Give Your Locks Some Hydration With the Best Shampoos for Dry Hair

Highly rated shampoos for dry hair
Even though you shampoo your hair regularly, is it still dry and brittle? It’s possible you’re not using the right moisturizer for your hair. Shampoo for dry hair contains moisturizing elements and natural oils extracts, which can help strengthen your hair strands and prevent hair loss from breakage. And when you lather these hydrating shampoos into your hair and scalp, you can help replenish them with vitamins and proteins.

You might need some help navigating the very crowded hair care market though, and finding something that can work for your unique head of hair can also be a bit of a challenge. So, check out some of the leading shampoos for dry hair for 2022. With the right product, you should be able to help get your hair more hydrated, moisturized, healthy-looking, soft, and beautiful.

Comparing the Finest Shampoos for Dry Hair of 2022 in Detail

Biolage Hydra Source Shampoo for Dry Hair – Best Overall

This pick from Biolage should almost instantly hydrate your hair from the roots to the tips. And it contains aloe vera extracts that are high in vitamin E, so this pick should soften and smooth your dry and damaged hair strands. Plus, this product should also gently cleanse your hair and restore its shine. And this complete dry hair therapy pack includes a shampoo, hydrating conditioner, and conditioning balm, all of which can work together to help transform your hair into its ideal state. So, you should get clean, smooth, and shiny hair that looks healthy. This shampoo formula is also suitable for color-treated hair and should smooth and moisturize curly hair, too.

This shampoo for dry hair should provide almost everything that dry hair craves. It can hydrate, shine, smooth, and soften your hair. This pick also contains aloe vera extracts that should help tone and moisturize dry and color-treated hair, which helped make it the best overall on this list.

Pros
  • Renews and moisturizes dry hair
  • Helps restore lost shine
  • Gives hair a soft, weightless finish
Cons
  • A little expensive

Dove Ultra Concentrate Shampoo for Dry Hair – Great Value

You only need a small quantity of Dove Ultra Concentrate Shampoo for Dry Hair because the concentrated formula only needs half of the typical amount to work. And it lathers quickly and can moisturize dry hair within 30 seconds. This option can be ideal for people who don’t have a lot of extra time or are on tighter budgets, and still want to wash their hair and help moisturize their dry hair strands. Plus, this pick is made with technology that helps make sure that every drop contains 100% active moisturizing agents. And this concentrated shampoo is also packaged in 50% less plastic, which helps ensure that the moisture concentrate reaches your hair safely. So, when you’re done washing, your hair should be smooth and soft, detangle more easily, and be more manageable.
Pros
  • Budget-friendly
  • Suitable for almost all hair types
  • Softens and strengthens hair strands
Cons
  • Contains sulfate, which can increase frizz

OGX Extra Strength Shampoo for Dry Hair – Best Formula

This option from OGX is enriched with coconut oil, so it can treat extremely dry and coarse hair while also reducing frizziness. And this sulfate and paraben-free shampoo can also gently cleanse your hair while also hydrating. This pick contains real coconut oil extracts too, which can help form a shield on your hair’s surface, helping protect your hair protein and your strands from environmental damage. And by penetrating the roots, the added coconut also helps provide your hair with a smooth and shiny texture. Plus, this product can penetrate hair shafts to deliver a powerful dose of moisturizers while also locking in moisture, helping prevent water loss. And it can also shine coarse and rough-looking hair, whether it’s curly or wavy.
Pros
  • Revives and repairs dry hair
  • Deeply nourishes hair strands
  • Adds softness and shine
  • Offers a pleasant vanilla bean scent
Cons
  • May leave a greasy feeling in oily hair

Redken All Soft Shampoo for Dry Hair – Ideal for Brittle Hair

This pick from Redken contains argan oil extracts, which can intensely moisturize your hair strands, leaving them soft and strong. And this shampoo is also specifically designed for use on dry and brittle hair strands, which can lead to rough and coarse-looking hair. The argan oil extracts inside this product also penetrate hair shafts and help strengthen them by forming a protective barrier. So, this option can strengthen your hair and make it more resistant to environmental stress, particularly the effects of climate and sun exposure. And this product also contains powerful conditioning agents that should add some shine to brittle and dry hair. Plus, the argan oil extracts also help moisturize hair, and they help lubricate the scalp too, which aids in restoring moisture to the roots. And this pick even helps strengthen hair strands by increasing elasticity, which can protect hair from breakage.
Pros
  • Deeply moisturizes
  • Helps increase hair strength
  • Provides softness and smoothness
  • Repairs extremely dry and brittle hair
Cons
  • May feel greasy on oily hair

Nexxus Therappe Moisturizing Shampoo for Dry Hair – Most Moisturizing

The Nexxus Therappe Moisturizing Shampoo for Dry Hair can help provide hair with nourishing, moisturizing therapy. And it contains extracts of green caviar and elastin protein, which can help strengthen hair strands and even repair existing damage. Plus, this pick can also help restore some shine to dry and damaged hair, nourish hair strands from the roots to the tips, and help replenish lost moisture. And since protein accounts for 90% of human hair’s makeup, this shampoo for dry hair contains elastin protein, which can help nourish hair, repair damage, and penetrates hair to load it with essential amino acids. All of this should combine to help strengthen and straighten strands, leaving them soft, smooth, and silky.
Pros
  • Deeply moisturizes
  • Rehabilitates damaged hair strands
  • Adds softness and silkiness
  • Improves elasticity without weighing hair down
Cons
  • Doesn’t contain fragrances

Finding Your Next Shampoo for Dry Hair: A Buyer’s Guide

There are a variety of factors that can contribute to dry hair. Chemical treatments, weather, excessive sun exposure, and washing your hair with shampoo regularly can all cause hair to become dry and rough. Dry hair strands are brittle and can easily break too, and dry hair can become more and more damaged when left untreated, resulting in split ends, frizz, and breakage.

Using hydrating and moisturizing shampoo can be a simple solution to dry and damaged hair. Shampoos that claim to repair or hydrate hair also usually include this information on the label. And purchasing sulfate-free shampoos can also be beneficial if you have dry hair because sulfates can strip away your hair’s natural moisture.

Ingredients To Look For in Shampoos for Dry Hair

Shampoos containing coconut oil, shea butter, or argan oil extract can effectively restore moisture to dry hair. And there are two kinds of hair oils. One moisturizes hair strands, while the others lock in or seal the moisture inside a hair strand. Hemp oil, jojoba oil, and rice bran oil are all hair-moisturizing oils, and their molecule size is so large that they cannot penetrate hair strands. They really only have an effect outside hair strands, and this is helping keep moisture from escaping. But coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil not only moisturize but can also seal in moisture inside hair strands.

Coconut oil

The benefits of coconut oil can go beyond simply moisturizing hair strands. Coconut oil can also revitalize dull hair. And it can deeply moisturize hair from the roots to the tips while adding shine to hair with dull texture. Plus, it can help soften coarse hair while also nourishing it with vitamins. Coconut oil can even help protect hair protein by forming a protective shield over hair strands, too.

Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which penetrates hair strands and helps tame stubborn frizz. Then, from the inside out, hair should become softer, more manageable, and stronger. Shampoos for dry hair containing coconut oil extract can also protect hair from breakage while nourishing scalp dryness. And they also form a protective barrier on hair strands, preventing bacteria from causing irritation or dryness. Plus, coconut oil extracts in shampoos for dry hair should also deeply moisturize your hair, making it softer and more manageable.

Shea butter

Shea butter is a fat derived from the nuts of shea trees. And shea butter contains vitamins A and E too, which can make hair softer and silkier by helping lock in moisture. Shea butter can also repair damaged hair and even soothe an irritated scalp. It works as an anti-inflammatory too, rehydrating dry scalps and adding moisture. Shea butter can also add some shine to dry hair, coat it, and even help manage existing frizz. And this ingredient can also moisturize hair cortexes and cuticles — and then it traps moisture inside the cuticle, which helps nourish hair strands. 

Shea butter can be beneficial if you have color-treated hair. Shea butter also nourishes hair and should help give it a healthy, luxurious appearance. And its advantages go beyond simply moisturizing hair. This ingredient contains fatty acids that can give hair strands a keratine effect, which should strengthen them. And it contains vitamin E too, which can act as an antioxidant and can help repair the damage that’s already occurred. Plus, having shea butter in a shampoo for dry hair can offer some extra conditioning to hair, helping give it a smoother and softer look. 

Argan oil

Argan oil is high in fatty acids, which can help to heal and moisturize dry and coarse hair strands. And it’s also high in linoleic and oleic acid too, which can help lubricate the scalp and hair shafts while restoring the natural moisture balance. Argan oil contains also vitamin E, which can act as an antioxidant and help repair damaged hair strands. Vitamin E can protect hair from free radicals too, and it can even help repair existing damage. This ingredient forms a fatty barrier on hair strands, which aids in moisture retention, helping prevent dryness while reducing frizz.

Argan oil extracts in shampoo are also pretty beneficial for restoring hair shine. And the fatty acids inside can increase the elasticity of hair strands and keep them from becoming brittle. Argan oil also hydrates hair, helping make it softer and more manageable. And it can even revitalize dull and coarse hair.

Shampoo for dry hair containing argan oil extracts can be ideal for people who regularly treat their hair with chemicals, regularly encounter pollution, or enjoy styling. And argan oil can protect hair from mechanical stress by forming a protective shield, too. So, if you are using argan oil therapy on your hair, you can probably use curling irons or hair dryers on a daily basis.

Shampoos containing argan oil extracts are appropriate for color-treated hair, as well as curly or thick hair. And shampoo that does not contain full-strength argan oil can also be used to moisturize and help give some shine to oily hair.

Other Moisturizing Ingredients

Green caviar

Caviar is a type of salted-cured egg that comes from fish. Green caviar, which is seaweed or sea grapes, resembles fish roe, which is why it’s called “green caviar.” And this ingredient also has hygroscopic properties and is high in antioxidants. Shampoo for dry hair with green caviar extracts can repair damaged hair strands, and they can even help prevent hair loss by deeply nourishing and providing strength to hair by locking in moisture. Plus, green caviar can help add some extra suppleness, softness, and shine to your hair, too.

Tips For Getting Soft and Hydrated Hair

To help keep your hair smooth and moisturized, you should use a shampoo for dry hair regularly (pretty much every time you wash it). And if a dry shampoo comes with some conditioner, you should apply it after the shampoo to help lock in the moisture inside your hair strands. Both shampoos and conditioners for dry hair also usually contain moisturizing ingredients, which should help keep your hair hydrated and soft.

People Also Asked

Q: Can I use shampoo for dry hair if I have oily hair?

A: If you have oily hair, a moisturizing shampoo might leave your hair feeling greasy. For oily hair, it’s a good idea to wash your hair regularly with shampoo. But moisturization is still necessary for all hair types. The presence of the oil in your hair is caused by your sebaceous glands producing more oil, which can usually be remedied by using medicated shampoo once or twice a week. Excess use of medicated shampoos also causes dryness though, so you should look for a shampoo that can moisturize and volumize your oily hair.

Q: Can my moisturizing shampoo help prevent hair loss?

A: If your hair loss is due to breakage, then moisturizing shampoo can be all you need. It should strengthen your more brittle hair and help prevent hair loss due to breakage. There are many different reasons for hair loss though, including genetics, aging, and hormonal imbalance. And these cannot be treated using shampoo for dry hair.

Q: Can I use moisturizing shampoo every day if I have brittle hair?

A: If you have brittle hair, you should take your shampoo routine slowly. Try shampooing your hair with moisturizing products on alternate days to help prevent breakage. But if you do wash your hair daily, never skip your conditioner. This routine should help strengthen your hair strands and prevent breakage.

