Help Manage Your Locks With the Best Shampoos for Frizzy Hair

Highly rated shampoos for frizzy hair
Have you ever taken a stunning picture just to discover that your unruly hair ruined it? Or are you exhausted from constantly brushing your hair to keep it from looking brittle? Frizzy hair can be challenging to manage, and it can even lower your self-esteem. And if you want help eliminating this inconvenience, it’s time to invest in some shampoo for frizzy hair.

This kind of shampoo is specially designed to help eliminate brittleness, and these products can help soften and moisturize your hair by building a protective layer around it. And since hair dryness is typically the leading cause of frizziness, these shampoos can be really efficient at providing moisture, which should leave your hair nourished and smooth.

But with so many options in the market, choosing the perfect shampoo for your specific hair can be tricky. But don’t panic. Check out this curated list of some of the premier shampoos for frizzy hair for 2022 that can help boost your locks and your confidence.

Reviewing the Leading Shampoos for Frizzy Hair in 2022

Bingo Hair Care Shampoo for Frizzy Hair – Best Overall

shampoo for frizzy hair reviews
If you’re looking for an effective remedy for treating unkempt hair, then Bingo Hair Care might have the answer to your problem. This highly effective shampoo uses a unique blend of organic ingredients that should hydrate your hair while also preventing dryness, dehydration, and elasticity loss. And this product can give dull hair a shine boost with its high concentration of antioxidants, vital fatty acids, and vitamin E.

Plus, this shampoo for frizzy hair is also made of high-quality ingredients, so it should be safe to use on your precious hair. And if all of this wasn’t enough, this pick is also suitable for almost all hair types that suffer from some frizziness.

The effectiveness and organic blend of ingredients helped make this shampoo the best overall on this list.

Pros
  • Organic, safer-to-use ingredients
  • Unique, effectiveness-increasing formula
  • Free of harmful chemicals
  • Moisturizes and improves shine
Cons
  • Very powerful scent

Loreal Paris Shampoo for Frizzy Hair – Ideal for Color-Treated Hair

shampoo for frizzy hair reviews
Looking for a shampoo that can combat fizziness in color-treated hair? Well, look no further than the Loreal Paris Shampoo for Frizzy Hair. The unique color-protection formula should help protect your hair’s color from fading while also helping you fight fizziness. And if you’re dubious, you’ll be glad to hear that a professional hair colorist considers this shampoo to be safe to use on colored hair.

Along with shielding color, the highly potent formula for this shampoo for frizzy hair also promises to provide long-lasting frizz control for 24 hours. This option can be ideal for dry conditions, and it should ensure that your hair retains its moisture in severe humidity, too. Plus, this shampoo is free of harsh chemicals that could harm your hair.

Pros
  • Designed specifically for color-treated hair
  • Highly effective at controlling frizz
  • Free of parabens and other chemicals
Cons
  • Not suitable for oily type hair

Matrix Best Shampoo for Frizzy Hair – Best Scent

shampoo for frizzy hair reviews
Next on our list, this scented shampoo by Matrix should leave your hair with a fresh and pleasant aroma. And besides gifting your hair with a beautiful fragrance, this highly efficient option should also soften your locks by helping them stay hydrated. Plus, this anti-frizz shampoo should also help control rebellious, unruly hair with the shea butter inside.

And this option should also moisturize your dry hair, making it more protected from humidity and helping prevent frizz from ruining your day. The cherry on top is that this shampoo is incredibly affordable too, helping give you a budget-friendly way of maintaining your hair. And you can even use this product to make your hair shine brighter and healthier!

Pros
  • Provides a pleasant fragrance
  • Includes shea butter for frizz control
  • Hydrates hair in humid conditions
  • Cost-effective pricing
Cons
  • Contain sulfates and paraben

Living Proof Shampoo for Frizzy Hair – Most Effective

shampoo for frizzy hair reviews
Taming frizzy hair can consume a lot of shampoo, which can end up making you buy more after just a couple of weeks. Fortunately, Living Proof has your back with its incredibly powerful shampoo for frizzy hair. And this potent option only needs a few drops to work its magic on unruly hair, which should help make your follicles more manageable while also saving you money. Plus, this shampoo’s innovative formula can help smooth hair almost instantly, so you can get on with your day without devoting a ton of time to your hair.

And in addition to helping eliminate frizz, this effective shampoo can prevent humidity from drying out your hair by deeply moisturizing it. It should also thoroughly clean your hair and deter grease and dirt too, helping keep your locks cleaner for longer. And this pick is free from hazardous toxins like sulfates too, so your hair can be healthy and strong without using harsh chemicals.

Pros
  • Efficient, cost-effective formula
  • Reduces frizz almost immediately after use
  • Removes oil and grease from hair
Cons
  • The pump can break easily

Maui Moisture Shampoo for Frizzy Hair – Safest Formula

shampoo for frizzy hair reviews
Are you hesitant to switch shampoos because you’re worried about how something new might affect your hair? Then you should check out the Maui Moisture Shampoo for Frizzy Hair. This organic option is made from aloe vera, so there shouldn’t be any hazardous chemicals or salts that can damage your hair inside. And this sulfate-free surfactant shampoo’s soothing and nourishing formula is also vegan and gluten-free, so you can get some help promoting healthy hair in a more cruelty-free way.

Plus, the natural blend also contains coconut milk, plumeria extract, and papaya extract to help enhance the texture of your hair while also hydrating, softening, and defrizzing it. And this anti-frizz shampoo can also be ideal for tight curls. It should help define and detangle your hair’s natural curl pattern too, so you should be able to enjoy beautiful, bouncy curls. And this affordable shampoo for frizzy hair can even help color-treated hair retain its dye.

Pros
  • Highly safe, organic ingredients
  • Free of harmful chemicals
  • Color-protective formula
  • Helps detangle and define curly hair
Cons
  • The bottle is prone to leaking

Finding Your Next Shampoos for Frizzy Hair: A Buyer’s Guide

The ideal shampoos for frizzy hair should help you maintain your hair without much effort, and they should also help boost your confidence by providing you with soft and silky hair. Unfortunately, choosing a shampoo for frizzy hair can be challenging when it seems like every manufacturer claims their products are the most effective ones out there. So to help you make a more informed decision, you can start by researching different ways of getting rid of frizzy hair. And one of these should be learning some of the essential components of anti-frizz shampoos.

Plus, reading a few guides for frizzy hair shampoos can also help you with navigating this crowded market. And if you are still confused, don’t worry. Here are a few things that you should know when you’re shopping around for these specialty shampoos:

Things To Look For in Shampoos for Frizzy Hair

When you’re purchasing an anti-frizz shampoo, you should consider the following to help make sure you find a quality product that can work on your particular hair:

Ingredients

The ingredients of your shampoo are incredibly important since they can determine the effectiveness of a product. A quality shampoo for frizzy hair needs to contain anti-humectant ingredients such as glycerin and panthenol, which should help seal your hair by forming a protective layer to prevent fizziness.

And it’s also a good idea to purchase a frizz-control shampoo with hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E, honey, and shea butter to help soften your hair and make it silky and smooth. Plus, to help prevent humidity from drying out your hair and generating frizz, it is always a great idea to look for shampoos with hydrating agents inside like argan, coconut, jojoba, and olive oil.

Shampoos with harmful chemicals like sulfates should be avoided too, especially since they can deplete your hair of its essential oils, which can cause it to dry up and be more prone to fizziness. And you should never get a shampoo with parabens either, it can increase your frizz level while also causing brittleness and irritation.

PH level

The ideal potential of hydrogen (pH) value is another critical element you should consider when looking at shampoos. And despite popular belief, the best shampoos for frizzy hair are probably going to be a little acidic since this can help keep hair cuticles smooth and flat.

Effectiveness

Frizzy hair usually requires a large amount of product to be tamed, which can end up causing you to run through a lot of bottles in a month. So, for some added convenience, you should purchase a highly effective shampoo for frizzy hair since it should help save you money — and you shouldn’t have to buy shampoo as frequently either.

You should read the back of a bottle to find out how to use a product and assess its potency. If using a small amount is recommended, a product is probably highly effective. You can also look for shampoos that professionals have approved since they will probably have a high potency level.

The Main Causes of Frizzy Hair

Knowing the causes of frizzy hair can be a very useful way of avoiding it in the future. Here are some of the things you should be aware of: 

Dry hair

Frizz is most commonly caused by dry hair and a rise in humidity. This can cause your hair to lose all of its moisture, leaving it brittle and hard. And you can help avoid this by using hydrating shampoos that should help moisturize your hair.

Damaged cuticles

The exterior layer of your hair is made up of microscopic scales called cuticles. And it can be challenging for moisture from the atmosphere to reach the deeper sections of your hair when your cuticles are flat.

So, to avoid damaging your cuticles, you should stay away from chlorine and salty water. Your cuticles are sensitive, and they can also get infected due to extremely cold or hot weather.

High porosity hair

Hair with high porosity does not retain its natural moisture, which can make it hard and cause stray hairs. Chemically treated hair is much more porous than untreated hair too, so it can be way more prone to dryness and frizz. 

Hair type

Natural oils cannot easily pass through curly hair like they can through naturally straight hair. And the absence of this intracellular moisture in curly hair can make it more prone to frizz when humidity levels fluctuate.

Tips for Fixing Frizzy Hair

Following the tips below, along with using an anti-frizz shampoo, should help you eliminate frizz almost completely:

  • By switching to a silk pillowcase instead of a cotton one, you can help reduce the friction on your hair. This is because silk’s slippery texture can make it easier for hair cuticles to go through a cover without getting tangled.
  • Use a hydrating hair mask with components like olive oil, almond oil, and other oils once a week to help moisturize your hair.
  • The benefits of a hot shower on your muscles are undercut by the harm it can cause to your hair. Your cuticles can get raised from the warm water, which prevents them from absorbing moisture.
  • You should dry your hair with a cotton shirt or fabric to avoid friction and frizz, and pressing a towel hard against your hair can damage your cuticles and make them lose all of their moisture.
  • You should steer clear of treatments like hair coloring since they can cause your cuticles to get damaged, leaving your hair frizzy, brittle, and too porous.

People Also Asked

Q: Should I condition my hair after using shampoo for frizzy hair?

A: A conditioner is pretty much required to help keep your hair in good health, and your undernourished frizzy hair really needs more moisture and natural oil. A conditioner is similar to a moisturizer, and it can make detangling hair simple by providing hydration and intense nutrition.

Q: Can I wash my hair daily with my shampoo for frizzy hair?

A: Daily hair washing is not recommended since it might change your hair’s natural texture and quality. It can also cause your hair to become extremely frizzy and lifeless, making it look unkempt a lot of the time. Washing your hair daily can also lead to hair loss and damage, so it’s a good idea to only wash your hair two or three times every week.

Q: Are my frizz and flyaways the same thing?

A: Flyaways and frizz are not the same things. Frizz can become out of control and is often present in hair textures that are curly or coily. It requires specific care and is mostly caused by a lack of moisture. Flyaways can happen to almost anyone when the weather is humid, dry, or shortly after a blowout.

