Give Your Hair Some Love With the Best Conditioner Bar

What Are the Benefits of Conditioner Bars?

With a greater demand for conditioner bars, brands have started to introduce various options and more diverse offerings. Different bars now cater to different hair types, ranging from color-treated hair to sensitive scalps, straight to curly hair, and dry to oily hair types. But if you’re a first-time user, choosing the right one for your hair can be a daunting task. To help you understand this new product, here’s a guide that will teach you everything you need to know about conditioner bars before buying one for yourself.

Liquid cleansers are more common than bars, but with liquid cleansers it’s a lot easier to end up using more product than you need each time you wash your hair. Liquids typically come in plastic bottles or tubes that not only take up more space, but also produce a lot of plastic waste that isn’t great for the environment. Bars are a waste-free, environmentally friendly alternative.

The consistency of bars provides greater moisture and decreases waste. Plus, their compact size makes them travel-friendly and easy to use. Most of them are made of entirely safe, organic, and non-toxic ingredients.

One of the best things about these bars is the number of washes you can get from a single one. A conditioner bar priced the same (or even lower) than a liquid conditioner will last you a much longer time, even if you use it daily.

What To Look For and Avoid in a Conditioner Bar

Hair-boosting elements

Look for bars that contain natural essential oils and henna to nourish dry and damaged hair. These active ingredients will target specific issues in your hair to work toward making your hair stronger, smoother, and healthier overall.

Silicone-free

Silicone will accumulate in the skin on your scalp over time, making the roots of your hair greasy. It will also leave your hair feeling coarse and unruly over time. If you have curls, silicone will flatten them out, which is why you need to look for bars with ingredients like shea butter, emollient oils, and essential oils.

Synthetic preservatives

Silicone and parabens are synthetic ingredients that are typically added to beauty care products because they extend shelf life and aren’t too costly. These ingredients affect the hormonal balance in your body in various ways, which is why many of them are called hormone disruptors. Avoid bars that contain these ingredients.

Sulfate-free

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES) are both extremely strong surfactants that are used as thickening and emulsifying agents. They’re commonly found in conditioners and are known to strip your hair and scalp of natural oil. In doing so, they leave your hair looking rough and dull.

Fatty alcohols

You’re going to need some fatty alcohols in your hair. Some useful fatty alcohols include glycerin and cetyl alcohol, which are referred to as “good” alcohols because they serve as natural conditioners. Short-chain alcohols (like isopropyl alcohol) are “bad” alcohols because they dry out your hair and make the cuticle rougher. These alcohols should be avoided entirely.

Plastic-free packaging

It’s extremely easy to avoid using plastic when wrapping and packaging conditioner bars. Unlike liquid conditioners, conditioner bars don’t need to be placed in plastic to be stored and delivered. The packaging of these bars should be 100% plastic-free and made entirely of paper that can be recycled and composted.

How To Use a Conditioner Bar

If you’re using it as a daily conditioner, glide it over your wet hair and massage in the cream that forms. Leave it in for one to three minutes before rinsing. If you’re using it as a leave-in conditioner, wet the bar and massage small bits onto your fingers then apply the cream to the ends of your hair. Finally, if you’re using it as a deep conditioning hair mask, melt a piece of the bar over low heat and mix in two to three teaspoons of water to create a hair mask. Apply the DIY mask onto your wet hair and leave it in for 30 minutes before rinsing.

You can even use the conditioner bar as a shaving bar for a close, super smooth shave!