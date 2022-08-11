Top 5

Stories

Reviews

Go Hands-free With the Best Crossbody Belt Bags

highly rated crossbody belt bag
Remember those old home videos of your parents wearing a fanny pack during holiday vacations? It might come as a surprise, but those small, useful daypacks are back! Crossbody belt bags are all the rage today, so much so that some of us are wondering why they were cast aside in the first place. A worthy accessory redux, crossbody belt bags are not only a style statement; they’re incredibly versatile, efficient, and practical.

If you think fanny bags or bumbags are only useful for vacations, you’re wrong. You can strap on a crossbody bag while running errands, during an evening stroll, on a challenging hike, or even for your morning run. Big enough to keep essentials like your phone, wallet, and keys close to you, but small and compact at the same time, this bag is a must-have. To learn all you need to know about the leading crossbody belt bags of 2022, check out our reviews and guide below.

Comparing the Top Crossbody Belt Bags of 2022

Comparing the Top Crossbody Belt Bags of 2022

MAXTOP – Best Overall

crossbody belt bag reviews
The MAXTOP Crossbody Fanny Pack combines quality with affordability. Available in an array of different colors and prints, such as geometric, holographic pink, and camo blue, this crossbody pack is made of durable polyurethane (PU) leather that’s waterproof. What’s more, is that this bag has high-quality stitching and comes with four zippered compartments, including a theft-proof back pocket for valuable items. The adjustable belt has a range of 20 to 50 inches so that you can style the bag in multiple ways. Thanks to these exceptional features and its affordable price, we’ve chosen this crossbody belt bag as our best overall choice.
Pros
  • Affordable, high-quality crossbody bag
  • Features four functional zippered pockets
  • Made of waterproof and durable material
Cons
  • Small in size

ZORFIN – Most Efficient

crossbody belt bag reviews
Crossbody belt bags are all about efficiency, and the ZORFIN Crossbody Belt Bag delivers just that and more. Made of nylon, this bag is made to endure everyday wear and tear, including rainy days, thanks to its waterproof build. The interior is lined with a soft material featuring four zippered pockets and six card slots so you can keep your belongings organized. A durable buckle and a set of clips on the strap help you adjust the length from 22.5 to 54 inches, so you can experiment with different ways of wearing this bag, including as a sling or around your waist.
Pros
  • Available in a variety of bright colors
  • Sturdy, waterproof nylon construction
  • Ample pockets and card slots
Cons
  • Zipper may be low-quality

Herschel – Most Stylish

crossbody belt bag reviews
If you’re looking for a stylish hip pack, look no further than the contemporary and practical Herschel Waist Pack. Simple and chic, this crossbody belt bag has one pocket at the front featuring an exposed zip with a knotted leather pull. Available in many fashionable colors, this is the perfect waist pack for all ages and genders. Great for almost any occasion, the bag’s inside is lined with a striped fabric for an added oomph. The webbing strap can be adjusted with the help of a sturdy black buckle, so you can rest assured this bag isn’t going anywhere. To bring it all together, a minimal woven logo is situated at the bottom.
Pros
  • Ample carrying capacity
  • Simple and stylish design
  • Features a functional front pocket
Cons
  • Does not have enough pockets or compartments

Carhartt – Best Value

crossbody belt bag reviews
If you’re looking for a crossbody belt bag on a budget, we’ve got just the one for you. The Carhartt Horizontal Bag is a bargain with outstanding features. Made of a rugged, water-resistant material, this bag is designed with a top flap and a button closure, so all your belongings stay secure. Two internal pockets along with a zippered main compartment help you keep things inside organized. The strap is also adjustable and can be removed entirely, so you can even carry this bag as a purse. The minimalist design of this bag is sure to complement any look and occasion.
Pros
  • Comes in three earthy tones
  • Made of rugged material for ultimate durability
  • Flap closure keeps items safe
Cons
  • Design is not very exciting

The North Face – Most Durable

crossbody belt bag reviews
The last thing you want is for your bag to give up on you in the middle of a sightseeing adventure or rigorous hike. What you need is The North Face Lumbar Pack, a durable and long-lasting crossbody belt bag. Made of 100% recycled 600D polyester, this bag is waterproof and features a classic woven logo at the bottom, keeping the design sleek and simple.

A concealed zipper secures the main compartment and your belongings, and if you’d like to carry this pack in different ways, you can adjust the length of the webbing strap.

Pros
  • Tear-resistant, durable build
  • Made of 100% recycled polyester
  • Large capacity for long adventures
Cons
  • Does not have enough pockets

Buying Guide: Crossbody Belt Bag

What Is a Crossbody Belt Bag? 

Also known as a fanny pack, crossbody belt bags have also been called bumbags, belt bags, waist bags, and belly bags. It’s a small pouch attached to an adjustable belt or strap that can be worn in many ways, such as across the chest, around your waist, or over your shoulder.

How To Wear a Crossbody Belt Bag

To pull off a retro crossbody belt bag with finesse, you will need to style it appropriately. Typically styled with a casual outfit, you can wear this bag in various ways. Starting with the classic waist method, tighten the belt around your waist with the pouch lying in an offset symmetry on one side of your waist. To wear it like a backpack, sling the crossbody bag over your shoulder. Lastly, you can loop the belt across your chest with the pouch resting on your chest. This type of styling is the most modern and a favorite among the younger generations.

What To Know Before Buying a Crossbody Belt Bag

Purpose 

What you need a crossbody belt bag for determines key factors such as size, shape, and design. If you simply want to carry essential items such as your phone, wallet, and keys, then a small bag will suffice. But if you’re planning to take the bag on vacation, you might want a larger bag so you can stow your sunscreen, sunglasses, and clothes in it. The design of the bag is also determined by how you use it. If you want a quick transition from your office look to a girls’ night out, you’ll want to choose a chic-style bag. If you just need a basic bag to carry as you run errands, a minimalist bag will do the job.

Comfort

Comfort is often overlooked, but it’s essential when it comes to crossbody belt bags. Since you need to wear the bag over your body and typically for a long time, make sure the strap is adjustable, does not irritate your skin, and does not restrict your movement in any way. 

Personal style

Crossbody belt bags are not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re in the market for one of these bags, it’s wise to choose one that aligns with your style. This will help you style it, and more importantly, you’ll feel confident while wearing it. 

Features of an Ideal Crossbody Belt Bag

Belt 

The belt dictates how comfortable the bag is. It should be adjustable so you can style it in different ways, and it should be made of soft, durable material, so it’s comfortable to wear. 

Pockets

Pockets and multiple compartments add efficiency to the fanny pack. Storing many small items in a single compartment can be a hassle, causing you to dig your hand in and try to find exactly what you need. Imagine getting your earphones tangled up with everything else — what a nightmare! Apart from easy access and convenience, inner pockets and other secret compartments act as anti-theft pockets where you can store valuable items such as your phone, passport, or jewelry.

Material

Like most bags, crossbody belt bags are made of a variety of materials such as polyester, vinyl, nylon, and leather. Synthetic materials like nylon and polyester are very durable and tend to be waterproof. Leather fanny packs are more retro and give a polished look for a more chic appearance.

Price 

Crossbody belt bags can cost as low as $5 and can go up to hundreds of dollars if you choose a designer option. Keep in mind that price does not necessarily dictate quality. A good-quality bag can be found for between $25 to $40.

People Also Asked

Q: Should crossbody belt bags be waterproof?

A: Waterproofing is a preferred feature in a crossbody bag. If you’re at the beach, at the pool, or simply out for a walk, the chances that your bag will get wet are pretty high. To prevent your essential items from getting wet, your bag should be waterproof. Materials such as nylon, polyester, and leather are solid waterproof options.

Q: Do crossbody belt bags have any security features?

A: Premium zippers and tear-free fabric are must-have security features in a crossbody belt bag. Apart from this, some bags feature RFID security which prevents data from being stolen from your credit cards.

Q: Are there crossbody belt bags for men?

A: Yes! Now that men’s fashion has evolved to a more relaxed, laid-back vibe, men are also rocking crossbody belt bags. Most crossbody belt bags are unisex and can be worn by anyone.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!