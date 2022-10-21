Help Protect Your Locks With the Best Brushes for Curly Hair
Having curly hair can be a blessing and a curse. As beautiful and unique as those luscious strands are, maintaining them requires a lot of patience. And since all curls are different, what works for someone else may not work for you. You’ve probably heard the myth that you do not need to brush curly hair, but the truth is that you should really invest in a brush that is designed specifically for curly hair. Plus, these special brushes can help define and detangle curls without causing frizz.
Up until a few years ago, curly-haired people did not have a ton of options in terms of hair brushes. But with some increased awareness, several brands are now manufacturing brushes specifically made for curly hair, which means that there should be a lot more variety to choose from. And if you need a little help sorting through the dizzying array of products out there, try looking at this curated list of the most premium brushes for curly hair for 2022.
Comparing the Top Brushes for Curly Hair of 2022 in Detail
The Denman Brush for Curly Hair is designed to detangle, separate, shape, and define curls, so it can be ideal for creating ringlets. And the seven rows of round-ended nylon pins help increase movement and can be awesome for defining wet hair. Plus, the combination of the rubber pad and nylon pins shouldn’t produce static, helping this brush prevent frizz. And this product is also extremely lightweight and comes with a balanced grip, so it should be very comfortable to use. Thanks to the ease of use and ability to add definition, we chose this brush for curly hair as the best overall on this list.
This option from Crave Naturals can be the perfect choice if you often find your hair in stubborn knots and tangles. Plus, it comes with firm, high-quality bristles that shouldn’t break even if your hair is extremely thick. And this pick can be ideal for children too, especially since it should gently remove tangles without ripping out hair. This brush can also help smooth out cuticles, and it should be great for all hair types. And this product is also designed to massage the scalp and increase blood circulation, which can promote hair growth. You can choose from six unique colors too, and the flexible bristles should help minimize breakage.
The Urtheone Brush for Curly Hair is a wooden paddle model with handmade nylon bristle tips, which should give your scalp a nice massage. And this brush can penetrate thicker hair without causing breakage or frizz. Plus, this pick is designed to help distribute oil and moisture from your roots to your ends, which should help prevent dryness while adding shine. And this product comes with a wide-tooth, detangling comb. This brush can be ideal for different hair types because of its boar bristles. And it’s also child-friendly. But you should only use this brush on dry hair since wet hair is more prone to breakage.
This pick from Bestool is designed to detangle both wet and dry hair quickly. And it has a unique and flexible shape that can be great for defining natural curls. This brush can work on curly, kinky, coily, and wavy hair, and the flexibility helps it detangle your hair without causing breakage. Plus, the rubberized handle is sturdy and ergonomic, helping provide a good grip even when using it on wet hair. And while the unique shape means you’ll need to practice the technique a bit, once you master it, you will probably never go back to a regular brush.
The Denman Classic Brush for Curly Hair is a nine-row version of the original model designed for thick hair. And this option also comes with nylon pins that can help separate each curl and add definition when your hair is wet. Plus, the unique bristle pattern helps provide better grip and tension, so you can use this product with a blow dryer. And the sturdy construction should let this brush for curly hair last you a long time. It is very lightweight and easy to use too, and the teardrop-shaped handle makes this pick even more ergonomic. The half-round shape is also ideal for styling and smoothing.
Pros
Frizz-removing, half-round brush head
Gentle on the scalp
Lightweight and ergonomic
Cons
Expensive compared to alternatives
Finding Your Next Brushes for Curly Hair: A Buyer’s Guide
Investing in a quality brush is essential if you want to care for your curly hair the right way, and this is important because brushing curly hair can be a little tricky. So, if you want to find something that can work for your specific hair type and routine, it helps to know a few things about these products. Here’s what you should be aware of:
Why Investing in a Brush for Curly Hair Is Important
If your hair type ranges anywhere from wavy to extremely curly and coily, you really should invest in a brush for curly hair. Regular hair brushes come with firmer bristles, which can cause a lot of frizz. And since these versions are not flexible, they can cause breakage and even make your hair more dry and brittle. An important thing to remember is that everyone has unique curls, and you will need to find a brush that can work best on your hair type. The special thing about brushes for curly hair is that they are designed to define natural curls without causing frizz or damaging your hair. Plus, their flexible bristles can allow you to detangle your hair painlessly without breakage — and once you master the technique — you can enjoy more defined and healthy curls after every wash.
The Correct Way of Using a Brush for Curly Hair
Before getting into a few useful techniques, it’s important to highlight that a little trial and error is pretty much required to find out what can work best for your hair. So, you shouldn’t hesitate to try out different products and tools until you are satisfied with how your hair looks. And for anyone who has wavy or curly hair, the most important thing is hydration. So you should try to invest in some leave-in conditioners or a curl-defining gel to help provide your hair with enough moisture before brushing it out.
The next step will be detangling your hair without disturbing your natural curl pattern. And detangling and styling curly hair almost always works best on wet hair, so you should try doing this after you wash your hair. Once your hair is wet and moisturized, start brushing your hair out, beginning from the ends and working your way upwards. It is also important that you take your time and focus on your curl pattern, and this should help reduce frizz and breakage. And after you have detangled a strand, try scrunching it since this should return the hair to its original shape. When you are done brushing, you can either use a diffuser or allow your hair to air dry if you have time.
People Also Asked
Q: Should I brush my curly hair when it’s wet or dry?
A: Experts recommend brushing your hair when it’s wet or damp since it is easiest to detangle in this state. And once your hair is dry, brushing it can make it extremely frizzy and lead to breakage.
Q: How often should I brush my curly hair?
A: Unlike straight hair, curly hair does not need to be brushed very often. Brushing your hair once after washing it is usually sufficient, and brushing it too often can lead to frizz.
Q: How should I wash my brush for curly hair?
A: You should wash your brush for curly hair in warm and soapy water at least once every two weeks, and then you should use a comb to get rid of any leftover hair or dirt. Then rinse your brush out and allow it to dry completely before using it again.