Go Hands-free With the Best Crossbody Belt Bags

What Is a Crossbody Belt Bag?

Also known as a fanny pack, crossbody belt bags have also been called bumbags, belt bags, waist bags, and belly bags. It’s a small pouch attached to an adjustable belt or strap that can be worn in many ways, such as across the chest, around your waist, or over your shoulder.

How To Wear a Crossbody Belt Bag

To pull off a retro crossbody belt bag with finesse, you will need to style it appropriately. Typically styled with a casual outfit, you can wear this bag in various ways. Starting with the classic waist method, tighten the belt around your waist with the pouch lying in an offset symmetry on one side of your waist. To wear it like a backpack, sling the crossbody bag over your shoulder. Lastly, you can loop the belt across your chest with the pouch resting on your chest. This type of styling is the most modern and a favorite among the younger generations.

What To Know Before Buying a Crossbody Belt Bag

Purpose

What you need a crossbody belt bag for determines key factors such as size, shape, and design. If you simply want to carry essential items such as your phone, wallet, and keys, then a small bag will suffice. But if you’re planning to take the bag on vacation, you might want a larger bag so you can stow your sunscreen, sunglasses, and clothes in it. The design of the bag is also determined by how you use it. If you want a quick transition from your office look to a girls’ night out, you’ll want to choose a chic-style bag. If you just need a basic bag to carry as you run errands, a minimalist bag will do the job.

Comfort

Comfort is often overlooked, but it’s essential when it comes to crossbody belt bags. Since you need to wear the bag over your body and typically for a long time, make sure the strap is adjustable, does not irritate your skin, and does not restrict your movement in any way.

Personal style

Crossbody belt bags are not everyone’s cup of tea, but if you’re in the market for one of these bags, it’s wise to choose one that aligns with your style. This will help you style it, and more importantly, you’ll feel confident while wearing it.

Features of an Ideal Crossbody Belt Bag

Belt

The belt dictates how comfortable the bag is. It should be adjustable so you can style it in different ways, and it should be made of soft, durable material, so it’s comfortable to wear.

Pockets

Pockets and multiple compartments add efficiency to the fanny pack. Storing many small items in a single compartment can be a hassle, causing you to dig your hand in and try to find exactly what you need. Imagine getting your earphones tangled up with everything else — what a nightmare! Apart from easy access and convenience, inner pockets and other secret compartments act as anti-theft pockets where you can store valuable items such as your phone, passport, or jewelry.

Material

Like most bags, crossbody belt bags are made of a variety of materials such as polyester, vinyl, nylon, and leather. Synthetic materials like nylon and polyester are very durable and tend to be waterproof. Leather fanny packs are more retro and give a polished look for a more chic appearance.

Price

Crossbody belt bags can cost as low as $5 and can go up to hundreds of dollars if you choose a designer option. Keep in mind that price does not necessarily dictate quality. A good-quality bag can be found for between $25 to $40.