioner set from New York Biology tackles different hair care concerns through a gentle composition of amazing ingredients. Not only does it use dihydrotestosterone to curb hair loss and repair follicles, but it also removes excess sebum caused by pollution. Even better, the formula is gel-based, does not leave any residue, and makes hair look refreshingly clean.

Although the shampoo for hair growth has plenty of anti-dandruff benefits, it is great for those with oily scalps as well. It deeply moisturizes to hydrate your strands from within and slow down hair thinning in aging men and women. And, despite the abundance of nourishing ingredients, the shampoo does not weigh your hair down. Rather, it boosts volume after every wash.

Pros
  • Paraben, alcohol, and sulfate-free
  • 100% cruelty-free
  • Contains glycerin to lock moisture
Cons
  • Fragrance may trigger allergies

Keranique Shampoo and Conditioner Set – Best for Thinning Hair

shampoo for hair growth reviews
Unlike traditional shampoos that weigh the hair down, this shampoo and conditioner set from Keranique has a sophisticated formula that targets common scalp issues by nurturing the roots from deep within. These products are gentle enough to treat most hair types, including color-treated and bleached locks. It adds volume to dull and brittle hair and rejuvenates cuticles to combat external environmental damage.

Not only does the included shampoo for hair growth protect your hair’s natural keratin but it also adds more for better protection against free radicals. It leverages a keratin amino complex to repair thin hair, prevent split end aggravation, and restore shine! This is achieved by a list of hydrating ingredients such as Ginseng root extract, siliqua seed extract, Majus root extract, and more. Most importantly, the formula is cruelty-free, without any artificial dyes, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates, making this set one of the most ‘natural’ options on the market.

Pros
  • Improves widow’s peaks
  • Combats frizz without leaving residue
  • Helps prevent hair loss
Cons
  • Bottle is hard to squeeze

Buying Guide: Shampoo for Hair Growth

Is your shampoo damaging your locks? Are you using the wrong product for your hair type? Are you paying too much for a premium product filled with toxins? Answering such questions requires generous research. But why bother doing the grunt work when you can depend on a detailed buyer guide instead? 

Hair care can be a doozy, especially for those who have used drug store brands their entire life and recently decided to find better options. You must understand why you’re purchasing a particular shampoo and how it will help your hair care goals. To save yourself the hassle, read on, and make an informed decision that your scalp will thank you for later!

Ingredients in Shampoo for Hair Growth

Biotin

Just as oral biotin supplements improve hair and nail health, shampoos with this key ingredient also do wonders. But the real question is: what is biotin? Essentially, it is a B vitamin that promotes keratin. The latter is vital for shiny and dense strands that can withstand harsh external conditions. Introducing a biotin-rich shampoo to your routine can help reduce dandruff, prevent itchiness, ease skin sensitivity, and curb hair loss. 

Zinc 

Zinc is highly underrated. It is often forgotten during conversations about star elements in the world of hair care. The reason it deserves much more attention than it gets is due to its plethora of powerful properties. Zinc repairs cells by fighting against radical damage that makes your hair weak, frizzy, and brittle. Even small amounts can go a long way when used in shampoo form regularly. 

The thing is, a lot of people have a zinc deficiency but they’re unaware of it. Left untreated, this causes dandruff and deteriorates scalp health. So, if you’re not getting enough zinc through your diet, using a shampoo that has this powerful ingredient will make your hair look healthier.

Niacin

Natural remedy experts are always coming up with new stuff. But, if there’s one thing they swear by, it’s the benefits of avocados for hair. You’ve probably already seen people praise this fruit for its nourishing properties but did you know why it’s considered good for the scalp? One word. Niacin. 

Despite being a little new to internet fame, niacin has been recognized for its benefits by thousands. This B3 vitamin stimulates blood circulation, repairs DNA, and enhances keratin production to boost hair growth. Over recent years, niacin shampoos have invaded the market in ample quantities and it makes perfect sense to try one of them. 

Caffeine

Imagine waking your scalp up with coffee. It sounds ridiculous in theory, but many brands today are making it happen — technically, at least. Caffeine in shampoos can protect the roots and insulate your follicles from testosterone-related damage. Simply put, some research suggests that caffeine might stimulate hair cells and speed up growth. That said, do not experiment with instant coffee. DIY masks made using it are downright harmful and can irritate the scalp, trigger dandruff production, and dry the roots.

Do Keratin Shampoos Really Work?

It’s odd not to hear people raving about keratin. From dermatologists to salon experts, everyone seems to be in love with it. Keratin is a fibrous protein that humans naturally produce. Our bodies use it to strengthen hair, skin, and nails. Unfortunately, a poor diet and insufficient intake of the right minerals can significantly plunge keratin production. The result? Dull hair that breaks at the slightest pull. 

Keratin is an essential building block of healthy hair, and that’s exactly why it’s so cherished. A quality keratin shampoo with complementary minerals can repair dry hair, add luster to damaged locks, and secure moisture. If you often use styling products and apply heat to your hair, opt for a keratin shampoo to sustain steady hair growth

Sulfate-Free vs. Traditional Shampoos

Most people know sulfates are bad, they just don’t know why, and that’s important. If you’re still using traditional shampoo, it’s high time to make the switch. Sulfates are added to hair care products to counter grease. Their core mechanism revolves around attracting water and oil. Simply put, they strip natural oils and cause dehydration. 

While this ingredient does clean the scalp by removing dead skin cells, experts argue that it does too much. Sulfate-free shampoos, on the other hand, aren’t as harsh. They let your scalp retain some moisture, even upon regular usage. In turn, your tresses are less prone to frizz and dryness.

Cream vs. Gel Shampoos

When choosing between gel and cream shampoos, ask yourself this: “what hair type am I? Oily or dry?” Gel shampoos are usually transparent, lightweight, and closer to a liquid texture. They are water-based, quickly absorbed into the scalp, and most suitable for oily hair. Contrarily, cream shampoos have a slightly heavier texture even though they are also water-based. This is because the formula contains oils as well.

Due to their thick consistency, cream shampoos can take longer to be absorbed by the skin. If you have a very dry and flaky scalp, choose this one without a second thought. While a formula’s texture doesn’t guarantee healthy hair, matching a suitable product with your hair type is essential.

People Also Asked

Q: Why doesn’t my sulfate-free shampoo lather?

A: People who use sulfate-free shampoos often complain about the lack of lather. This is because sulfates are what cause suds and when a shampoo has none, it’s hard to get the same bubbly effect.

Q: Does washing hair every day hinder its growth?

A: As long as you’re using a gentle shampoo, regular washing shouldn’t interfere with healthy hair growth.

Q: Are good-quality shampoos for hair growth expensive?

A: While premium brands do charge quite a lot for hair care products, quality shampoos aren’t necessarily expensive.

Q: Can minoxidil in shampoo grow hair faster?

A: Research on minoxidil is rather limited which is why there’s no guarantee that it will boost hair growth. That said, some studies show that shampoos with minoxidil content might curb hair loss.

